Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Bills host Chiefs, Cards face Cowboys

UNDATED (AP) — Two of the NFL’s top passers face off in a rescheduled Monday night showdown, when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to play Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Allen is enjoying a breakout start in ranking second in the NFL in yards passing, while Mahomes is fourth.

The game was initially scheduled to be played Thursday night but pushed back after the Bills ended up playing a virus-delayed game against Tennessee on Tuesday. Bills coach Sean McDermott faces his mentor and former boss in Kansas City’s Andy Reid.

And, it’s homecoming week in Texas for both teams. Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton will make his first start in place of the injured Dak Prescott. The Houston-area native will be playing down the road from where he starred at TCU.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury are making their “Monday Night Football” debuts in their first NFL appearances in their home state.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys have cleared the way for linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to return five weeks after breaking his collarbone in the opener. He started practicing two weeks ago and was a full participant leading up to tonight’s game.

The Buffalo Bills welcomed back starting cornerback Tre’Davious White the game. Starting receiver John Brown is also active after missing the Tennessee game because of a knee injury. Buffalo’s defense will be without starting linebacker Matt Milano.

The Chiefs are minus starting receiver Sammy Watkins and newly signed running back Le’Veon Bell is also not active. Bell signed with the Chiefs on Thursday after being cut by the New York Jets.

NFL-NEWS

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan confirms he tore his ACL

UNDATED (AP) — Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan says an MRI on Monday confirms he tore his ACL in the Titans’ overtime win over Houston. Lewan announced the news on social media, saying don’t feel sorry for him because he’ll handle rehabilitation like a pro and come back better than ever. The three-time Pro Bowl tackle was hurt with 6:12 left in the third quarter on an incomplete pass to A.J. Brown. The Titans pulled out a 42-36 win in overtime to remain one of the NFL’s three undefeated teams.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— A person with direct knowledge of the move says the New York Jets have agreed to terms on a trade that sends nose tackle Steve McLendon to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New York also sends a 2023 seventh-round draft pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for the Buccaneers’ sixth-rounder in 2022. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team announced the trade. The deal that was agreed upon Sunday night will reunite McLendon with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles who was the Jets’ head coach from 2015-18.

— Dolphins reach bye week at .500 for 1st time under Brian Flores. Flores says his focus is simply on helping the team improve. The Dolphins have won back-to-back games by 20 points or more in a single season for the first time since 1990. That includes their first shutout in six years, a 24-0 victory Sunday against the New York Jets.

— A person familiar with the review by the NFL and NFL Players Association says officials found instances when the Tennessee Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed. The findings were given to the Titans on Monday and will be considered for any potential discipline of the team. The person says there was no discussion of any discipline for an individual including general manager Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel or any players and also no discussion of punishment including forfeitures or draft picks.

MLB-WORLD SERIES

Dodgers, Rays open the Fall Classic Tuesday

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The teams with the best records in each league are set to meet in the World Series.

The Dodgers and Rays will open on Tuesday night after each finished memorable League Championship Series matchups this weekend.

Tyler Glasnow will start Tuesday night’s World Series opener for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Blake Snell will be on the mound for Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Glasnow was 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 11 starts during the regular season and 2-1 with a 4,66 ERA in four postseason starts.

Snell, a left-hander, won the 2018 AL Cy Young Award. He was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 regular-season starts and 2-2 with a 3.20 ERA in four postseason starts.

Because of their superior record, the Dodgers have “home field advantage” for the neutral site Series and will bat last in Games 1 and 2, and then in 6 and 7, if necessary.

MLB-NEWS

Bill Miller, umpiring 4th World Series, named crew chief

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bill Miller will be the umpire crew chief for the World Series and will work home plate for Game 3 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.

This will be the fourth World Series for the 53-year-old Miller, who made his big league debut in 1997 and also worked the Fall Classic in 2010, 2013 and 2017.

Miller’s crew includes Jerry Meals, Mark Carlson, Laz Diaz, Chris Guccione, Marvin Hudson and Todd Tichenor. Adrian Johnson will be the replay official at the video review room in New York, assisted by David Rackley.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Washington Nationals have agreed to terms with Jim Hickey to be their pitching coach. Hickey is entering his 38th season in pro baseball after spending the past two with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a special assistant for player development. The 59-year-old coached alongside current Washington manager Dave Martinez with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2008-2014. Hickey will oversee a Nationals pitching staff led by Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg. He succeeds Paul Menhart, who was not brought back after his contract expired.

— Cincinnati Reds general manager Nick Krall has been named director of baseball operations for the team. The Reds announced Krall was being promoted to replace Dick Williams, who resigned Oct. 7 to assume a larger role in his family’s development business. Krall will still hold the GM title but now will report directly to owner Bob Castellini.

NHL-NEWS

Coyotes sign forward Christian Fischer to 2-year deal

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Christian Fischer to a two-year contract. Terms of the deal were not released.

The 23-year-old Fischer was a restricted free agent after finishing with six goals and three assists in 56 games with the Coyotes last season.

The bruising 6-foot-2, 214-pound Chicago native also finished third on the team with 140 hits to help Arizona end an eight-year postseason drought with a trip to the NHL playoff bubble.

In other ice news:

— The Colorado Avalanche agreed to a one-year deal with restricted free agent Tyson Jost. The 22-year-old forward scored eight goals and had 15 assists in 67 games for the Avalanche last season. He was a first-round selection by Colorado in 2016. The Avalanche also signed goaltender Hunter Miska to a two-year extension. Miska played in 26 games for the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League. He went 16-6-3 with a 2.48 goals-against average.

— Hall of Fame hockey broadcaster Mike Emrick has announced his retirement after almost 50 years behind the microphone. The man affectionately known as “Doc” for his Ph.D. in communications spent the past 15 years as the voice of the NHL in the United States. The 74-year-old Emrick called 22 Stanley Cup Finals and six Olympics since working his way up from the minors in the 1970s. He did the most recent NHL playoffs remotely from his home in Michigan. He was honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2008 on the way to being a part of more than 3,700 professional games.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

Clemson poised for long stay at 1

UNDATED (AP) — The biggest news in the latest Associated Press college football poll was what didn’t change. Clemson remained No. 1 in the Top 25 on Sunday, overwhelmingly ahead of No. 2 Alabama.

The Tigers received 54 first-place votes to the Crimson Tide’s eight. Considering the Tigers spent Saturday beating Georgia Tech by an ACC-record 66 points, maybe it shouldn’t be all that surprising.

But Alabama’s emphatic victory against Georgia, at the time No. 3 but now No. 4, is the type of big-game performance that can sway voters.

In seven of the last eight instances in which the No. 1 team won but dropped in the rankings, the No. 1 team was coming off a victory against an unranked team while the new No. 1 had beaten another ranked team.

RUSSIA-HACKING-SPORTS

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

WASHINGTON — Six Russian military officers sought to hack the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. hospitals and businesses. The Justice Department indictment says one target was the 2018 Games in South Korea, where Russian athletes were banned because of state-sponsored doping.

More than 250 athletes’ medical records were published and confidential data from some of the world’s biggest sports organizations — the Olympics, world track and field, FIFA — were stolen, in what U.S. prosecutors said was retaliation for the doping punishments.

None of the six defendants is currently in custody, but the Justice Department in recent years has eagerly charged foreign hacker in absentia with the goal of creating a message of deterrence.