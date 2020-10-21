Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES

LA bullpen ready for Game 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dodgers should have their top relievers available Wednesday night for Game 2 of the World Series. Kenley Jansen, Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol should all be fresh for a bullpen game against Tampa Bay after they weren’t needed in an 8-3 win in the opener.

Manager Dave Roberts will try to stitch together nine innings with a flurry of arms after the Dodgers burned through most of their rotation closing out the NL Championship Series against Atlanta over the weekend.

Tony Gonsolin will pitch first for Los Angeles and 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell gets the ball for the Rays.

Rays manager Kevin Cash, who was uncharacteristically slow to pull starter Tyler Glasnow in Game 1, also has fresh arms in the bullpen.

NBA-PELICANS-VAN GUNDY

Van Gundy agrees to become Pelicans’ coach

UNDATED (AP) — Stan Van Gundy has agreed to become the next coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. He will replace Alvin Gentry, who was let go after the Pelicans went 30-42 this season and missed the playoffs.

Van Gundy said on his Twitter account that he was “excited” about the opportunity. Terms haven’t been disclosed, but a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Van Gundy agreed to a four-year contract.

Van Gundy spent parts of 12 seasons coaching Miami, Orlando and Detroit, winning 58% of his games and going to the playoffs eight times. In New Orleans, he’ll will get the chance to work with No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson.

NFL-NEWS

Panthers put Slye, 3rd OL on COVID-19 list

UNDATED (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have added kicker Joey Slye and offensive tackle Trent Scott to the COVID-19 reserve list, bringing their total number of players on the list to four. Scott becomes the third reserve offensive lineman to be placed on the COVID-19/reserve list in the last six days, joining Tyler Larsen and Michael Schofield.

The moves don’t necessarily mean those players have tested positive; they could have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

The Panthers practiced as usual Wednesday in preparation for their game Sunday at New Orleans.

In other NFL news:

— New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold returned to practice for the first time since spraining his throwing shoulder and could have a chance to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Coach Adam Gase said before practice Wednesday that Darnold would be limited. Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1. He briefly left the game to be examined before returning, but hadn’t practiced or played since. Joe Flacco has started the last two games at quarterback for the Jets.

— Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he regrets that his players found out about the team’s switch to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) through social media rather than from him. Tagovailoa, the fifth pick in the April draft, will make his first NFL start on Nov. 1 against the Los Angeles Rams after the Dolphins’ bye this week. News of the change leaked Tuesday, and Flores said Wednesday that he is “not happy about that at all.” Flores says the decision to bench popular veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick was difficult but that it was time for the change to be made. The 3-3 Dolphins have won their past two games by a combined score of 67-17, and Fitzpatrick says he was shocked by the timing of his demotion.

— The Washington Football Team will allow only friends and family in attendance at FedEx Field on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, even after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan allowed teams to fill outdoor stadiums to 10% capacity. A spokeswoman said there would be no change from Washington’s previous arrangement to not sell tickets to fans for this game at the stadium in Landover, Maryland. At 10% capacity, roughly 8,000 fans would be allowed, something that remains possible later this season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Former Masters champ Scott tests positive for coronavirus

UNDATED (AP) — Former Masters champion Adam Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus and has pulled out of the Zozo Championship at Sherwood.

Scott is the second high-profile golfer to test positive in as many weeks. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson tested positive last week in Las Vegas.

Scott says his focus now is on recovering for the final stretch this fall. That’s primarily the Masters in three weeks. Scott hasn’t played since the U.S. Open. He keeps a light schedule, anyway. The Australian has played only four tournaments since the PGA Tour returned in June from the pandemic-forced shutdown.

In other virus-related developments:

— Phil Mickelson was planning to play the Houston Open a week before the Masters. That was before the tournament announced it was selling 2,000 tickets a day. That was enough for Mickelson to say he probably would play on the PGA Champions Tour that week in Phoenix. The plan for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club is to be limited to 350 members who will have access only to a private area in the clubhouse. They can watch on the course, with no area to congregate, and walking corridors are being widened. Mickelson says the PGA Tour has done well with its health protocols and he believes Houston will provide a safe environment. But a week before the Masters, he doesn’t want to take a risk.

— Maria Torres has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour event in Georgia this week because her caddie tested positive for the coronavirus. Torres says she has no symptoms but is self-isolating because of their contact. The LPGA also says a child care provider tested positive at the LPGA Drive On Championship-Reynolds Lake Oconee. The children who had close contact with the teacher also are quarantined.

— The United States won’t send a team to the world wrestling championships because of health and safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The executive committee of USA Wrestling, the national governing body for wrestling, unanimously approved the proposal not to send a team to Belgrade, Serbia, for the Dec. 12-20 event. United World Wrestling, the international federation for wrestling, announced Monday that its executive committee approved existing plans to host the event.

— Tokyo Olympic officials say they are working on measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic at next year’s games. But they don’t know exactly what they will be. Tokyo organizers have showcased a few possible remedies. They displayed various screening measures at Tokyo’s Big Sight convention complex. Organizers say their objective is to demonstrate what they are doing to ensure the safety and security of the Olympics. Exact plans are not expected to be revealed until early next year. The Olympics are to open on July 23, 2021.

NASCAR-RPM-JONES

Jones lands iconic No. 43 with Richard Petty Motorsports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Richard Petty Motorsports will enter the next chapter of its storied history with driver Erik Jones.

The pairing gives Petty a proven winner to replace Bubba Wallace, who is leaving at the end of the season. His departure could have crippled the cash-strapped Petty organization but the team instead landed one of the top available talents. Jones was released after six seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing because the megateam needed a seat for a new prospect. The volatile free agent market helped Jones slide to Petty.

Jones was dropped by megateam Joe Gibbs Racing in August after six seasons. His 18 national series victories include a pair of Cup Series wins at two of NASCAR’s most storied tracks. He won the July race at Daytona International Speedway in 2018 and the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway the next year. Both victories locked Jones into the playoffs.

Wallace, NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver, has been outspoken on racial inequality and injustice this season. He ran a Black Lives Matter paint scheme on the No. 43 and RPM adopted Wallace’s “compassion, love, understanding” platform. Wallace’s recent prominence helped the driver sign millions of dollars in new sponsorship, but the funding will follow him next season when he moves to a new team formed by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.