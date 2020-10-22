Sports

NFL-GIANTS/EAGLES

Despite 1 win each, Eagles, Giants have first place in sight

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles look to stay perfect on Thursday nights under coach Doug Pederson when they host the New York Giants in an NFC East division rivalry game. Despite both teams having only one win, they’re right in the mix in the NFC East because first-place Dallas has two wins.

A division that has produced more Super Bowl champions than any other – 13 – is the worst in the NFL this season with five combined wins. The victory total will increase after the 1-4 Eagles and 1-5 Giants meet Thursday night, unless they tie.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is coming off his best game of the season, taking a depleted offense missing nine starters to within a 2-point conversion of tying Baltimore and possibly forcing overtime. The Giants are coming off giving coach Joe Judge his first win.

The Giants have activated veteran Sterling Shepard from injured reserve to shore up their receiving group and also activated first-year receiver Alex Bachman and linebacker Trent Harris from the practice squad. The Giants are going to be without C.J. Board for the game because of a concussion. Fellow receiver Darius Slayton has been bothered by a foot injury for the past 1 1/2 weeks. The only other receivers on the active roster were Golden Tate and rookie Austin Mack.

NFL-NEWS

Bucs-Raiders game moved from prime time after COVID-19 test

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has shifted Sunday’s Las Vegas game against Tampa Bay out of prime time after several Raiders players have been unable to practice this week because of contact tracing from the coronavirus.

The game in Las Vegas was originally scheduled to be played at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time Sunday in the national television window on NBC but now has been moved to 4:05 p.m. EDT in a regional window on Fox. The game between the Seahawks and Cardinals in Arizona has been moved into the prime-time window.

In other NFL news:

— The Minnesota Vikings have traded defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (yah-NEEK’ en-GAH’-kway) to the Baltimore Ravens for draft picks. The deal comes less than two months after the Vikings acquired the fifth-year pass rusher in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ngakoue is tied for fourth in the NFL with five sacks in six games, including two forced fumbles. The Vikings entered their bye week with a 1-5 record and more incentive to focus on the future. The Ravens are 5-1. They’re fourth in the league in sacks per pass attempt.

— Bill Mathis, a versatile running back and an original member of the New York Jets franchise, has died. He was 81. The team gave no cause of death but said Mathis had long been dealing with several health issues. Mathis played his entire career in New York. He joined the then-Titans in 1960 and helped the Jets win the Super Bowl in 1969 before retiring after the following season. He was selected an AFL All-Star in 1961 and ’63. Mathis rushed for 3,589 yards and 37 touchdowns in 10 seasons and caught 149 passes for 1,775 yards and nine scores.

MLB-NEWS

Nationals agree to terms with Harrison on 1-year contract

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Nationals have agreed to terms on a $1 million, one-year contract with utility man Josh Harrison.

The 33-year-old returns to Washington after hitting .278 with two doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs, six walks and 11 runs scored with the Nationals last season. He hit .309 as a starter as manager Dave Martinez wrote Harrison into the lineup at second base, third base, left field, right field and designated hitter.

Harrison can make an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses as part of the deal: $50,000 for 200 plate appearances and additional increments of $50,000 up to 400. He made 91 plate appearances in 33 games during the shortened, 60-game 2020 season.

In other baseball news:

— Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz has been voted Marvin Miller Man of the Year and Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman has been picked as Player of the Year in annual Players Choice award voting by the Major League Baseball Players Association. Freeman was voted the National League’s outstanding player, Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer outstanding pitcher, San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth outstanding rookie and Colorado pitcher Daniel Bard comeback player. Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu (ah-BRAY’-oo) was voted the American League’s outstanding player, Cleveland’s Shane Bieber outstanding pitcher, Seattle outfielder Kyle Lewis outstanding rookie and Cleveland pitcher Carlos Carrasco comeback player.

NHL-EVENTS CANCELED

NHL cancels 2021 Minnesota Winter Classic, All-Star Weekend

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL has canceled the 2021 Winter Classic and All-Star Weekend but still hopes to start the season on or around Jan. 1.

The Winter Classic was scheduled to be played New Year’s Day outdoors at Target Field in Minneapolis between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. The Florida Panthers were set to host All-Star festivities in Sunrise in late January. The league hopes to reschedule those events in those cities in future years.

There was hope at one point the Winter Classic could mark opening night for the 2021 NHL season. Commissioner Gary Bettman has said the league is planning for each team to play a full 82-game schedule.

In other ice news:

— The Dallas Stars have re-signed Denis Gurianov to a $5.1 million, two-year contract that counts as $2.55 million each season through 2021-22. The 23-year-old Russian right winger ranked second on the team with nine postseason goals. Gurianov scored arguably the biggest goal of the Stars’ playoff run — the overtime winner on the power play in Game 5 against Vegas that sent them to the Stanley Cup Final. He had 17 points in 27 postseason games for Dallas in his first NHL playoff action after putting up 29 in 64 games during the shortened regular season.

— The New Jersey Devils have added experience to their defense, signing Russian Dmitry Kulikov to a one-year, $1.15 million contract. The 29-year-old Kulikov had two goals and eight assists in 51 games with Winnipeg last season. He averaged more than 20 minutes a game.

NASCAR-HAMLIN-JORDAN

Slam Dunk: Jordan picks 23 for car number of new NASCAR team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan has selected 23 as the car number for his new NASCAR team in 2021.

Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin had already announced they are forming a NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as the driver. The name of the team is 23XI Racing. That stands for 23 and 11 in honor of Jordan’s retired uniform number with the Chicago Bulls and Hamlin’s car number for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level, will drive the No. 23 car.

TENNIS-BECKER-BANKRUPTCY

Becker accused of failing to surrender Wimbledon trophies

LONDON (AP) — Tennis great Boris Becker appeared in a London court on Thursday, accused of failing to surrender two of his Wimbledon trophies to be sold to settle his debts.

The 52-year-old Becker, who was declared bankrupt in 2017, has also failed to turn over his two Australian Open trophies, according to a new 28-count indictment that claims he hasn’t complied with orders to disclose information. The German pleaded not guilty to all counts. Becker has allegedly concealed property holdings and more than 1 million pounds, or $1.3 million, held in bank accounts.

The indictment lists Becker’s Wimbledon trophies from 1985, when at age 17 he became the youngest men’s singles champion at the All England Club, and 1989. Becker also won the tournament in 1986. He won the Australian Open in 1991 and 1996.

Becker, who lives in London, faces several years in jail if convicted. He remains free on bail.

RACETRACK WORKER CHARGED

Charges: Fired Belmont worker’s retaliation led horse to die

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — Prosecutors say a backstretch worker at New York’s Belmont Park caused the death of a $200,000 racehorse by releasing the filly onto blacktop where she fell and broke her leg.

The Nassau County district attorney says worker Ramzan Antooa released the 2-year-old filly named Pasta from her stall on July 30 in retaliation for being fired.

The worker was arraigned today on charges including grand larceny, burglary and criminal mischief. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on November 19.