Sports

NFL-GIANTS/EAGLES

Eagles10, Giants 7 going into 3rd quarter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles each had a veteran wide receiver returning from injury for tonight’s matchup. Sterling Shepard is back for the Giants after being placed on injured reserve because of turf toe following Week 2.

The Eagles were up 10 to the Giants 7 going into the third quarter.

DeSean Jackson was back for the Eagles after missing three games with a hamstring injury. Philadelphia also has right tackle Lane Johnson back after he missed one game with an ankle injury.

The Eagles placed tight end Zach Ertz on injure reserve earlier in the day. Running back Miles Sanders, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, offensive lineman Jack Driscoll and safety K’Von Wallace are inactive for Philadelphia after getting hurt in the last game.

NFL-NEWS

Bucs-Raiders game moved from prime time after COVID-19 test

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has shifted Sunday’s Las Vegas game against Tampa Bay out of prime time after several Raiders players have been unable to practice this week because of contact tracing from the coronavirus.

The game in Las Vegas was originally scheduled to be played at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time Sunday in the national television window on NBC but now has been moved to 4:05 p.m. EDT in a regional window on Fox. The game between the Seahawks and Cardinals in Arizona has been moved into the prime-time window.

In other NFL news:

— The Las Vegas Raiders have placed four starting offensive linemen and safety Johnathan Abram on the reserve/COVID-19 list after they were determined to be close contacts with a teammate who had tested positive for the coronavirus. Abram, Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson were all placed on the list because of high-risk contact with right tackle Trent Brown. The league also moved the Raiders game this week against Tampa Bay from prime time to the afternoon.

— The Minnesota Vikings have traded defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (yah-NEEK’ en-GAH’-kway) to the Baltimore Ravens for draft picks. The deal comes less than two months after the Vikings acquired the fifth-year pass rusher in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ngakoue is tied for fourth in the NFL with five sacks in six games, including two forced fumbles. The Vikings entered their bye week with a 1-5 record and more incentive to focus on the future. The Ravens are 5-1. They’re fourth in the league in sacks per pass attempt.

— Bill Mathis, a versatile running back and an original member of the New York Jets franchise, has died. He was 81. The team gave no cause of death but said Mathis had long been dealing with several health issues. Mathis played his entire career in New York. He joined the then-Titans in 1960 and helped the Jets win the Super Bowl in 1969 before retiring after the following season. He was selected an AFL All-Star in 1961 and ’63. Mathis rushed for 3,589 yards and 37 touchdowns in 10 seasons and caught 149 passes for 1,775 yards and nine scores.

— Former San Francisco 49er Dana Stubblefield has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for raping a developmentally disabled woman. The Mercury News reports the sentence was issued by a judge in San Jose after denying a defense motion for a new trial. Last week, an appeals court denied a related petition filed on behalf of Stubblefield by his attorneys. A jury in July found the 49-year-old Stubblefield guilty of raping the woman with the threat of a gun. He has been held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail since the verdict.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Holiday Bowl becomes 4th game to cancel due to pandemic

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Holiday Bowl has become the fourth bowl game to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Holiday Bowl officials say the board of directors voted unanimously to cancel what would have been the 43rd straight edition of the game. It would have been the first year of a six-year deal to match teams from the Pac-12 and ACC. Bowl officials had been seeking a suitable place to play after San Diego State announced it was closing SDCCU Stadium, formerly known as Qualcomm Stadium, two seasons earlier than planned to expedite construction of its new 35,000 seat stadium.

MLB-NEWS

MLB Players Choice award announced

UNDATED (AP) — — Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz has been voted Marvin Miller Man of the Year and Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman has been picked as Player of the Year in annual Players Choice award voting by the Major League Baseball Players Association. Freeman was voted the National League’s outstanding player, Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer outstanding pitcher, San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth outstanding rookie and Colorado pitcher Daniel Bard comeback player. Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu (ah-BRAY’-oo) was voted the American League’s outstanding player, Cleveland’s Shane Bieber outstanding pitcher, Seattle outfielder Kyle Lewis outstanding rookie and Cleveland pitcher Carlos Carrasco comeback player.

In other baseball news:

— San Diego Padres right-hander Luis Perdomo has had reconstructive elbow surgery and left-hander Matt Strahm is scheduled to undergo patellar tendon repair in his right knee. Perdomo was 0-0 with a 5.71 ERA in 10 appearances, including one start, in his fifth season with the Padres. Strahm underwent a similar surgery on his left knee in 2017 while he was with Kansas City. Strahm was 0-1 with a 2.61 ERA in 19 appearances in his third season in San Diego and fifth big league season overall.

— The Washington Nationals have agreed to terms on a $1 million, one-year contract with utility man Josh Harrison. The 33-year-old returns to Washington after hitting .278 with two doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs, six walks and 11 runs scored with the Nationals last season. He hit .309 as a starter as manager Dave Martinez wrote Harrison into the lineup at second base, third base, left field, right field and designated hitter.

— The World Series has drawn a record-low audience of television viewers for the second straight night. Tampa Bay’s 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 was seen by an average of 8,950,000 viewers on Fox. Los Angeles’ opening 8-3 victory in Game 1 was seen by an average of 9,195,000 viewers on Fox. The low for any game before this year came the only other time the Rays were in the World Series in Game 3 against Philadelphia in 2008.

NHL-EVENTS CANCELED

NHL cancels 2021 Minnesota Winter Classic, All-Star Weekend

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL has canceled the 2021 Winter Classic and All-Star Weekend but still hopes to start the season on or around Jan. 1.

The Winter Classic was scheduled to be played New Year’s Day outdoors at Target Field in Minneapolis between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. The Florida Panthers were set to host All-Star festivities in Sunrise in late January. The league hopes to reschedule those events in those cities in future years.

There was hope at one point the Winter Classic could mark opening night for the 2021 NHL season. Commissioner Gary Bettman has said the league is planning for each team to play a full 82-game schedule.

In other ice news:

— The Dallas Stars have re-signed Denis Gurianov to a $5.1 million, two-year contract that counts as $2.55 million each season through 2021-22. The 23-year-old Russian right winger ranked second on the team with nine postseason goals. Gurianov scored arguably the biggest goal of the Stars’ playoff run — the overtime winner on the power play in Game 5 against Vegas that sent them to the Stanley Cup Final. He had 17 points in 27 postseason games for Dallas in his first NHL playoff action after putting up 29 in 64 games during the shortened regular season.

— The New Jersey Devils have added experience to their defense, signing Russian Dmitry Kulikov to a one-year, $1.15 million contract. The 29-year-old Kulikov had two goals and eight assists in 51 games with Winnipeg last season. He averaged more than 20 minutes a game.

GOLF-ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Munoz in the lead and Woods with his worst score at Sherwood

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Sebastian Munoz and Tiger Woods had unusual scorecards in the Zozo Championship at Sherwood. That was only good news for Munoz.

The Colombian holed out two eagles. He made eight birdies. He hit a wild tee shot for a double bogey. He only had five pars. But it added to an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead.

Woods made bogey or worse on three par 5s, the first time he has done in a single round in his 1,277 rounds played as a pro on the PGA Tour. Woods shot a 76, his highest score in 49 rounds at Sherwood.

GOLF-LPGA TOUR

Kang, Song share lead in LPGA Drive On Championship

GREENSBORO, Ga. (AP) Danielle Kang leads the Race to CME Globe and, at No. 5 in the world, is the top-ranked player in the LPGA Drive On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee. She showed why Thursday. Kang shot a 7-under 65 for a share of the first-round lead with Jennifer Song. Kang birdied three of the four par-5 holes in the bogey-free afternoon round on the Great Waters Course. The event is the second tournament added to the schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down women’s golf for five months. The other “Drive On” tournament was in Toledo, Ohio, in late July and marked the return. Kang won that event at Inverness and followed with a victory the next week in the LPGA Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio.

NASCAR-HAMLIN-JORDAN

Slam Dunk: Jordan picks 23 for car number of new NASCAR team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan has selected 23 as the car number for his new NASCAR team in 2021.

Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin had already announced they are forming a NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as the driver. The name of the team is 23XI Racing. That stands for 23 and 11 in honor of Jordan’s retired uniform number with the Chicago Bulls and Hamlin’s car number for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level, will drive the No. 23 car.

TENNIS-BECKER-BANKRUPTCY

Becker accused of failing to surrender Wimbledon trophies

LONDON (AP) — Tennis great Boris Becker appeared in a London court on Thursday, accused of failing to surrender two of his Wimbledon trophies to be sold to settle his debts.

The 52-year-old Becker, who was declared bankrupt in 2017, has also failed to turn over his two Australian Open trophies, according to a new 28-count indictment that claims he hasn’t complied with orders to disclose information. The German pleaded not guilty to all counts. Becker has allegedly concealed property holdings and more than 1 million pounds, or $1.3 million, held in bank accounts.

The indictment lists Becker’s Wimbledon trophies from 1985, when at age 17 he became the youngest men’s singles champion at the All England Club, and 1989. Becker also won the tournament in 1986. He won the Australian Open in 1991 and 1996.

Becker, who lives in London, faces several years in jail if convicted. He remains free on bail.

TENNIS-OSTRAVA OPEN

2nd-seeded Pliskova, Gauff eliminated at Ostrava Open

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Qualifier Veronika Kudermetova upset second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open. The Russian will face American Jennifer Brady, who eliminated qualifier Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 6-2. Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka came from two breaks down in the deciding set to eliminate American teenager Coco Gauff 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (2). Also, seventh-seeded Elise Mertens knocked out Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-2 while Ons Jabeur defeated former French Open champion Jelana Ostapenko 6-4, 6-4.

RACETRACK WORKER CHARGED

Charges: Fired Belmont worker’s retaliation led horse to die

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — Prosecutors say a backstretch worker at New York’s Belmont Park caused the death of a $200,000 racehorse by releasing the filly onto blacktop where she fell and broke her leg.

The Nassau County district attorney says worker Ramzan Antooa released the 2-year-old filly named Pasta from her stall on July 30 in retaliation for being fired.

The worker was arraigned today on charges including grand larceny, burglary and criminal mischief. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on November 19.