Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES

Morton vs Buehler in Game 3 of World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tampa Bay right-hander Charlie Morton starts Game 3 of the World Series with a chance to tie Orlando Hernandez’s record of eight consecutive winning postseason decisions. Morton would move within one of Bob Gibson’s record by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers and winning his sixth straight postseason start.

Morton, who turns 37 in three weeks, is 3-0 with a 0.57 ERA in this year’s postseason, allowing 11 hits in 15 2/3 innings with 17 strikeouts and four walks.

Ace Walker Buehler (BYOO’-lur) starts for the Dodgers, who won the opener 8-3 and were beaten 6-4 in Game 2. The 26-year-old right-hander is 1-0 with a 1.89 ERA in the postseason, striking out 29 and walking 11 in 19 innings.

NFL-VIRUS OUTBREAK

AP source: Raiders’ latest COVID tests all negative

UNDATED (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest batch of COVID-19 tests all came back negative and their game scheduled for Sunday against Tampa Bay is on for now. That’s according to a person familiar with the tests who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league doesn’t release test results.

The Raiders placed two players on the COVID-19 list following positive tests earlier in the week and put five more players on the list because of “high risk” close contacts.

The NFL moved the Raiders game against the Buccaneers from prime time to an afternoon slot on Sunday just in case the game couldn’t be played. But the person says the plan is still to play the game Sunday unless the situation changes, even though the Raiders won’t have any starting offensive linemen at practice this week.

The problems arose when starting right tackle Trent Brown tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday. The team sent home four other starting offensive linemen as well as safety Johnathan Abram because of possible close contact with Brown.

The league and union are investigating how the Raiders have handled coronavirus protocols. The person said that Brown was not consistently wearing his tracker, which is used to help determine close contacts, and that the offensive linemen were spotted on video not wearing masks and in close contact at practice.

In other developments related to the pandemic:

— The Baltimore Ravens will have a crowd of about 7,000 fans at their next home game on Nov. 1 against Pittsburgh. This will be the first time ticket holders will be allowed in the stadium. Because of the pandemic, the Ravens had no fans at their home opener and were permitted only 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and front-office personnel at the next two home games. The increase in fans comes after the team received approval from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Young to fill the stadium to 10 % capacity. The Ravens are off this weekend.

NFL-OBIT-MATT BLAIR

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Blair, one of the great linebackers in Minnesota Vikings history, has died.

The death of the six-time Pro Bowler was announced by the Vikings.

Blair, who had been suffering from dementia, died Thursday after an extended period in hospice care, according to the Star Tribune. He was 70.

In a 2015 interview with the Star Tribune, then-64-year-old Blair began crying, saying a neurologist had told him that his early signs of dementia were likely the result of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a degenerative brain disease linked to concussions. CTE cannot be diagnosed until after death.

Drafted in the second round out of Iowa State in 1974, Blair played all 12 of his NFL seasons for the Vikings, from 1974 to 1985. He started 130 of the 160 regular-season games he played, racking up 1,452 tackles, the second most in team history. He finished his career with 16 interceptions, 20 fumble recoveries and 20 blocked punts, extra points and field goals.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Illinois tries for another upset of No. 14 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No. 14 Wisconsin hosts Illinois Friday night in a rematch of last year’s upset.

Illinois believes its victory over Wisconsin last year showed how far its program has come. The oddsmakers have reminded the Illini (ih-LY’-ny) this week how far they still have to go. Illinois is a 19 ½-point underdog even after beating a Wisconsin team that was favored by 30 1/2 points last year.

Illinois earned its first bowl bid since 2014 last year but is searching for its first winning season since a 7-6 finish in 2011. Wisconsin is attempting to win the Big Ten West Division title for a fourth time in five seasons.