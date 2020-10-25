Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES

Game 1 pitching rematch on tap for Game 5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The World Series heads into Game 5 tied at two games apiece after the Tampa Bay Rays pulled off an 8-7 win over the Dodgers in a wild finish to Game 4.

Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for Los Angeles Sunday night. The left-hander is the franchise leader with 12 postseason wins — and 12 postseason losses. He struck out six while allowing one run and two hits over six innings to beat the Rays in Game 1.

The Rays will also send their Game 1 starter to the mound. Tyler Glasnow has allowed 10 runs over 10 1/3 innings his last two starts. In Tuesday’s opener the right-hander allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings, the most he’s given up since September 2018.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

AP source: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating protocols leading to the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season, according to a person familiar with the discipline.

The Titans had 24 people, including 13 players, test positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and Oct. 11. The outbreak led the NFL to postpone two Tennessee games and reschedule two others.

The NFL and its players association sent officials, including infectious disease experts, to Nashville where they reviewed video and interviewed players, coaches and other personnel. The person who spoke to The Associated Press says the NFL found the Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed.

In other virus-related developments:

— The Las Vegas Raiders will be able to play four of their starting offensive linemen Sunday against Tampa Bay after they got one more day of negative tests for COVID-19. Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson all tested negative in results that came back Sunday. The four players have tested negative every day since they had a “high risk” close contact Monday with teammate Trent Brown before he tested positive for the coronavirus.

T25 FOOTBALL-POLL

AP Top 25: Indiana jumps in at 17; Ohio State moves up to 3

UNDATED (AP) — Indiana jumped into The Associated Press college football poll Sunday after pulling off the weekend’s most dramatic upset.

Indiana is No. 17 after beating No. 8 Penn State in overtime, the Hoosiers’ first victory against a team ranked in the AP top 10 since 1987. It’s Indiana’s highest ranking since 1993. Penn State slipped 10 spots to No. 18 after losing to the Hoosiers for just the second time in 24 meetings since joining the Big Ten.

Clemson remains a rock-solid No. 1 and Alabama is No. 2. The Tigers received 52 first-place votes and the Crimson Tide got the remaining 10.

Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 3 after easily dispatching Nebraska as the Big Ten Conference kicked off its pandemic-delayed and abbreviated season. No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Georgia each slipped a spot behind the Buckeyes.

F1-PORTUGUESE GP

Lewis Hamilton wins Portuguese GP for record 92nd F1 victory

PORTIMAO, Portugal (AP) — British driver Lewis Hamilton has made Formula One history by winning the Portuguese Grand Prix. Hamilton’s 92nd career victory moved him one ahead of German great Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton finished nearly 25.6 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and 34.5 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for his eighth win of another dominant season. He also took an extra point for the fastest lap to extend his huge championship lead to 77 points over Bottas with just five races left.

Hamilton won his first F1 race in 2007 and first title the following year. But his career really took off when he replaced the retired Schumacher at Mercedes in 2013. Hamilton added five more F1 titles and the runaway championship leader is now set to equal Schumacher’s record of seven.

NASCAR-TEXAS

Truex bumped back in Texas, docked 20 points over spoiler

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. has been sent to the back of the field for NASCAR’s Cup race at Texas and docked 20 points while crew chief James Small was ejected for a rear spoiler violation. The 2017 Cup champion and runner-up the past two seasons also was fined $35,000.

The points deduction still leaves Truex seventh in the points standings going into Sunday’s race, but he’s now 51 points behind the cutoff line for the final four. Truex likely will need to win either at Texas or next week in Martinsville to qualify.