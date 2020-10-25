Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES

Game 1 pitching rematch on tap for Game 5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The World Series heads into Game 5 tied at two games apiece after the Tampa Bay Rays pulled off an 8-7 win over the Dodgers in a wild finish to Game 4.

Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for Los Angeles Sunday night. The left-hander is the franchise leader with 12 postseason wins — and 12 postseason losses. He struck out six while allowing one run and two hits over six innings to beat the Rays in Game 1.

The Rays will also send their Game 1 starter to the mound. Tyler Glasnow has allowed 10 runs over 10 1/3 innings his last two starts. In Tuesday’s opener the right-hander allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings, the most he’s given up since September 2018.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Steelers dominate early, hold off Titans for 27-24 win

UNDATED (AP) — The highly anticipated showdown between the AFC’s last undefeated teams turned into a Pittsburgh beatdown early and a near Tennessee comeback late. Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Diontae Johnson, and the Steelers remained perfect by holding off Tennessee 27-24 Sunday in a game rescheduled from Oct. 4 because of the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak. Stephen Gostkowski, who made a 51-yarder earlier in Tennessee’s comeback try, missed a 45-yarder wide right with 14 seconds left that sent the Steelers running around in celebration.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Drew Brees passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns without two top receivers and the quarterback rushed for another score to lead the New Orleans Saints to a 27-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.The Panthers had driven across midfield in the final minutes when Marcus Davenport’s sack of Teddy Bridgewater led coach Matt Rhule to send out kicker Joey Slye for a 65-yard field goal attempt on fourth-and-19. The kick fell just short of the crossbar. Former Brees backup Teddy Bridgewater passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns for Carolina.

— Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns and the Green Bay Packers rebounded from their first loss with a 35-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Rodgers played a near-flawless game and tied his season high for TD passes. The performance came after he threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown, with no TDs in a 38-10 loss to Tampa Bay last week.

— Baker Mayfield overcame a terrible start to throw five touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score with 15 seconds left, and the Cleveland Browns outdueled the Cincinnati Bengals 37-34. on Sunday. Nursing sore ribs, Mayfield started 0 for 5, including an interception on his first attempt of the game. He then completed the next 22 of 23 passes. The last was the leaping grab by Donovan People-Jones to win it for the Browns. Cincinnati rookie Joe Burrow hit 35 of 47 passes for a season-high 406 yards and three touchdowns.

— Josh Allen and the Bills were held out of the end zone for the first time this season but Tyler Bass tied a franchise record with six field goals to help Buffalo snap a two-game skid with an 18-10 victory over the winless New York Jets. It was the third game in 13 days for the Bills who lost to Tennessee and Kansas City before their ugly win over the 0-7 Jets. Bass kicked a 40-yarder with 1:56 left after also making kicks of 53, 48, 46, 37 and 29 yards. He also missed from 45 and 37 yards.

— Matthew Stafford connected with T.J. Hockenson on an 11-yard touchdown pass as time expired and Matt Prater booted a 48-yard extra point to give the Detroit Lions a stunning 23-22 victory over Atlanta. The Falcons wound with another improbable loss because they scored a touchdown. Needing to get the ball back, the Lions made no attempt to tackle Todd Gurley on a 10-yard TD run. Gurley tried to fall down but landed on the goal line. That gave Detroit one more chance, and Stafford made it count on the final play. Prater hit the PAT after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

— Washington’s defense finally clamped down on a struggling opponent, piling up six sacks, an interception and a forced fumble that became a safety in a 25-3 blowout of the Dallas Cowboys that snapped a five-game skid. Montez Sweat led Washington with 2 1/2 sacks, Cole Holcomb had one and an interception and Landon Collins knocked the ball out of Andy Dalton’s hands for the safety before leaving with an ankle injury. Dalton was under siege all day behind a patchwork offensive line before being knocked out of the game in the third quarter on a shoulder-to-head hit from Jon Bostic, who was ejected.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TITANS

AP source: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating protocols leading to the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season, according to a person familiar with the discipline.

The Titans had 24 people, including 13 players, test positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and Oct. 11. The outbreak led the NFL to postpone two Tennessee games and reschedule two others.

The NFL and its players association sent officials, including infectious disease experts, to Nashville where they reviewed video and interviewed players, coaches and other personnel. The person who spoke to The Associated Press says the NFL found the Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed.

T25 FOOTBALL-POLL

AP Top 25: Indiana jumps in at 17; Ohio State moves up to 3

UNDATED (AP) — Indiana jumped into The Associated Press college football poll Sunday after pulling off the weekend’s most dramatic upset.

Indiana is No. 17 after beating No. 8 Penn State in overtime, the Hoosiers’ first victory against a team ranked in the AP top 10 since 1987. It’s Indiana’s highest ranking since 1993. Penn State slipped 10 spots to No. 18 after losing to the Hoosiers for just the second time in 24 meetings since joining the Big Ten.

Clemson remains a rock-solid No. 1 and Alabama is No. 2. The Tigers received 52 first-place votes and the Crimson Tide got the remaining 10.

Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 3 after easily dispatching Nebraska as the Big Ten Conference kicked off its pandemic-delayed and abbreviated season. No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Georgia each slipped a spot behind the Buckeyes.

F1-PORTUGUESE GP

Lewis Hamilton wins Portuguese GP for record 92nd F1 victory

PORTIMAO, Portugal (AP) — British driver Lewis Hamilton has made Formula One history by winning the Portuguese Grand Prix. Hamilton’s 92nd career victory moved him one ahead of German great Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton finished nearly 25.6 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and 34.5 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for his eighth win of another dominant season. He also took an extra point for the fastest lap to extend his huge championship lead to 77 points over Bottas with just five races left.

Hamilton won his first F1 race in 2007 and first title the following year. But his career really took off when he replaced the retired Schumacher at Mercedes in 2013. Hamilton added five more F1 titles and the runaway championship leader is now set to equal Schumacher’s record of seven.

NASCAR-TEXAS

Weather halts Cup race in Texas at 52 laps with heavy mist

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Weather has halted NASCAR’s Cup race in Texas after 52 laps following reports of moisture on the track on a chilly, overcast day.

The cars kept running for eight laps after the weather caution first came out as jet dryers circled the track. Clint Bowyer is leading after 52 laps, followed by Jimmie Johnson on the high-banked 1 1/2-mile tri oval.

Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. has been sent to the back of the field for NASCAR’s Cup race at Texas and docked 20 points while crew chief James Small was ejected for an illegal spoiler. The 2017 Cup champion and runner-up the past two seasons also was fined $35,000.

The points deduction still leaves Truex seventh in the points standings going into Sunday’s race, but he’s now 51 points behind the cutoff line for the final four. Truex likely will need to win either at Texas or next week in Martinsville to qualify.

GOLF-LPGA

McDonald celebrates 28th birthday with first LPGA Tour win

Greensboro, Ga. (AP) — Ally McDonald gave herself a big birthday present Sunday, winning the LPGA Drive On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee for her first tour title. The 28-year-old from Mississippi held off Danielle Kang by a stroke on the Great Waters Course, closing with a 3-under 69 for a 16-under 272 total.

Kang birdied the par-5 18th for a 68. Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines was two strokes back after a 70.