Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews are having a baby girl

Sports

Patrick Mahomes — football star, fiancé and soon to be #GirlDad!

The 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback announced on Instagram that he and high-school sweetheart Brittany Matthews are expecting a baby girl.

In the elaborate gender reveal video, Mahomes and his fiancée stood in front of a massive display of blue and pink balloons while their two dogs walked toward them with pink paint on their paws, signaling the baby’s gender.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a gender reveal party without confetti cannons.

Mahomes and Matthews started dating when they were in high school in Whitehouse, Texas, according to Sports Illustrated. After they graduated, Mahomes went to play football and baseball at Texas Tech University while Matthews went to the University of Texas at Tyler to play soccer.

In 2017, the couple moved to Kansas City, where Matthews launched her own fitness and merchandise business. Earlier this year, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Mahomes to a 10-year contract extension that his agent says is the most lucrative contract in sports history.