Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES

Day off today, Game 6 on Tuesday

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — It’s a day off for the World Series — not a travel day, of course, since the series will resume tomorrow night in Arlington, Texas, for Game 6. The Los Angeles Dodgers have a 3-games-to-2 lead, after Clayton Kershaw beat the Tampa Bay Rays last night for the second time in six days. With one more victory, the Dodgers can claim their first title since 1988.

Clayton Kershaw is now the career leader for postseason strikeouts. The ace lefty for Los Angeles struck out six in his 5 2/3 innings in the Dodgers’ 4-2 win in Game 5 on Sunday night. Already one of only two pitchers with 200 postseason strikeouts, his six strikeouts pushed his career total to 207, two more than Justin Verlander.

Meanwhile, there could be a lid on the rest of this World Series. The retractable roof was closed for Game 5, and may not open again because of a rainy weather forecast. The forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain today with temperatures in the mid-50s. That drops to a 70% chance of rain Tuesday for Game 6, but the chain of rain is back up to 90% with temperatures staying in the 40s Wednesday.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Rams host Bears

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears tonight in a meeting between the big-city NFC rivals for the third straight season. The Bears lead the NFC North at 5-and-1 despite a less-than-impressive offense.

The Rams are 4-and-2 coming off a loss at division rival San Francisco.

The clubs boast two of the NFL’s elite defenses through the first six weeks of the season.

The game is a homecoming of sorts for Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd, who spent his first four NFL seasons in Chicago.

NFL-BROWNS-BECKHAM

Browns star Beckham done for season with torn knee ligament

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the rest of the season because of a torn knee ligament.

Beckham was hurt early in Sunday’s 37-34 win at Cincinnati. Beckham’s second season in Cleveland ended when his left leg buckled while running to try and make a tackle after Baker Mayfield’s first pass was intercepted. An MRI taken Monday in Cleveland confirmed the diagnosis.

On his final play of 2020, Beckham was chasing cornerback Darius Phillips down the sideline when his leg twisted awkwardly. The Browns played well without him and improved to 5-2 for the first time since 1994.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wisconsin coach Chryst staying quiet on QB Mertz’s status

UNDATED (AP) — Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst isn’t discussing quarterback Graham Mertz’s status following reports that the redshirt freshman has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chryst did say he was confident the ninth-ranked Badgers’ game Saturday at Nebraska would go on as scheduled.

Big Ten protocols say that athletes who test positive through point-of-contact daily testing must take a polymerase chain reaction test to confirm the first result. The athlete can’t play again for at least 21 days if the PCR test confirms the first result.

Elsewhere in college football:

— Purdue coach Jeff Brohm says he plans to return to the sideline Saturday at Illinois. Brohm has been in self-isolation for more than a week since testing positive for COVID-19. Big Ten rules require him to isolate for 10 days before returning to work. Brohm intends to return to the office Wednesday and coach this weekend. The bigger question surrounds All-American receiver Rondale Moore, who missed last weekend’s game for undisclosed reasons. Brohm provided no additional details about Moore’s absence and says a decision about the receiver’s status for Illinois will be made later this week.

— Missouri wide receiver Maurice Massey has been dismissed from the team after he was arrested during the weekend. Boone County Sheriff’s department records show Massey was arrested Sunday on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and first-degree property damage. Massey has not played this year after opting out because of the coronavirus outbreak. He was a three-star recruit from St. Louis. The Tigers play at Florida this weekend.

NASCAR-TEXAS

Postponed cup race delayed again

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The resumption of NASCAR’s Cup playoff race is still on hold because of dreary weather. It was raining with temperatures in the mid-40s when the race was supposed to resume today in Fort Worth, Texas.

There was no official word from NASCAR on when the race might proceed.

Only 52 of the 334 laps were completed Sunday before mist and drizzle stopped the race. There was a delay of more than four hours before it was postponed.

Cars were still parked in the garage while jet dryers made slow laps around the track Monday. There was a significant chance of more rain throughout the day.