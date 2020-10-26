Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Rams host Bears

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears tonight in a meeting between the big-city NFC rivals for the third straight season.

The Bears lead the NFC North at 5-and-1 despite a less-than-impressive offense.

The Rams are 4-and-2 coming off a loss at division rival San Francisco.

The clubs boast two of the NFL’s elite defenses through the first six weeks of the season.

The game is a homecoming of sorts for Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd, who faces the Bears for the first time since they let him go, rather than paying him $13 million for the fifth-year contract option they had picked up just 10 months earlier.

NFL-BROWNS-BECKHAM

Browns star Beckham done for season with torn knee ligament

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the rest of the season because of a torn knee ligament.

Beckham was hurt early in Sunday’s 37-34 win at Cincinnati. Beckham’s second season in Cleveland ended when his left leg buckled while running to try and make a tackle after Baker Mayfield’s first pass was intercepted. An MRI taken Monday in Cleveland confirmed the diagnosis.

On his final play of 2020, Beckham was chasing cornerback Darius Phillips down the sideline when his leg twisted awkwardly. The Browns played well without him and improved to 5-2 for the first time since 1994.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wisconsin coach Chryst staying quiet on QB Mertz’s status

UNDATED (AP) — Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst isn’t discussing quarterback Graham Mertz’s status following reports that the redshirt freshman has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chryst did say he was confident the ninth-ranked Badgers’ game Saturday at Nebraska would go on as scheduled.

Big Ten protocols say that athletes who test positive through point-of-contact daily testing must take a polymerase chain reaction test to confirm the first result. The athlete can’t play again for at least 21 days if the PCR test confirms the first result.

Elsewhere in college football:

— No. 10 Florida resumed meetings and practices for the first time in two weeks today. They got back to work after a COVID-19 outbreak caused the Southeastern Conference to postpone two of the team’s games. The Gators are scheduled to host Missouri on Saturday. It will mark the end of a 21-day layoff and begin the first of seven consecutive games for coach Dan Mullen and his team. Mullen was one of more than 30 players and coaches who tested positive for the coronavirus following a road trip to Texas A&M earlier this month. Everyone on the plane was quarantined.

— Purdue coach Jeff Brohm says he plans to return to the sideline Saturday at Illinois. Brohm has been in self-isolation for more than a week since testing positive for COVID-19. Big Ten rules require him to isolate for 10 days before returning to work. Brohm intends to return to the office Wednesday and coach this weekend. The bigger question surrounds All-American receiver Rondale Moore, who missed last weekend’s game for undisclosed reasons. Brohm provided no additional details about Moore’s absence and says a decision about the receiver’s status for Illinois will be made later this week.

— Missouri wide receiver Maurice Massey has been dismissed from the team after he was arrested during the weekend. Boone County Sheriff’s department records show Massey was arrested Sunday on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and first-degree property damage. Massey has not played this year after opting out because of the coronavirus outbreak. He was a three-star recruit from St. Louis. The Tigers play at Florida this weekend.

MLB-WORLD SERIES

Day off today, Game 6 on Tuesday

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — It’s a day off for the World Series — not a travel day, of course, since the series will resume tomorrow night in Arlington, Texas, for Game 6. The Los Angeles Dodgers have a 3-games-to-2 lead, after Clayton Kershaw beat the Tampa Bay Rays last night for the second time in six days. With one more victory, the Dodgers can claim their first title since 1988.

Clayton Kershaw is now the career leader for postseason strikeouts. The ace lefty for Los Angeles struck out six in his 5 2/3 innings in the Dodgers’ 4-2 win in Game 5 on Sunday night. Already one of only two pitchers with 200 postseason strikeouts, his six strikeouts pushed his career total to 207, two more than Justin Verlander.

Meanwhile, there could be a lid on the rest of this World Series. The retractable roof was closed for Game 5, and may not open again because of a rainy weather forecast. The forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain today with temperatures in the mid-50s. That drops to a 70% chance of rain Tuesday for Game 6, but the chain of rain is back up to 90% with temperatures staying in the 40s Wednesday.

MLB NEWS

Mets claim INF García off waivers from Reds, Cordell cut

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have claimed infielder Robel García off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds and designated outfielder Ryan Cordell for assignment. The 27-year-old García didn’t play in the majors this year while being a part of the Reds’ 60-man player pool. The switch-hitting García made his big league debut in 2019 with the Cubs, batting .208 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 31 games. The 28-year-old Cordell went 1 for 8 in five games for the Mets this year. He is career .202 with eight home runs in three seasons with the Chicago White Sox and Mets.

NHL NEWS

NHL veteran Daley retires, joins Penguins front office

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Longtime NHL defenseman Trevor Daley has retired to take a position in the Pittsburgh Penguins front office.

Daley played 16 seasons in the NHL and helped the Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. The 37-year-old Daley spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.

He retires with 89 goals and 220 assists in 1,058 career games.

The Penguins acquired Daley in December 2015, and his arrival coincided with a midseason makeover that helped propel the Penguins to the franchise’s fourth and fifth Stanley Cups.

Pittsburgh also announced Monday that assistant general manager Jason Karmanos has been fired.

NASCAR-TEXAS

NASCAR’s Cup playoff at Texas still on hold because of mist

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — NASCAR is still working to dry the track at Texas Motor Speedway in hopes of resuming the Cup Series playoff race that was halted a day earlier because of drizzle and misty conditions. The only laps being completed Monday on the 1 1/2-mile track are by the Air Titan and jet dryer trucks. There was no official word from NASCAR on when, or even if, the race might proceed on the dreary day when temperatures dipped into the low 40s. Only 52 of the 334 laps were completed Sunday before mist and drizzle forced the race to stop. The conditions were similar Monday and in the forecast the next couple of days.