Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES

Dodgers hope to end Series in Game 6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Since Orel Hershiser struck out Oakland’s Tony Phillips for the final out of the 1988 World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have played 5,014 regular-season games and 113 more in the postseason in pursuit of their next title. They have spent $3.69 billion in player payroll over 32 seasons. One more win and that elusive seventh championship will be theirs.

Tony Gonsolin starts tonight against the Rays’ Blake Snell and hopes to keep the World Series from reaching a Game 7 for the fourth time in five years. If Tampa Bay manages to win tonight, Walker Buehler would start Game 7 for the Dodgers tomorrow night. Charlie Morton would be on the mound for the Rays in the finale of the first neutral-site Series.

So far in this World Series, the Dodgers — with baseball’s biggest payroll — have outplayed the low-budget Rays, who have a payroll that’s 28th among the 30 teams. The Dodgers have outscored the Rays 29-21, outhit them .264 to .228 and outhomered them 11-8 with an offense led by Corey Seager, Max Muncy and Justin Turner.

Mookie Betts is just 5 for 22 in this World Series, but he has sparked the Dodgers with superior defense and four stolen bases — three shy of Lou Brock’s Series record After beating the Dodgers with Boston in the 2018 Series, Betts was acquired by Los Angeles in a trade last February and signed a $365 million contract through 2032. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says, “We got a steal.”

NFL-PANTHERS-McCAFFREY

Panthers’ McCaffrey back at practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey has been designated for return from the Carolina Panthers’ injured reserve list, increasing the likelihood the 2019 All-Pro running back will play Thursday night against the Falcons.

McCaffrey arrived at the Panthers’ practice Tuesday with a red jersey and a baseball cap signifying an injured player, but he quickly put on a black practice jersey and a helmet.

McCaffrey hasn’t played since Week 2 when he suffered a high ankle sprain in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BETHUNE-COOKMAN

No winter or spring sports at Bethune-Cookman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bethune-Cookman will not be participating in intercollegiate sports this coming winter or spring. The school in Daytona Beach, Florida, announced Tuesday that it has canceled all athletic events for the remainder of the academic year because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA said Bethune-Cookman was the first Division I institution to publicly announce that it was not going to compete in any sport for the entire academic year.

University President E. LaBrent Chrite said the decision was made “in the face of a surging COVID-19 spike” both in the state of Florida and across the country.

In other virus-related developments in college football:

— A person with knowledge of the situation says coronavirus concerns at Florida International University in Miami have forced officials to call off the Panthers’ home football game with No. 19 Marshall, which had been scheduled for Friday night. The schools will attempt to reschedule the game in December. FIU has seen more than 30 players miss time this season because of positive coronavirus tests or a need to quarantine after potential exposure.

— Florida’s football program is reporting six new positive tests for the coronavirus in the past week, bringing the team’s total for the month to 37. The 10th-ranked Gators returned to practice and meetings starting Monday following a two-week hiatus because of a coronavirus outbreak. Coach Dan Mullen, at least two assistants and more than two dozen players tested positive following a road trip to Texas A&M earlier this month.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-PENN STATE-CAIN

Penn State running back out for the season

STATE COLLEGE Pa. (AP) — Penn State running back Noah Cain will miss the rest of the season with an injury, another blow to the Nittany Lions’ backfield.

Penn State coach James Franklin declined to give specifics of Cain’s injury, but the sophomore left Saturday’s game against Indiana early and reportedly was seen on the sideline later with a walking boot on his left foot.

The loss of Cain comes about a week after Penn State announced its leading rusher from last season, Journey Brown, could miss the entire season with an unspecified medical condition.

Penn State is trying to avoid a 0-2 start when its hosts No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday night.

In other college football news:

— Southern Mississippi interim coach Scotty Walden is leaving the school, effective immediately, to become the head football coach at Austin Peay. Austin Peay announced Walden would fill a vacancy that has been open since July, when Mark Hudspeth resigned. Walden’s departure means Southern Miss will be on its third head coach of the season.

— Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says one of the team’s defensive leaders in linebacker James Skalski will miss several games with a knee injury. Swinney said Tuesday that Skalski will have arthroscopic surgery. Skalski is a fifth-year senior and was Clemson’s second-leading tackler before missing last week’s win over Syracuse.

DOPING-COLEMAN BANNED

World champion Coleman banned 2 yrs; to miss Tokyo Olympics

MONACO (AP) — Men’s 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman has been banned for two years because of three violations of doping control rules. He will miss the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit says Coleman will be banned until May 2022. The 24-year-old American had been provisionally suspended from competition since May. Details of his three missed appointments with sample collections officials in 2019 were revealed weeks later. Coleman can appeal his ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

He was favored to win Olympic titles after taking gold in the individual 100 and 4×100 relay at the 2019 world championships in Qatar.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAME THREAT

1-year sentence for angry fan who made football game threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge in Ohio has sentenced a California man to a year and a day in prison for threatening a shooting at Ohio State University in 2018.

The government says Daniel Rippy made the threats during Ohio State’s defeat of Michigan during the teams’ annual football match-up.

Federal Judge Algenon Marbley had harsh words for Rippy at Tuesday’s sentencing, saying he epitomized fandom spiraling out of control, something that can be ignored in the age of mass shootings. But Marbley also said he recognized that Rippy’s mental health issues contributed to the incident.

Rippy apologized several times for his actions.