Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES

Dodgers win Series for first time since 1988

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — For the first time in 32 years the Los Angeles Dodgers can call themselves World Series champions.

The Dodgers closed out their seventh championship by rallying for a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the Fall Classic. It erases the pain felt by the Dodgers and their fans following World Series losses in 2017 and ’18.

The Rays led 1-0 until Los Angeles scored twice in the bottom of the sixth. Austin Barnes came home on a wild pitch by reliever Nick Anderson before Mookie Betts outraced first baseman Ji-Man Choi’s throw to the plate on a fielder’s choice.

Betts put a capper on the clincher by leading off the bottom of the eighth with a home run.

The Dodgers’ rally occurred right after Rays starter Blake Snell was lifted with one out in the sixth. He allowed just two hits while striking out nine in a 73-pitch performance. Manager Kevin Cash pulled the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner immediately after Austin Barnes singled.

Snell’s next three batters would have been Betts, Corey Seager and Justin Turner, who were a combined 0-for-6 with six strikeouts against the left-hander on Tuesday. Instead, Cash went with Anderson, who was charged with at least one run in each of his last seven appearances.

Tampa Bay’s lone run came courtesy of a first-inning blast by Randy Arozarena (ah-roh-zah-RAY’-nah). It was Arozarena’s 10th home run this postseason, extending his major league record.

The Dodgers allowed just five hits, two coming after starter Tony Gonsolin (GAHN’-sah-lihn) was pulled with two out in the second inning. Julio Urias (yoo-REE’-uhs) retired all seven batters he faced to get the save.

Winning pitcher Victor Gonzalez struck out three of the four batters he faced. Nick Anderson took the loss.

Seager was named the MVP of the series. Seager batted .400 with a .556 on-base percentage, two home runs and five RBIs in 26 plate appearances.

The Dodgers had played 5,014 regular season games and were in their 114th postseason contest since Orel Hershiser struck out Oakland’s Tony Phillips for the final out of the 1988 World Series.

MLB-WORLD SERIES-TURNER

Turner removed from Game 6 after positive COVID test

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Justin Turner was removed following the seventh inning in Game 6 after registering Major League Baseball’s first positive test for the coronavirus in 59 days. And he wasn’t on the field as the Dodgers began enjoying the spoils of a title earned during a most unusual season.

Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed Turner’s positive test moments after presenting the World Series trophy to Los Angeles.

Turner returned to the diamond about an hour after the game, hugging longtime teammate Clayton Kershaw and sitting front-and-center for a team photo next to manager Dave Roberts with his mask pulled down under his bushy beard.

The 35-year-old Turner has been a staple in the Dodgers’ lineup for seven of their eight consecutive NL West titles.

MLB-NEWS

Marte staying with Marlins

UNDATED (AP) — Starling Marte (mahr-TAY’) is staying with the Miami Marlins after the team exercised its $12.5 million contract option for next year. Miami decided to pick up Marte’s option rather than pay him a $1 million buyout.

The move Tuesday prevents Marte from becoming a free agent this offseason.

The 32-year-old outfielder was acquired from Arizona for three players at the Aug. 31 trade deadline and helped the surprising Marlins reach the playoffs by finishing second in the NL East. Marte went 2 for 4 with a double in the first-round opener against the Cubs but was hit by a pitch late in the game and missed the rest of the expanded postseason with a broken left hand.

In other MLB news:

— Major League Baseball owners will vote Friday to approve the sale of the New York Mets to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation. The proposed purchase of 95% of the Mets by an entity of Cohen was already approved by MLB’s ownership committee. Cohen needs approval from 23 of the 30 club owners for the deal to be finalized. The sale values the franchise at $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.

NBA-ELECTION 2020-CHRIS-PAUL

Chris Paul leads march to voting site at N. Carolina college

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — NBA star Chris Paul led nearly 2,500 people on a march to an early-voting site at a university in North Carolina where he also takes classes.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Paul was part of the “March to the Polls Part 2” event held Tuesday at Winston-Salem State University. The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard had previously said he would be encouraging students at historically Black colleges to head to the polls.

Campus police blocked traffic to allow for the march, which had hundreds of city residents and candidates running for office. Some students said Paul’s attendance at the event attracted large crowds.