Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES-TURNER

MLB says Turner violated protocols when he returned to field

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major League Baseball says Justin Turner risked the safety of others by violating coronavirus protocols when he celebrated the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series win with his teammates and refused instructions from security to leave Globe Life Field.

The commissioner’s office said Wednesday that it is starting a full investigation of the 35-year-old third baseman.

Turner was pulled from Tuesday night’s game following the seventh inning after MLB was notified that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Turner was quarantined in a doctor’s office off to the side. But he later returned to the field and took down his mask to pose for a team photo on the field.

The commissioner’s office said it will consult with the players’ association as part of its investigation. The union was in the process of gathering facts on the events.

The Dodgers won their first World Series championship since 1988 with a 3-1 victory over Tampa Bay in Game 6 on Tuesday night.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Denver OL coach skips practice; Texans close their practice facility

UNDATED (AP) — Denver Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak was absent from Wednesday’s practice for COVID-19 reasons, two days after running backs coach Curtis Modkins returned from a bout with the novel coronavirus. Assistant offensive line coach Chris Kuper coached the offensive linemen in Munchak’s absence. All 11 offensive linemen on the roster and practice squad were present during the open period.

The Broncos host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. They were originally scheduled to have a bye this weekend, but their schedule was juggled after a rash of coronavirus cases on the New England Patriots’ roster earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans have closed their practice facility after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team was notified of the positive test Tuesday night and said the unidentified player immediately self-isolated according to NFL protocols. The Texans say contact tracing is being conducted and the facility is underdoing “deep cleaning.”

Houston doesn’t play again until Nov. 8 at Jacksonville.

T25-WISCONSIN-NEBRASKA CANCELED

No. 9 Wisconsin cancels Nebraska game; Chryst tests positive

UNDATED (AP) — The pandemic hit Big Ten football just two weeks into its season Wednesday as No. 9 Wisconsin canceled its game at Nebraska and paused team activities for at least a week after a dozen people in the program — including coach Paul Chryst — tested positive for COVID-19.

Athletic director Barry Alvarez and Chancellor Rebecca Blank made the decision in consultation with Big Ten officials. Alvarez said the team had only one positive test two days before Friday’s season-opening 45-7 victory over Illinois and 12 positive tests afterward.

The game with Nebraska won’t be rescheduled.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BOSTON MARATHON

2021 Boston Marathon postponed at least until the fall

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon has been postponed once again. The Boston Athletic Association says it won’t hold the race as scheduled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say it will be put off “at least until the fall of 2021.”

This year’s marathon was initially postponed from April until the fall and later canceled outright. It was to be the 124th edition of the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race. The BAA says it is working with government officials and others involved in the race to see if a fall 2021 date is feasible.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AHL

AHL moves season start to Feb. 5

UNDATED (AP) — The American Hockey League moved its projected start of next season back to Feb. 5 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, president and CEO Scott Howson announced Wednesday.

The AHL’s board of governors finalized that projected start date during a brief conference call. The AHL is the top minor league affiliate for the NHL, which is targeting a Jan. 1 start for the season.

A typical AHL season usually starts after the NHL gets under way. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said he doesn’t expect this news to affect the NHL’s planning.

NASCAR-TEXAS

NASCAR set to resume Texas playoff race 3 days after start

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — NASCAR is finally set to resume its playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, three days after it started. Misty conditions have moved out and the track is finally drying.

The race didn’t resume at the scheduled time Wednesday, but there was no precipitation in the area as Air Titan and jet dryer trucks continued to do laps on the 1 1/2-mile track. There was no more rain in the forecast, though it was overcast with temperatures in the mid-40s. Those conditions extended the drying time.

Only 52 of the scheduled 334 laps were completed Sunday before misty conditions overtook the track.

NASCAR-LARSON RETURNS

Hendrick hires banished Kyle Larson to drive flagship No. 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson will be back in NASCAR next season driving the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson hassigned a multi-year contract with Hendrick that ended his seven-month banishment from NASCAR for using a racial slur while playing an online racing game. He’d been considered the top pending free agent in the sport but was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing and he lost all his sponsors. Hendrick hired Larson after the half-Japanese driver participated in an extensive immersion experience on racial justice. Larson was reinstated by NASCAR last week.