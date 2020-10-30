Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL-LAWRENCE

Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson’s bid for another undefeated regular season has taken a major hit.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College after testing positive for COVID-19. Since players are required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days, Lawrence may have to sit out the Tigers’ Nov. 7 matchup against fourth-ranked Notre Dame.

Lawrence said on Twitter that he has “relatively mild” symptoms and is following virus protocol from Clemson and the Atlantic Coast Conference. He said he’d be watching and cheering for the Tigers from isolation.

Clemson is tested three times a week per ACC protocol.

The junior from Georgia is a leading contender for the Heisman Trophy and potentially the top overall pick in next year’s NFL draft. He led the Tigers to a national championship as a freshman and back to the College Football playoff championship game last season. Clemson’s loss to LSU in the title game was the first — and still only — game the Tigers have lost in Lawrence’s 32 career starts.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Giants sent home over contacts rejoin team

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Giants say all those who remained home because of COVID-19 protocols regarding close contacts are back with the team.

The team says it will hold meetings remotely and practice at MetLife Stadium because of wet grounds at their training center.

Four of the five starting offensive linemen did not practice Thursday after one tested positive.

Left guard Will Hernandez, who has started every game since being drafted in 2018, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 and was in isolation.

In other virus-related developments:

— The Los Angeles Chargers have placed guard Ryan Groy on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list. The Chargers said they were notified of a positive test Wednesday night and that an unidentified player immediately went into quarantine. The team identified the player’s close contacts and remained away from their complex yesterday. All team meetings were held virtually in preparation for Sunday’s game at the Denver Broncos before coach Anthony Lynn canceled practice, which was supposed to be just a walkthrough.

— New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has expressed regret for taking off his mask in a closed New York City bar last weekend. Jones spoke yesterday for the first time since a video of the incident was released. Jones, injured running back Saquon (SAY’-kwahn) Barkley, receiver Sterling Shepard and others had dinner in the private room of a city restaurant. They went to the bar after dinner, and Jones took off his mask there.

MLB-YANKEES-OPTION DECISIONS

Yanks exercise Britton option, decline Gardner and Happ

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees have exercised two option years on reliever Zack Britton worth $27 million and declined 2021 options on outfielder Brett Gardner and pitcher J.A. Happ.

Gardner and Happ became eligible for free agency. Gardner gets a $2.5 million buyout rather than a $10 million salary. Happ’s deal did not have a buyout.

Britton, a 32-year-old left-hander, was 1-2 with a 1.89 ERA in 20 appearances, getting eight saves and filling the closer role when Aroldis Chapman was sidelined by COVID-19 from the start of the shortened season until Aug. 17.