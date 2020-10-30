Sports

MLB-NEWS

Tigers hire Hinch as manager

UNDATED (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have hired AJ Hinch to be their new manager, giving him a chance to return to a major league dugout after he was fired by Houston in the wake of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. Hinch was a big league catcher who played for the Tigers in 2003.

It’s an opportunity for the 46-year-old to revive his managerial career. Hinch guided Houston to the 2017 World Series title, but that championship — and a lot of what Hinch accomplished there — is now viewed in a different light. An investigation found the Astros used a video feed from a center field camera to decode the opposing catcher’s signs. In January, Major League Baseball suspended Hinch and Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow for this season, then the Astros immediately fired both.

In other MLB news:

— The Tampa Bay Rays are declining 2021 options on pitcher Charlie Morton and catcher Mike Zunino but the AL champions say they remain hopeful of re-signing them. Morton, who turns 37 next month, was due to earn $15 million. Zunino’s option was for $4.5 million. Both played keys roles in the Rays reaching the World Series, where Tampa Bay lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.

— The Texas Rangers have declined the $18 million contract option on right-hander Corey Kluber (KLOO’-bur). He lasted just one inning in his only start before a shoulder injury ended his season. Kluber gets a $1 million buyout, and the club has said it is interested in re-signing Kluber to a less expensive deal.

— The Yankees have exercised two option years on reliever Zack Britton worth $27 million and declined 2021 options on outfielder Brett Gardner and pitcher J.A. Happ. Gardner and Happ became eligible for free agency. Gardner gets a $2.5 million buyout rather than a $10 million salary. Happ’s deal did not have a buyout.

— The Cleveland Indians have declined contract options on Brad Hand, first baseman Carlos Santana and outfielder Domingo Santana for next season. The decisions cut $30.85 million from the team’s projected 2021 payroll. The club exercised catcher Roberto Pérez’s $5.5 million option. Hand’s option was worth $10 million, and Santana was scheduled to make $17.5 million next season.

— Reliever Cam Bedrosian has cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent instead of accepting an outright assignment from the Los Angeles Angels. The club announced the decision Friday among several transactions. Bedrosian would have been eligible for arbitration this winter. The right-hander has spent his entire career with the Angels, who drafted him in the first round in 2010.

— Major League Baseball owners have voted to approve the sale of the New York Mets to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The sale from the Wilpon and Katz families values the franchise at between $2.4 billion and $2.45 billion, a record for a baseball team. The sale is likely to close within 10 days. An entity controlled by Cohen will own 95% of the franchise, and the Wilpon and Katz families will retain 5% of the team. Former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson will return as team president.

— Major League Baseball has canceled an owners’ meeting and the annual winter meetings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Owners had been scheduled to gather from Nov 17-19 in Arlington, Texas. The winter meetings had been set for Dec. 7-10 in Dallas. Agendas for both meetings will be conducted remotely if needed.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 1 Clemson turns to Uiagalelei with Lawrence sidelined

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney always planned for talented freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to take over for Trevor Lawrence, just not this weekend against Boston College. Uiagalelei is expected to start Saturday after Lawrence tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lawrence says he has mild symptoms and must remain in isolation for 10 days.

Swinney has said no other players were affected by Lawrence’s positive test.

The Tigers are tested three times a week. Uiagalelei has played five games this fall, completing 12 of 19 passes. He’s also rushed for two touchdowns.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

NFL: Chargers-Broncos game still on despite COVID-19 cases

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL says the Chargers and Broncos game Sunday is not in jeopardy after players from both teams tested positive for COVID-19.

The Los Angeles Chargers have been shorthanded for most of the season but they are really scrambling going into Sunday’s game at Denver. The Chargers are likely to be down to their third string players at right guard and right tackle because of injuries and because two linemen were placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. They scrapped practice after right guard Graham Glasgow tested positive.

The Broncos were already in the league’s intensive coronavirus protocols, which began when running backs coach Curtis Modkins contracted the virus two weeks ago. Modkins returned to work Monday.

In other pandemic-related NFL news:

— The San Francisco 49ers will be without receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. for their game against the Seattle Seahawks. The team is listing linebacker Kwon Alexander, receiver Richie James Jr. and safety Jaquiski Tartt as doubtful. While, defensive end Kentavius Street and safety Jimmie Ward are questionable for the game at Seattle.

— The New York Jets are likely to be without their top two wide receivers when they play the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday. Coach Adam Gase ruled out Breshad Perriman before practice Friday because the receiver remains in concussion protocol. Starting safety Bradley McDougald and linebacker Blake Cashman are also out against the Chiefs.

— The New York Giants’ offensive line is back at work after six members spent a day a home because of concerns about the coronavirus. Starting tackles Andrew Thomas and Cam Fleming, center Nick Gates and backup linemen Shane Lemieux and Spencer Pulley practiced Friday after being told to stay at home because they had had close contract with starting guard Will Hernandez. Hernandez will not play Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

— Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has expressed regret for taking off his mask in a closed New York City bar last weekend. Jones spoke yesterday for the first time since a video of the incident was released. Jones, injured running back Saquon (SAY’-kwahn) Barkley, receiver Sterling Shepard and others had dinner in the private room of a city restaurant. They went to the bar after dinner, and Jones took off his mask there.

— The NFL is recommending that players on the sidelines who are not participating in a game or about to go on the field wear protective masks. In a memo obtained by The Associated Press on Friday, the league’s management council also suggested the 32 teams enhance physical distancing on the sidelines while the NFL considers expanding the bench area. The league also is offering an additional testing option for bus drivers retained by teams in the away city, prior to the team’s arrival.

GOLF-PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Fighting bladder cancer, John Daly shares Champions lead

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Playing his fourth event since revealing he’s fighting bladder cancer, John Daly shot an 8-under 64 on Friday for a share of the lead with Jim Furyk in the PGA Tour Champions’ TimberTech Champions. Daly had his lowest score in his five-year career on the 50-and-over tour. The two-time major champion won his lone Champions title in 2017 in Houston.

Daly eagled the par-5 18th — hitting a 7-iron to 12 feet — for a first-nine 31 on The Old Course at Broken Sound. He finished the round with a bogey on the par-4 ninth.

The 50-year-old Furyk won this year in his first two starts on the senior tour. He birdied the last two holes and three of the last four.

TENNIS-ERSTE BAN OPEN

Djokovic crushed by ‘lucky loser’ Sonego in Vienna quarters

VIENNA (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) has lost for only the third time this year after a listless effort in the Erste Bank Open quarterfinals. He says he’s walking away happy. The top-ranked Djokovic lost his first meeting with 42nd-ranked Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 6-2, 6-1. Djokovic says he’s got what he wanted out of the tournament and was looking forward to going home.

Andrey Rublev reached the semifinals by beating defending champion Dominic Thiem. The fifth-seeded Rublev will next meet Kevin Anderson. The 2018 champion defeated Daniil Medvedev (DAN’-ihl MEHD’-veh-dehv).

NFL-OBIT-HERB ADDERLY

Hall of Fame cornerback Herb Adderley dead at 81

UNDATED (AP) — Hall of Fame cornerback Herb Adderley has died. His death was confirmed on Twitter by his cousin Nasir Adderley, a safety for the Los Angeles Chargers. No details were given. Adderley was 81.

Adderly played on six NFL title teams over a 12-year career with Green Bay and Dallas. He was a star running back at Michigan State, but Packers coach Vince Lombardi switched him to defense. He played in four of the first six Super Bowls and won five titles with Green Bay and one with Dallas. Along with former teammates Fuzzy Thurston and Forrest Gregg, Adderley is one of three players in pro football history to play on six championship teams.

Bart Starr, the Hall of Fame quarterback and a former Packers teammate, once called Adderley the “greatest cornerback to ever play the game.”

After his retirement, Adderley was a crusader for the rights of former players.