Sports

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Buckeyes visit Nittany Lions

UNDATED (AP) — Third-ranked Ohio State visits No. 18 Penn State in the only game on the Saturday schedule matching ranked teams.

The potential Big Ten game of the year lost some luster last week when Penn State was upset by Indiana. Now the Nittany Lions are trying to avoid going 0-2 for the first time since 2013. A loss would virtually eliminate any shot they Lions have at winning the Big Ten Conference,

The Buckeyes are coming off an impressive win over Nebraska in their season opener. They put up 52 points behind a spectacular effort by quarterback Justin Fields. Fields completed 20 of 21 passes for two touchdowns and ran for another score in a performance that thrust him into the middle of the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Ohio State has won eight of the last nine meetings, but the last four games have been decided by a total of 16 points.

In other games Saturday, freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is expected to start for No. 1 Clemson against Boston College while Heisman Trophy candidate Trevor Lawrence remains in isolation. Lawrence tested positive for the coronavirus and says he has mild symptoms. Uiagalelei has played five games this season, completing 12 of 19 passes and rushing for two touchdowns.

No. 10 Florida returns from a two-week coronavirus-induced pause to face Missouri, with an opportunity for quarterback Kyle Trask and his favorite target, Kyle Pitts, to re-enter the Heisman Trophy discussion.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HALEP

Wimbledon champ Halep tests positive for virus

UNDATED (AP) — Wimbledon champion Simona Halep (HAL’-ehp) has tested positive for COVID-19. The 29-year-old Romanian player said on Twitter that she is self-isolating at home and “recovering well from mild symptoms.”

Halep is ranked No. 2 in the world. She won Wimbledon in 2019 and the French Open in 2018. Wimbledon was canceled this year because of the pandemic. Halep skipped the U.S. Open due to fears of catching COVID-19. She said in August that she preferred to stay and train in Europe.