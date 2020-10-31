Sports

NFL-GIANTS-BARKLEY

Barkley undergoes ACL surgery on right knee in California

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants running back Saquon (SAY’-kwahn) Barkley has had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.

Giants coach Joe Judge confirmed the surgery on Saturday without giving specifics.

Judge said Ronnie Barnes, the team’s senior vice president of medical services and head trainer, spoke with the surgeon in Los Angeles and said the procedure seemingly went well.

Barkley, the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, was injured against the Chicago Bears in the second game of the season when he was tackled at the end of a run. He has been waiting for the swelling in the knee to go down before having the surgery.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Buckeyes visit Nittany Lions

UNDATED (AP) — Third-ranked Ohio State visits No. 18 Penn State in the only game on the Saturday schedule matching ranked teams.

The potential Big Ten game of the year lost some luster last week when Penn State was upset by Indiana. Now the Nittany Lions are trying to avoid going 0-2 for the first time since 2013. A loss would virtually eliminate any shot they Lions have at winning the Big Ten Conference,

The Buckeyes are coming off an impressive win over Nebraska in their season opener. They put up 52 points behind a spectacular effort by quarterback Justin Fields. Fields completed 20 of 21 passes for two touchdowns and ran for another score in a performance that thrust him into the middle of the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Ohio State has won eight of the last nine meetings, but the last four games have been decided by a total of 16 points.

Also Saturday night, No. 10 Florida returns from a two-week coronavirus-induced pause to face Missouri, with an opportunity for quarterback Kyle Trask and his favorite target, Kyle Pitts, to re-enter the Heisman Trophy discussion.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Clemson coach: QB Lawrence doing ‘great,’ no new positives

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says quarterback Trevor Lawrence is doing “great” in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus. He also said on ESPN’s “College GameDay” that there were no additional positives for the Tigers, who completed their latest round of testing Friday.

Clemson revealed the Heisman Trophy contender’s positive test Thursday. The top-ranked Tigers are playing Boston College Saturday with freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei filling in for Lawrence.

Lawrence’s status for Clemson’s showdown at No. 4 Notre Dame next Saturday is uncertain.

In other virus-related developments:

— Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez says the total number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Badgers football program has increased to 22. Alvarez tells ESPN’s “College GameDay” that 12 football players and 10 staffers have tested positive. The ninth-ranked Badgers had been scheduled to play at Nebraska Saturday. Wisconsin officials announced Wednesday they were calling off that game and pausing team activities for a week due to a coronavirus outbreak within the program. The Badgers’ next scheduled game is Nov. 7 at home against Purdue.

— Illinois is playing Purdue without starting quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore. Both tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and will be sidelined 21 days per Big Ten protocol. Both would be eligible to return for the Nov. 21 game at Nebraska. Illinois also announced that contact tracing sidelined several other players for the Purdue game and next week’s game against Minnesota. Sophomore Matt Robinson started at quarterback for the Ilini. He played in eight games last year and started two. The Illini opened the season last week at Wisconsin, whose team has had 22 players and staff test positive for COVID-19 this week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HALEP

Wimbledon champ Halep tests positive for virus

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Wimbledon champion Simona Halep (HAL’-ehp) has tested positive for COVID-19. The 29-year-old Romanian player said on Twitter that she is self-isolating at home and “recovering well from mild symptoms.”

Halep is ranked No. 2 in the world. She won Wimbledon in 2019 and the French Open in 2018. Wimbledon was canceled this year because of the pandemic.

Halep skipped the U.S. Open due to fears of catching COVID-19. She said in August that she preferred to stay and train in Europe.

F1-EMILIA ROMAGNA GP

Bottas edges teammate Hamilton for pole in F1′s Imola return

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Valtteri Bottas has narrowly edged Mercedes teammate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton for the pole position for Sunday’s Emilia Romagna (eh-MEEL’-yah roh-MAHN’-yah) Grand Prix. Max Verstappen of Red Bull was third.

Formula One is returning to the Imola (EE’-moh-lah) circuit for the first time since 2006.

Hamilton has taken pole in nine of the 13 races this season, with Bottas grabbing the other four. Hamilton also has eight wins this season to two for Bottas.

Hamilton is racing F1 for the first time on the track where his childhood idol Ayrton Senna lost his life.