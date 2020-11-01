Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Lots of division matchups to spice up Week 8

UNDATED (AP) — For NFL fans who relish division rivalries, this is your week. The schedule includes the Steelers at the Ravens, 49ers at the Seahawks and slumping Patriots at the Bills, as well as some less compelling matchups of division foes: Vikings at Packers, Chargers at Broncos and Cowboys at Eagles.

In arguably the best rivalry in the NFL, Pittsburgh and Baltimore meet in a showdown for first place in the AFC North. Pittsburgh has the league’s top-ranked defense and is the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL with help from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who’s as sharp as ever in his return from an elbow injury. The Ravens have won three in a row and own the top rushing attack in the league. Ravens linebacker Pernell McPhee says, “It’s going to be a fistfight from play one to the last play.”

The Buffalo Bills host New England with a chance to put aside the torture that has been their matchups with the Patriots for nearly two decades. The Patriots have won seven straight in the series and are 35-5 against the Bills since Bill Belichick took over as coach in 2000. Tom Brady was 32-3 against Buffalo and set the NFL record for most wins against one opponent. New England’s 76 wins over the Bills are their most against anyone. But these Patriots have dropped three in a row, struggling in all phases on the field and the sideline. Not that the Bills are setting the NFL afire. Buffalo has combined for 51 points, 998 yards and 692 yards passing in the past three games.

The 49ers have won two straight in impressive fashion over the Rams and last week’s 33-6 win at New England. San Francisco can reinsert itself into the division race if it can win for a second straight year in Seattle. A season ago, the 49ers made a goal-line stop on the final play to escape with a 26-21 win in Week 17 and the division title. Seattle took its first loss of the season last week in a 37-34 overtime setback to Arizona.

MLB-ORIOLES-IGLESIAS

Orioles pick up $3.5 million option on Iglesias

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have picked up the $3.5 million club contract option on shortstop José Iglesias, who provided a boost to the team last season despite a series of injuries.

Iglesias batted .373 with three homers and 24 RBIs in 39 games in 2019, his first season with the Orioles. The 30-year-old also provided defensive stability in the middle of the infield.

Baltimore faced a $500,000 buyout if it did not exercise the option of extending his contract through 2020.

Iglesias missed time last season with a sore left quadriceps and a bruised left wrist after being hit by a pitch in a September game against Tampa Bay.

NASCAR-MARTINSVILLE

Martinsville set for high-stakes Sunday in NASCAR playoffs

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Denny Hamlin’s dazzling season could potentially collapse if things go sideways Sunday at Martinsville Speedway. NASCAR’s oldest and shortest track has been slotted as a rough-and-tumble final playoff elimination race and it could make for a wild short-track shootout.

Only Joey Logano is locked into next week’s season finale at Phoenix, so three spots are still available. That means at least one of NASCAR’s top stars and maybe even a legitimate title contender won’t advance out of Martinsville. Kevin Harvick is probably cushioned by bonus points earned through nine victories this year. That’s two slots for six drivers, and all six believe they can win to get in.

That’s made it tight for Hamlin, winner of seven races and the Daytona 500 this year. Hamlin hasn’t been great in the playoffs and he holds just a two-point lead over Brad Keselowski above the cutline. A bad day could end Hamlin’s season.

F1-EMILIA ROMAGNA GP

Hamilton gets 93rd F1 win

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Runaway championship leader Lewis Hamilton overcame a sluggish start to win the Emilia Romagna (eh-MEEL’-yah roh-MAHN’-yah) Grand Prix on Sunday for a record-extending 93rd Formula One victory.

Hamilton beat Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by 5.7 seconds and rushed over to celebrate with the team’s engineers and mechanics after the team clinched a record-extending seventh straight constructors’ title. Hamilton also clinched an extra point for the fastest lap.

Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo placed third for a second podium of an impressive season,

Max Verstappen spun off track 11 laps from the end after his rear right tire blew to bring out the safety car.

F1 returned to Imola (EE’-moh-lah), Italy, for the first time since 2006, when Michael Schumacher won there. It is also the site of Ayrton Senna’s death in a high-speed crash in 1994.

Hamilton broke Schumacher’s record for wins when he clinched a 92nd victory last weekend.