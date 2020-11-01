Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Broncos defensive coordinator under COVID-19 protocols

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos say defensive coordinator Ed Donatell won’t be at the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols.

That leaves head coach Vic Fangio without his top assistant on the sideline as he calls the defensive plays.

ESPN reported that Donatell wasn’t feel well Saturday, reported his illness and stayed home. Under the league’s updated protocols, players or coaches who become ill are isolated even if they haven’t tested positive for COVID-19.

The Broncos also will be without offensive line coach Mike Munchak, who has been under COVID-19 protocols since Wednesday, and starting right guard Graham Glasgow, whose positive test led Fangio to move Friday’s on-field work to Saturday.

The Broncos had starting right tackle Demar Dotson and backup center/guard Austin Schlottmann self-isolate Friday after learning of Glasgow’s infection. They returned to work Saturday and were cleared to play Sunday after consecutive negative tests. Schlottmann will start in Glasgow’s place against the Chargers.

The Chargers also reported a positive COVID-19 test during the week. They placed guard Ryan Groy on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list Thursday and canceled practice that day. They resumed practice Friday.

T25 FOOTBALL-POLL

No. 2 Alabama closes gap with Clemson; Liberty in at No. 25

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson remains No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, but not by much. Trevor Lawrence’s absence because of COVID-19 and the Tigers’ narrow victory over Boston College created a divide among the 62 sports writers and broadcasters on the voting panel. Clemson received 33 first-place votes — 19 fewer than last week — and has only a two-point lead over No. 2 Alabama heading into a huge ACC matchup at fourth-ranked Notre Dame this week.

Alabama, which handed Mike Leach his first shutout as a head coach with a 41-0 victory over Mississippi State, got the other 29 first-place votes.

The rest of the top five remained the same, with Ohio State at No. 3, followed by Notre Dame and Georgia.

Liberty entered the rankings for the first time ever. The unbeaten Flames, who were idle Saturday, beat out Northwestern for the No. 25 spot.

Penn State is out of the rankings for the first time since 2016 following consecutive losses.

MLB-NEWS

Mets keep Betances, Brach; Stroman gets qualifying offer

UNDATED (AP) — Reliever Dellin Betances has exercised his $6 million player option for next season with the New York Mets, deciding against taking a $3 million buyout and becoming a free agent. Betances signed with the Mets last December for a deal that guaranteed $10.5 million. A four-time All-Star during seven seasons with the New York Yankees, Betances slumped to a 7.71 ERA in 15 relief appearances.

New York also said reliever Brad Brach exercised his option for just over $2 million. The Mets made an $18.9 million qualifying offer to right-hander Marcus Stroman, who became a free agent.

In other MLB news:

— The Baltimore Orioles have picked up the $3.5 million club contract option on shortstop José Iglesias, who provided a boost to the team last season despite a series of injuries. Iglesias batted .373 with three homers and 24 RBIs in 39 games in 2019, his first season with the Orioles. The 30-year-old also provided defensive stability in the middle of the infield. Baltimore faced a $500,000 buyout if it did not exercise the option of extending his contract through 2020.

NASCAR-MARTINSVILLE

Martinsville set for high-stakes Sunday in NASCAR playoffs

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Denny Hamlin’s dazzling season could potentially collapse if things go sideways Sunday at Martinsville Speedway. NASCAR’s oldest and shortest track has been slotted as a rough-and-tumble final playoff elimination race and it could make for a wild short-track shootout.

Only Joey Logano is locked into next week’s season finale at Phoenix, so three spots are still available. That means at least one of NASCAR’s top stars and maybe even a legitimate title contender won’t advance out of Martinsville. Kevin Harvick is probably cushioned by bonus points earned through nine victories this year. That’s two slots for six drivers, and all six believe they can win to get in.

That’s made it tight for Hamlin, winner of seven races and the Daytona 500 this year. Hamlin hasn’t been great in the playoffs and he holds just a two-point lead over Brad Keselowski above the cutline. A bad day could end Hamlin’s season.

F1-EMILIA ROMAGNA GP

Hamilton gets 93rd F1 win

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Runaway championship leader Lewis Hamilton overcame a sluggish start to win the Emilia Romagna (eh-MEEL’-yah roh-MAHN’-yah) Grand Prix on Sunday for a record-extending 93rd Formula One victory.

Hamilton beat Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by 5.7 seconds and rushed over to celebrate with the team’s engineers and mechanics after the team clinched a record-extending seventh straight constructors’ title. Hamilton also clinched an extra point for the fastest lap.

Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo placed third for a second podium of an impressive season,

Max Verstappen spun off track 11 laps from the end after his rear right tire blew to bring out the safety car.

F1 returned to Imola (EE’-moh-lah), Italy, for the first time since 2006, when Michael Schumacher won there. It is also the site of Ayrton Senna’s death in a high-speed crash in 1994.

Hamilton broke Schumacher’s record for wins when he clinched a 92nd victory last weekend.