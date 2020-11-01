Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Steelers remain undefeated; Bills finally beat New England

UNDATED (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers rallied behind Ben Roethlisberger (RAWTH’-lihs-bur-gur) to remain the lone unbeaten team in the NFL. The 7-0 Steelers beat error-prone Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 28-24 in a duel for first place in the AFC North.

Roethlisberger threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes to bring Pittsburgh back from a 10-point halftime deficit. After completing only four passes for 24 yards in the first half, the 38-year-old finished 21 for 32 for 182 yards.

Jackson threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles, turnovers that helped Pittsburgh stay within striking distance until its offense finally got on track. The Ravens fell to 5-2.

In other NFL results:

— Backup defensive lineman Justin Zimmer punched the ball out of Cam Newton’s arms and the fumble was recovered by safety Dean Marlowe at the Buffalo 13 with 31 seconds remaining to secure the Bills’ 24-21 win over the New England Patriots. Zack Moss scored two touchdowns rushing and the AFC East-leading Bills are off to consecutive 6-2 starts for the first time since a six-year run from 1988 to 1993. Buffalo snapped a seven-game skid against the division-rival Patriots, and beat a New England-coached Bill Belichick team for just the sixth time in 41 meetings, going back to 2000. New England dropped to 2-5 and has lost four in a row, matching its worst skid since 2002.

— Derek Carr threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow early in the fourth quarter and Daniel Carlson kicked three field goals as the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Cleveland Browns 16-6 in a game played in windy, wintry conditions along Lake Erie. Carr’s strike to Renfrow with 14:53 to go was the game’s only TD and helped the Raiders bounce back after last week’s loss to Tampa Bay. Using running back Josh Jacobs and a short passing game, Carr controlled the clock in the second half and kept the ball away from the Browns. Jacobs finished with a career-high 128 yards.

— Dalvin Cook gained 226 yards from scrimmage and became the first Viking in over four decades to score four touchdowns in a single game as Minnesota defeated the Green Bay Packers 28-22 on Sunday. The Vikings withstood a three-touchdown performance from Packers receiver Davante Adams. Each of the Vikings’ first four possessions ended with Cook touchdowns. He ran for 163 yards and caught two passes for 63 more. The only other Vikings to score four touchdowns in a game are Ahmad Rashad in 1979 and Chuck Foreman in 1975.

— Philip Rivers threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to give the Indianapolis Colts a double-digit lead and they beat the Detroit Lions 41-21 on Sunday. Rivers picked apart Detroit’s defense while completing 23 of 33 attempts, mostly short passes to the outside or over the middle. The 38-year-old quarterback also showed he still has some arm strength to go along with his savvy touch. The Colts were healthy and looked rested and ready to roll after being idle last week and improved to 3-0 after a bye under coach Frank Reich (ryk).

— Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns, the Kansas City defense shut down Sam Darnold and the inept Jets offense and the Chiefs romped to a 35-9 victory over winless New York. Tyreek Hill had 98 yards receiving and two touchdowns, Travis Kelce had 109 yards and another score, and Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson also reached the end zone for the Chiefs. The win was Andy Reid’s 229th and put him in a tie with Hall of Fame coach Curly Lambeau for the fifth most in NFL history. The Jets managed just 221 yards total offense in falling to 0-8 for the first time since 1996.

T25 FOOTBALL-POLL

No. 2 Alabama closes gap with Clemson; Liberty in at No. 25

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson remains No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, but not by much. Trevor Lawrence’s absence because of COVID-19 and the Tigers’ narrow victory over Boston College created a divide among the 62 sports writers and broadcasters on the voting panel. Clemson received 33 first-place votes — 19 fewer than last week — and has only a two-point lead over No. 2 Alabama heading into a huge ACC matchup at fourth-ranked Notre Dame this week.

Alabama, which handed Mike Leach his first shutout as a head coach with a 41-0 victory over Mississippi State, got the other 29 first-place votes.

The rest of the top five remained the same, with Ohio State at No. 3, followed by Notre Dame and Georgia.

Liberty entered the rankings for the first time ever. The unbeaten Flames, who were idle Saturday, beat out Northwestern for the No. 25 spot.

Penn State is out of the rankings for the first time since 2016 following consecutive losses.

MLB-NEWS

Mets keep Betances, Brach; Stroman gets qualifying offer

UNDATED (AP) — Reliever Dellin Betances has exercised his $6 million player option for next season with the New York Mets, deciding against taking a $3 million buyout and becoming a free agent. Betances signed with the Mets last December for a deal that guaranteed $10.5 million. A four-time All-Star during seven seasons with the New York Yankees, Betances slumped to a 7.71 ERA in 15 relief appearances.

New York also said reliever Brad Brach exercised his option for just over $2 million. The Mets made an $18.9 million qualifying offer to right-hander Marcus Stroman, who became a free agent.

In other MLB news:

— The Arizona Diamondbacks have exercised their option on pitcher Merrill Kelly for $4.25 million. The 32-year-old right-hander was 3-2 with a 2.55 ERA in five starts during the pandemic-shortened season. He did not pitch after Aug. 19 because of a nerve impingement in his pitching shoulder. He earned $1,111,111 in prorated pay from a $3 million salary, the second guaranteed season of a $5.5 million, two-year deal. Kelly’s option year carried a $500,000 buyout if it had been declined. Arizona activated Kelly from the 60-day injured list along with right-handers Jeremy Beasley and Corbin Martin.

— The Baltimore Orioles have picked up the $3.5 million club contract option on shortstop José Iglesias, who provided a boost to the team last season despite a series of injuries. Iglesias batted .373 with three homers and 24 RBIs in 39 games in 2019, his first season with the Orioles. The 30-year-old also provided defensive stability in the middle of the infield. Baltimore faced a $500,000 buyout if it did not exercise the option of extending his contract through 2020.

PGA-BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Gay comes up big to win Bermuda Championship in playoff

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brian Gay is a winner for the fifth time on the PGA Tour at age 48. Gay is just over a year away from being able to join the PGA Tour Champions, but he hasn’t lost his touch against players nearly half his age.

Gay rallied from a three-shot deficit on the back nine, birdied the 18th hole for a 7-under 64 to get into a playoff at the Bermuda Championship. Then he made a 12-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to beat 26-year-old Wyndham Clark.

Ollie Schniederjans, playing on a sponsor exemption, closed with a 66 and finished third, two shots out of the playoff. Denny McCarthy and Stewart Cink tied for fourth, along with Matt Jones and Doc Redman.

The victory sends Gay to the Masters next April for the first time since 2013.

F1-EMILIA ROMAGNA GP

Hamilton gets 93rd F1 win

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Runaway championship leader Lewis Hamilton overcame a sluggish start to win the Emilia Romagna (eh-MEEL’-yah roh-MAHN’-yah) Grand Prix on Sunday for a record-extending 93rd Formula One victory.

Hamilton beat Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by 5.7 seconds and rushed over to celebrate with the team’s engineers and mechanics after the team clinched a record-extending seventh straight constructors’ title. Hamilton also clinched an extra point for the fastest lap. Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo placed third.

Hamilton broke Schumacher’s record for wins when he clinched a 92nd victory last weekend.