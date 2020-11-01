Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Steelers remain undefeated; Bills finally beat New England

UNDATED (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers rallied behind Ben Roethlisberger (RAWTH’-lihs-bur-gur) to remain the lone unbeaten team in the NFL. The 7-0 Steelers beat error-prone Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 28-24 in a duel for first place in the AFC North.

Roethlisberger threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes to bring Pittsburgh back from a 10-point halftime deficit. After completing only four passes for 24 yards in the first half, the 38-year-old finished 21 for 32 for 182 yards.

Jackson threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles, turnovers that helped Pittsburgh stay within striking distance until its offense finally got on track. The Ravens fell to 5-2.

In other NFL results:

— Backup defensive lineman Justin Zimmer punched the ball out of Cam Newton’s arms and the fumble was recovered by safety Dean Marlowe at the Buffalo 13 with 31 seconds remaining to secure the Bills’ 24-21 win over the New England Patriots. Zack Moss scored two touchdowns rushing and the AFC East-leading Bills are off to consecutive 6-2 starts for the first time since a six-year run from 1988 to 1993. Buffalo snapped a seven-game skid against the division-rival Patriots, and beat a New England-coached Bill Belichick team for just the sixth time in 41 meetings, going back to 2000. New England dropped to 2-5 and has lost four in a row, matching its worst skid since 2002.

— Derek Carr threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow early in the fourth quarter and Daniel Carlson kicked three field goals as the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Cleveland Browns 16-6 in a game played in windy, wintry conditions along Lake Erie. Carr’s strike to Renfrow with 14:53 to go was the game’s only TD and helped the Raiders bounce back after last week’s loss to Tampa Bay. Using running back Josh Jacobs and a short passing game, Carr controlled the clock in the second half and kept the ball away from the Browns. Jacobs finished with a career-high 128 yards.

— Dalvin Cook gained 226 yards from scrimmage and became the first Viking in over four decades to score four touchdowns in a single game as Minnesota defeated the Green Bay Packers 28-22 on Sunday. The Vikings withstood a three-touchdown performance from Packers receiver Davante Adams. Each of the Vikings’ first four possessions ended with Cook touchdowns. He ran for 163 yards and caught two passes for 63 more. The only other Vikings to score four touchdowns in a game are Ahmad Rashad in 1979 and Chuck Foreman in 1975.

— Philip Rivers threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to give the Indianapolis Colts a double-digit lead and they beat the Detroit Lions 41-21 on Sunday. Rivers picked apart Detroit’s defense while completing 23 of 33 attempts, mostly short passes to the outside or over the middle. The 38-year-old quarterback also showed he still has some arm strength to go along with his savvy touch. The Colts were healthy and looked rested and ready to roll after being idle last week and improved to 3-0 after a bye under coach Frank Reich (ryk).

— Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns, the Kansas City defense shut down Sam Darnold and the inept Jets offense and the Chiefs romped to a 35-9 victory over winless New York. Tyreek Hill had 98 yards receiving and two touchdowns, Travis Kelce had 109 yards and another score, and Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson also reached the end zone for the Chiefs. The win was Andy Reid’s 229th and put him in a tie with Hall of Fame coach Curly Lambeau for the fifth most in NFL history. The Jets managed just 221 yards total offense in falling to 0-8 for the first time since 1996.

NFL-NEWS-INJURIES

Ravens LT Stanley out for season after signing extension

UNDATED (AP) — Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is out for the season after injuring an ankle against Pittsburgh just two days after signing a five-year extension worth a reported $99 million. The All-Pro had an air cast applied to his left leg and was taken off the field on a cart after the first-quarter injury.

Minnesota cornerback Cameron Dantzler was taken to a hospital for evaluation of head and neck injuries after a collision with a teammate.

Tennessee receiver Adam Humphries and Buffalo center Mitch Morse were among those to leave games with possible concussions.

T25 FOOTBALL-POLL

No. 2 Alabama closes gap with Clemson; Liberty in at No. 25

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson remains No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, but not by much. Trevor Lawrence’s absence because of COVID-19 and the Tigers’ narrow victory over Boston College created a divide among the 62 sports writers and broadcasters on the voting panel. Clemson received 33 first-place votes — 19 fewer than last week — and has only a two-point lead over No. 2 Alabama heading into a huge ACC matchup at fourth-ranked Notre Dame this week.

Alabama, which handed Mike Leach his first shutout as a head coach with a 41-0 victory over Mississippi State, got the other 29 first-place votes.

The rest of the top five remained the same, with Ohio State at No. 3, followed by Notre Dame and Georgia.

Liberty entered the rankings for the first time ever. The unbeaten Flames, who were idle Saturday, beat out Northwestern for the No. 25 spot.

Penn State is out of the rankings for the first time since 2016 following consecutive losses.

MLB-NEWS

Stanton keeps remaining $218 million

UNDATED (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton is keeping the remaining $218 million and seven guaranteed years in his New York Yankees contract rather than opt out after a pair of injury-decimated seasons.

The slugging designated hitter, who turns 31 on Nov. 8, hit .266 with 38 homers and 100 RBIs in his first season with the Yankees in 2018. Then batted .288 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 2019 and .250 with four homers and 11 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

He rebounded to hit .308 with six homers and 13 RBIs in seven playoff games.

In other MLB news:

— Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez kept his contract that will pay $19,375,000 in each of the next two seasons rather than opt out and become a free agent. The 33-year-old hit a career-low .213 in the pandemic-shortened season with seven homers and 27 RBIs, his lowest output since 2013. His contract also gives him the ability to opt out after the 2021 World Series. Boston declined a $6.85 million option on left-hander Martín Pérez and opted to pay a $500,000 buyout to the 29-year-old, who became a free agent.

— Reliever Dellin Betances has exercised his $6 million player option for next season with the New York Mets, deciding against taking a $3 million buyout and becoming a free agent. Brad Brach exercised his option for just over $2 million. The Mets made an $18.9 million qualifying offer to right-hander Marcus Stroman, who became a free agent.

— Houston outfielder George Springer, New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu and Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto were among just six free agents who received $18.9 million qualifying offers from their former teams. Three right-handed pitchers also received the offers, Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer, the New York Mets’ Marcus Stroman and San Francisco’s Kevin Gausman. Those six players have until Nov. 11 to accept. They are the only ones subject to compensation among the 181 players who became free agents in what is expected to be a brutal market caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

— The Arizona Diamondbacks have exercised their option on pitcher Merrill Kelly for $4.25 million. The 32-year-old right-hander was 3-2 with a 2.55 ERA in five starts during the pandemic-shortened season. Kelly’s option year carried a $500,000 buyout if it had been declined. Arizona activated Kelly from the 60-day injured list along with right-handers Jeremy Beasley and Corbin Martin.

— The Baltimore Orioles have picked up the $3.5 million club contract option on shortstop José Iglesias, who provided a boost to the team last season despite a series of injuries. Iglesias batted .373 with three homers and 24 RBIs in 39 games in 2019, his first season with the Orioles. Baltimore faced a $500,000 buyout if it did not exercise the option of extending his contract through 2020.

— The Pittsburgh Pirates have designated reliever Nick Burdi for assignment following a second surgery to repair his right elbow. The 27-year-old Burdi made just three appearances for the Pirates in 2020 before heading to the injured list with a strained right forearm. He had Tommy John surgery in 2017 while pitching in the Twins’ organization. He missed most of 2019 after being diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome.

PGA-BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Gay comes up big to win Bermuda Championship in playoff

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brian Gay is a winner for the fifth time on the PGA Tour at age 48, ending a nearly 8-year drought. Gay is just over a year away from being able to join the PGA Tour Champions. The victory sends Gay to the Masters next April for the first time since 2013.

Gay rallied from a three-shot deficit on the back nine, birdied the 18th hole for a 7-under 64 to get into a playoff at the Bermuda Championship. Then he made a 12-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to beat 26-year-old Wyndham Clark.

Ollie Schniederjans, playing on a sponsor exemption, closed with a 66 and finished third, two shots out of the playoff. Denny McCarthy and Stewart Cink tied for fourth, along with Matt Jones and Doc Redman.

F1-EMILIA ROMAGNA GP

Hamilton gets 93rd F1 win

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Runaway championship leader Lewis Hamilton overcame a sluggish start to win the Emilia Romagna (eh-MEEL’-yah roh-MAHN’-yah) Grand Prix on Sunday for a record-extending 93rd Formula One victory.

Hamilton beat Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by 5.7 seconds and rushed over to celebrate with the team’s engineers and mechanics after the team clinched a record-extending seventh straight constructors’ title. Hamilton also clinched an extra point for the fastest lap. Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo placed third.

Hamilton broke Schumacher’s record for wins when he clinched a 92nd victory last weekend.

OBIT-BILLY TUBBS

Billy Tubbs, former Oklahoma basketball coach, dies at 85

UNDATED (AP) — Billy Tubbs, the colorful coach with the high-octane system known as Billy Ball who brought Oklahoma basketball to prominence in the 1980s, died Sunday. He was 85. Tubbs’ family said in a statement that he battled a form of leukemia since being diagnosed in 2015. The statement said he died peacefully surrounded by family. His fast-paced offenses and relentless full-court pressure defenses led to lots of scoring, excitement and wins. His 1987-88 team, featuring future NBA players Mookie Blaylock, Harvey Grant and Stacey King, was upset by Kansas in the NCAA title game. Tubbs had a 333-132 record in 14 seasons at Oklahoma and was four time Big Eight Coach of the Year. In three seasons, the Sooners averaged more than 100 points per game.