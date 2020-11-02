Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

NY Giants host the Buccaneers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Tom Brady and the NFC South-leading Buccaneers look for their sixth win in seven games when they face the New York Giants. Tampa Bay’s only loss during that stretch was a one-point defeat to Chicago.

Tonight’s game will mark the return of Tampa Bay linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul to MetLife Stadium. He was the Giants’ first-round draft pick in 2010 and played on their Super Bowl championship team in 2011. Tom Brady will also see a familiar face on the other sideline in Giants coach Joe Judge, who was an assistant under Bill Belichick on three Super Bowl winners in New England.

The Giants should not present many problems for the Bucs. New York is ranked 30th in the league in an offense that seemingly relies on the legs of quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Giants will enter tonight’s game without left guard Will Hernandez, who tested positive for COVID-19. He has started every game since being drafted in 2018.

It could have been worse. Three others starters could not practice on Thursday after close contact with Hernandez but they returned Friday.

NFL-STEELERS-WILLIAMSON

Williamson traded to Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Linebacker Avery Williamson is going from winless to undefeated.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 7-0, have acquired Williamson from the 0-8 New York Jets. The Jets also sent a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Steelers for Pittsburgh’s 2022 fifth-rounder.

The deal moves Williamson from one of the NFL’s worst teams to one of its best. The Steelers have yet to lose but are in need of depth at inside linebacker following a season-ending injury to rising star Devin Bush last month. Williamson is in the final year of a three-year contract he signed with the Jets in 2018.

SUPREME COURT-NFL

Supreme Court allows antitrust suit against NFL to proceed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says an antitrust challenge can go forward to the way the National Football League sells the rights to telecasts of pro football games.

The league’s 32 teams pool the rights to telecast their games, negotiating packages with the major networks as well as the DirecTV satellite service to do so.

A lower court ruled that the NFL’s contract with DirecTV may limit competition in violation of federal law. The arrangement has been in place for more than 25 years.

The lawsuit was filed by businesses and individuals who say they purchased a package of games from DirecTV.

NBA-76ERS

76ers name Morey team president; extend GM Brand

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have officially named Daryl Morey president of basketball operations and extended the contract of general manager Elton Brand. Brand was named general manager in September 2018. He helped lead the hiring process that landed coach Doc Rivers early last month.

The Sixers believed they were ready to contend for their first championship in 37 years and Brand spent $180 million to re-sign Tobias Harris and nearly $100 million to sign free agent Al Horford away from Boston.

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid emerged from The Process to become All-Stars and earn hefty contracts but have yet to prove they can carry the Sixers into serious championship contention.

Morey stepped down as GM of the Houston Rockets this month after blockbuster moves that failed to lead the franchise to the NBA Finals. Houston went 640-400 under Morey and won a franchise-record 65 regular-season games in the 2017-18 season.

TENNIS-PARIS MASTERS

Fifteen-seeded Borna Coric advances in straight sets at Paris Masters

PARIS (AP) — Borna Coric advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters by beating qualifier Marton Fucsovics 7-6, 6-1. The Croatian won 35 of his 48 first-service points at the indoor tournament and will next face Jordan Thompson of Australia.

Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez progressed to the second round with a 7-6, 6-1 win over Filip Krajinovic of Serbia and will be up against Rafael Nadal in his next match.

Following his record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros last month, Nadal is back in Paris looking for a maiden win at the Paris Masters, the final Masters event of the season. Nadal can tie Novak Djokovic’s record if he wins his 36th Masters title at the end of this week.