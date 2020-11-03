Sports

NFL-VIRUS OUTBREAK-BRONCOS

Elway, Ellis test positive

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos say general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis have tested positive for COVID-19. The team says both Elway and Ellis are experiencing mild symptoms and will work from home in self-isolation.

The team said no players or coaches came into close contact with either Elway or Ellis recently.

The Broncos have had three assistant coaches go under the league’s COVID-19 protocols — Curtis Modkins, Mike Munchak and Ed Donatell — in addition to right guard Graham Glasgow. There were also others in the building who have been infected by the coronavirus.

In other NFL virus related news:

— The NFL is expanding the sideline area to give teams more space to distance and mask usage is now mandatory before and after games and at halftime. The updates to the COVID-19 protocols were sent to clubs in a memo on Tuesday, a day after the league learned two players who played in games Sunday tested positive. The league also is strongly encouraging players to wear masks whenever they come off the field. Teams in intensive protocol are prohibited from holding in-person coaching and personnel meetings.

—The Dallas Cowboys have placed quarterback Andy Dalton on the reserve COVID-19 list on Tuesday, keeping him out a second straight game after he was sidelined by a concussion. Dalton will be the first Dallas player to go on the COVID-19 list since before the season.

—The Green Bay Packers have placed running back Jamaal Williams and rookie linebacker Kamal Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move comes one day after Packers rookie running back A.J. Dillon went on the same list. The reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin cancels another game

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No. 10 Wisconsin has canceled Saturday’s football game with Purdue as COVID-19 cases within the team continue to rise.

School officials announced Tuesday that three more players and two additional staffers have tested positive since Saturday. That brings the program’s total number of active cases to 27. The total includes 15 players and 12 staffers.

This marks the second straight week that Wisconsin has canceled a football game due to the outbreak. The Badgers had been scheduled to visit Nebraska on Oct. 31. Neither game will be rescheduled.

In other virus-related developments in college football:

— Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will travel with the top-ranked Tigers to Notre Dame this week, although he will not play due to the coronavirus. Coach Dabo Swinney says Lawrence is doing well, participating in team meetings in preparation to play the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Swinney says Lawrence will be through with his 10-day quarantine, but must still sit out due to the cardiac testing protocol the ACC has for those athletes who contract COVID-19. Lawrence tested positive last week and missed his team’s 34-28 comeback victory over Boston College last week.

— No. 8 Florida reported no new COVID-19 positives in the past week, the first time since September the team’s coronavirus numbers have remained steady. The Gators administered 50 tests over the last seven days and found no positives. It could be huge news for the team’s upcoming game against fifth-ranked Georgia in Jacksonville. Florida played without 15 players last week against Missouri, with some of those missing being ruled out because of COVID-19 results and contact tracing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA

About 3,500 spectators can attend South Carolina basketball games

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball have received approval from the state to have about 3,500 spectators at games this season.

The school said no one will be able to sit in the first five rows around the court to help keep spectators and teams safe amid the continuing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Teams will sit on opposite sides of the court as well.

NBA-OBIT-EDDIE JOHNSON

2-time Hawks NBA All-Star ‘Fast Eddie’ Johnson dies at 65

UNDATED (AP) — Eddie Johnson, the two-time All-Star for the Atlanta Hawks whose career was shortened by arrests which led to a ban from the NBA and life sentence in prison, has died. He was 65.

Johnson passed away on Oct. 26. His death was confirmed Tuesday by Rocker-Cusack Mortuary in Leesburg, Florida.

Johnson was a third-round pick from Auburn by the Hawks in the 1977 NBA draft. He became an immediate contributor and then starter for the Hawks.

Due to his explosive first step, Johnson earned the nickname “Fast Eddie” and averaged 15.1 points in 10 NBA seasons. He set a career high by averaging 19.1 points for the Hawks in the 1980-81 season. He started in the 1980 and 1981 All-Star Games.

The Hawks traded Johnson to Cleveland for Johnny Davis on Feb. 10, 1986. Johnson signed with Seattle in 1987. He received a lifetime suspension from the NBA in 1987 for his cocaine use.

Johnson was 53 when, according to the Florida Department of Corrections website, he received a mandatory life sentence in 2008 after he was found guilty of sexual assault on an 8-year-old girl.

Johnson was serving the life sentence at Santa Rosa Correctional Institution in Milton, Florida when an undisclosed illness led to his death. The mortuary said Johnson will be buried at Weirsdale (Florida) Community Cemetery on Saturday.

NHL-RED WINGS-MANTHA

Red Wings sign Mantha for four years

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Anthony Mantha to a four-year contract.

The 26-year-old Mantha has played five seasons in the NHL — all with Detroit. He scored 16 goals with 22 assists last season, ranking third on the team with 38 points. That was despite playing only 43 games because of injury problems.

Mantha scored a career-high 25 goals in 2018-19.

SOCCER-MARADONA

Maradona has surgery for possible bleeding on his brain

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Former soccer star Diego Maradona is undergoing surgery in Argentina because of possible bleeding on his brain.

His personal doctor tells journalists that Maradona “has a subdural hematoma.” The doctor says Maradona has an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain. The neurologist said the problem was likely caused by an accident, but Maradona said he doesn’t remember the event.

The 1986 World Cup champion was admitted to a private hospital with signs of depression on Monday, three days after his 60th birthday.

TENNIS-PARIS MASTERS

Wawrinka advances

PARIS (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka has advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters by defeating Daniel Evans 6-3, 7-6 (3). The 12th-seeded Wawrinka hit 35 winners to extend his record to 5-0 against his British rival.

Richard Gasquet defeated Taylor Fritz 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 to progress to the second round and big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic beat Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-2.

BASKETBALL-OBIT-NANCY DARSCH

Former coach Nancy Darsch dead at 68

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Former Ohio State and WNBA coach Nancy Darsch has died. She had Parkinson’s disease and died Monday.

Darsch started her college coaching career as an assistant at Tennessee under Pat Summitt.

Darsch led the Buckeyes from 1985 to 1997. Her teams made seven appearances in the NCAA Tournament. In 1993, Ohio State went 28-4 and went to the national title game, where it lost to Texas Tech.

Darsch went on to the WNBA and was the inaugural coach of the New York Liberty in 1997. The Liberty called her a “a pioneer of this game.”

Nancy Darsch was 68 years old.