49ers shut facility after player tests positive

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility after receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus. The team said the positive test came back Wednesday morning and Bourne immediately went into self-quarantine after getting the diagnosis. He was later placed on the COVID-19 list.

The team’s game against Green Bay on Thursday night is still set to be played, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The Packers are also dealing with coronavirus issues. Running backs A.J. Dillon and Jamaal Williams are on the COVID-19 list.

San Francisco will also be missing several key players Thursday due to injuries. They include Jimmy Garoppolo (gah-RAH’-puh-loh), George Kittle, Raheem Mostert, Nick Bosa and Richard Sherman.

In other NFL news:

— The Denver Broncos canceled practice Wednesday after another COVID-19 infection. The team says a practice squad player tested positive Wednesday. KUSA-TV in Denver reported that player was offensive lineman Darrin Paulo. Already in quarantine are Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak and starting right guard Graham Glasgow. The Broncos were planning a walkthrough on Wednesday. But other than players who need treatment all football activities are taking place remotely with players Zooming into their meetings from home. The Broncos plan to resume practice Thursday. They visit the Atlanta Falcons this weekend.

— Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The list was created for players who test positive for the coronavirus or who have been in close contact with an infected person or persons. The Lions put linebacker Jarrad Davis on the list the previous day. Before the Lions announced Stafford’s status, coach Matt Patricia said there was no need to shut down the team’s training facility. Some NFL teams have closed their training centers after players and or staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

— The Chicago Bears could be missing four starters on their offensive line when they visit the Tennessee Titans this week, after placing right tackle Bobby Massie on injured reserve and right guard Germain Ifedi on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. The Bears also placed backup tackle Jason Spriggs on the COVID list.

— The Baltimore Ravens are short-handed at practice this week after moving two starting offensive linemen to injured reserve and placing eight players on the COVID-19 reserve list. Coach John Harbaugh can only hope the situation improves in time for Sunday’s AFC clash on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. Baltimore will be without left offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Tyre Phillips, who were placed on injured reserve Tuesday after sustaining ankle injuries last weekend against Pittsburgh. Baltimore also must find a replacement for All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who has tested positive for the coronavirus. If the other seven players on the reserve/COVID-19 list test negative on Saturday, they can face the Colts.

— Panthers coach Matt Rhule is “very hopeful” Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs after the running back went through his first padded practice on Wednesday since Week 2. McCaffrey has missed Carolina’s last six games with a high ankle sprain. He’s still listed as designated to return from injured reserve, so he wasn’t given an injury designation after practice.

— Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has surgery scheduled to repair a torn knee ligament that ended his season. Andrew Berry, the team’s general manager and executive vice president, said Beckham will have the procedure “early next week.” Beckham tore a knee ligament in an Oct. 25 game at Cincinnati. Beckham’s loss is a major blow to the Browns, who have a bye this week and host Houston on Nov. 15. While there is continued speculation about Beckham’s future, Berry said he still sees the three-time Pro Bowler as part of the club’s long-term plans.

— NFL and NFL Players Association data for the week of Oct. 25-31 show eight new confirmed positive COVIC-19 tests among players, and 17 new confirmed positives among other personnel. A total of 42,916 tests were administered to 7,884 players and team personnel. There were 16,814 tests administered to 2,511 players; 26,102 tests were administered to 5,373 personnel.

Bauer’s agent says he is rejecting $18.M qualifying offer

UNDATED (AP) — Trevor Bauer’s agent says the pitcher is rejecting the Cincinnati Reds’ $18.9 million qualifying offer.

The right-hander, who turns 30 in January, was given the offer on Sunday and had until Nov. 11 to make his decision.

Bauer was 5-4 with a National League-leading 1.73 ERA, striking out 100 and walking 17 in 73 innings. Acquired from Cleveland on July 31, 2019, he had a $17.5 million, one-year contract that resulted in $6,481,481 in prorated pay. Bauer was among six players given qualifying offers, joined by George Springer, DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY’-hyoo), J.T. Realmuto, Marcus Stroman and Kevin Gausman.

In other MLB news:

— Ed Sedar is transitioning into a new role as an adviser to the Brewers’ coaching staff after working as a first-base or third-base coach in Milwaukee for the last 14 seasons. That move marked the biggest change as the Brewers announced their 2021 coaching staff Wednesday. Sedar had been the Brewers’ first-base coach from 2007-10 and third-base coach from 2011-20. Quintin Berry will take over as a base coach next season after working as the Brewers’ minor league outfielder and baserunning coordinator from 2019-20.

Stars standouts Seguin, Bishop face 5-month surgery rehabs

UNDATED (AP) — Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (SAY’-gihn) and goaltender Ben Bishop both face about five months of rehabilitation and recovery after surgery. Seguin had surgery Monday in New York to repair a torn labrum in his hip. The six-time All-Star played with the injury during the Stanley Cup playoffs for the Western Conference champions. Bishop had surgery Oct. 21 in Missouri to repair torn meniscus in his right knee. He also had surgery in May and didn’t play after a first-round playoff game against Colorado on Aug. 31.

Seguin led the team with 50 points) in the regular season. The six-time All-Star had two goals and 11 assists in 26 playoff games, with no goals and six assists the last 15 games.

Bishop didn’t play after a first-round playoff game against Colorado on Aug. 31 because he never fully recovered from a previous knee surgery in May during the season’s 4 1/2-month pause because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bishop has three years left on his $29.5 million, six-year contract.

In other NHL news:

— The New York Islanders and restricted free agent defenseman Ryan Pulock have agreed to terms on a two-year deal. The Islanders and the 26-year-old Pulock reached the deal on Wednesday, avoiding an arbitration hearing. Pulock had 10 goals and 25 assists in 68 games last season. The first-round draft pick in 2013 added two goals and eight assists in 22 playoff games as the Islanders made it to the Eastern Conference final. Pulock led Islanders defensemen in scoring in each of the past two seasons. He has 31 goals and 77 assists in 234 NHL games.