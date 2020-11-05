Sports

NFL-PACKERS/49ERS

Packers face 49ers for 1st time since NFC title game loss

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco meet Thursday night for the first time since last season’s NFC title game. The Niners won that game 37-20 after winning 37-8 in the regular season. Those two losses for Green Bay are among the few blunders in two seasons under coach Matt LaFleur. The Packers are 19-4 against the rest of the league. But both teams come into the prime-time game impacted by injuries and the coronavirus.

Several of the key players who helped fuel dominating San Francisco wins over Green Bay last season won’t be available for the NFC title game rematch. Jimmy Garoppolo (gah-RAH’-puh-loh), George Kittle, Raheem Mostert, Nick Bosa and Richard Sherman are among the players out injured for the defending NFC champions. Receiver Kendrick Bourne is out after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Packers have running backs A.J. Dillon and Jamaal Williams on the COVID-19 list and could be without injured leading rusher Aaron Jones.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

AP source: NFL investigating 49ers for possible COVID violations

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The NFL and the union are investigating the San Francisco 49ers and receiver Kendrick Bourne for possible violations of the league’s coronavirus protocols. A person familiar with the investigation says the probe is looking into whether Bourne was wearing a face covering as required by the COVID-19 rules. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation haven’t been announced by the league. Bourne was placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus. Three teammates — Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel — were also placed on the list as “high risk” close contacts of Bourne’s.

In other virus-related NFL news:

— The Houston Texans will be without three linebackers on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after linebacker Jacob Martin tested positive for COVID-19. The team learned that Martin tested positive for the virus last night and shut down their facility today. Starting linebacker Whitney Mercilus and reserve linebacker Dylan Cole will also miss Sunday’s game. Both players had been in close contact with MArtin and will have to isolate for five days.

— The Chicago Bears have canceled practice and closed their facility after another player tested positive for COVID-19. The Bears say the player and all close contacts are self-isolating. Backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs and starting right guard Germain Ifedi already were on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Chicago is scheduled to play at Tennessee on Sunday.

— The Kansas City Chiefs closed their facility after practice Thursday when an unidentified staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The team continued its preparations for Sunday’s game against Carolina remotely.

— The Indianapolis Colts say a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under the care of team doctors. The Colts say they have entered the league’s intensive protocol and are working with NFL officials and medical staff. The team staffer is in quarantine.

NFL-INJURIES

McCaffrey expected to play vs. Chiefs

UNDATED (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule says that barring a setback, he expects running back Christian McCaffrey to play Sunday against the Chiefs.

McCaffrey, who has missed the past six games with a high ankle sprain, practiced for the second straight day Thursday. Rhule said McCaffrey looked “fresh and fast at practice” and responded well after participating in his first padded practice since Week 2 on Wednesday.

In other NFL injury news:

— Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin has been placed on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least three games with a knee injury. Backup Matt Breida is nursing a hamstring injury, which could mean more playing time Sunday at Arizona for Jordan Howard. Gaskin has been the Dolphins’ best backfield threat with 387 yards rushing and 198 receiving.

— Sam Darnold’s sore shoulder is kept him out of practice Thursday although the Jets remain optimistic the quarterback will play Monday night. The 0-8 Jets are giving Darnold an extra day of rest as the team prepares to host the AFC East-rival New England Patriots.

— Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley missed practice Thursday for the second straight day because of a foot injury. He leads the Falcons with 43 catches for 657 yards and six touchdowns.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Cal-Washington game canceled after player’s positive test

UNDATED (AP) — The season opener between PAC-12 California and Washington has been canceled following a request from the Golden Bears due to a positive coronavirus test for one of their players.

Pac-12 guidelines require at least 53 scholarship players to be available for a game to be played. The conference says the game will be declared a no-contest.

The Pac-12 is kicking off its shortened season this weekend.

In other virus-related developments in college sports:

— The American Athletic Conference has postponed Saturday’s football game between Tulsa and host Navy following a rash of positive COVID-19 tests at the Naval Academy. Many Navy athletes are under quarantine, and the Midshipmen have temporarily halted all football activities. It’s the fourth FBS game this week and the 41st this season to be postponed or canceled. A makeup date has not been announced.

— UConn has suspended all men’s basketball activities after a player tested positive for the coronavirus. The Huskies are scheduled to open the season on Dec. 2 in the Legends Classic at the Mohegan Sun arena, which is about 30 miles south of campus in Uncasville.

— The Ohio Valley Conference is expanding its basketball schedule from 18 games to 20. It’s a move to try to make up for the delayed start to the season, and the conference is trying to give programs more games closer to home.

— Missouri’s soccer match at Georgia scheduled to be played Friday has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantines within the Georgia program. The regular season ends this weekend, so the match will not be rescheduled.

— Clemson is ending its men’s track and field and cross-country programs after this academic year. The move comes several months after board members were told the school could lose $30 million to $50 million in athletic revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

— The service academy game between Air Force and Army scheduled for Saturday at West Point, New York, was postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases at the Air Force Academy and the surrounding community. The schools are working to reschedule the game.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-SYRACUSE-WILLIAMS

Syracuse DB Trill Williams opts out, to enter NFL draft

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse junior defensive back Trill Williams is following former star safety Andre Cisco out the door.

Williams announced Wednesday night on social media that he’s opting opt out of the remainder of the 2020 season and will enter the 2021 NFL draft.

Williams played in 28 games for Syracuse and had 93 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and 3 1/2 tackles for loss in his three seasons. He scored a remarkable touchdown in the season finale against Wake Forest last year, forcing a fumble and returning it 94 yards for the winning touchdown in overtime.

Cisco, a preseason All-American, opted out after playing the first two games of the season. He was injured in warmups prior to the third game and never returned. He also plans to enter next year’s NFL draft.

NHL-NEWS

Rangers avoid Strome arbitration

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have avoided arbitration with center Ryan Strome. They agreed to terms on a $9 million, two-year contract with a $4.5 million annual salary cap hit. The 27-year-old set a career high last season with 59 points on 18 goals and 41 assists. Strome has 254 points in 491 career regular-season games with the New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers and Rangers. Getting a deal done with Strome keeps intact the Rangers core that exceeded expectations last season by qualifying for the expanded NHL playoffs.

In other ice news:

— The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to a three-year, $8.4 million contract. The deal locks up Gavrikov, a restricted free agent who was one among the NHL’s top rookie defensemen in goals, assists and points last season. The 24-year-old Russian is seen as important element in the team’s blue-line rotation for the future. Gavrikov had five goals and 13 assists with 18 penalty minutes in 69 games with Columbus in 2019-20. He added a goal and a pair of assists in 10 playoff games.

TENNIS-PARIS MASTERS

Nadal reaches Paris Masters quarters, chasing elusive title

PARIS (AP) — Top-seeded Rafael Nadal has stayed on course for an elusive first title at the Paris Masters after beating Jordan Thompson 6-1, 7-6 (3) to reach the quarterfinals. Thompson forced his first break point in the 12th game of the second set to have set point with Nadal down 30-40. After a decent second serve Nadal saved it after a long rally.

Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev, No. 4 Alexander Zverev, No. 6 Diego Schwartzman and No. 10 Milos Raonic also reached the last eight.