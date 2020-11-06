Sports

MLB-RED SOX-CORA

AP source: Red Sox to rehire Cora, manager from 2018 title

BOSTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the Boston Red Sox will rehire Alex Cora as manager. The move would return him to the Boston dugout less than a year after the ballclub let him go because of his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal.

The decision came about a week after Cora finished serving a one-season suspension assessed by Commissioner Rob Manfred for cheating while bench coach of the Houston Astros during their run to the World Series championship in 2017. Cora joined the Red Sox in November 2017 and led Boston to the 2018 World Series title after a franchise-record 108 regular-season wins.

Boston finished third in 2019, and Cora was identified by Manfred last January as the ringleader in the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme. His penalty was held off until Manfred ruled on sign-stealing allegations against Boston. An infielder on Boston’s 2007 champions, Cora was mentioned 11 times in Manfred’s decision on the Astros. Manfred absolved Cora of misconduct while with the Red Sox in his April report and suspended Cora through the World Series.

The fallout from the Astros investigation also cost newly hired New York Mets manager Carlos Beltrán his job. Beltrán was a player on the 2017 Astros.

Cora would replace Ron Roenicke (REHN’-ih-kee), who was let go after the salary-shedding Red Sox stumbled to a last-place finish in the AL East.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

AP source: Raiders fined, docked pick for COVID violations

UNDATED (AP) —The Las Vegas Raiders and coach Jon Gruden have been fined a total $650,000 and docked a sixth-round draft pick for repeated violations of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

A person familiar with the punishment said Thursday the team has been fined $500,000, Gruden has been docked $150,000 and the draft pick has been stripped because of how the team handled Trent Brown’s positive coronavirus test last month. At practice a day before Brown tested positive, he was not wearing a mask as required and didn’t socially distance with teammates.

While several teams have been fined so far this season, the Raiders are the first to be penalized a draft pick following multiple violations.

In other virus-related NFL news:

— A person with knowledge of the matter tells The Associated Press that Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has been fined $100,000 and the club $250,000 because coaches improperly wore facial coverings last Sunday. The person said Friday that Tomlin and the Steelers were disciplined because members of the coaching staff were “not wearing face coverings at all times on the sidelines.” Tomlin was cited among the coaches not following protocols during the victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The league has been clamping down on violators of sideline protocols.

— The Atlanta Falcons canceled practice and worked virtually Friday after a member of the football staff tested positive for COVID-19. The Falcons said the move was “out of an abundance of caution” while contact tracing is used to determine if anyone else might have been exposed. The team expects to play Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

— A Miami Dolphins assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined, and the team entered the NFL’s intensive protocol, the Dolphins said in a statement Friday. The identity of the coach was not revealed. It was the first coronavirus case involving the Dolphins since Aug. 19, but their regular-season schedule was changed because of outbreaks involving other teams. They’re scheduled to play Sunday at Arizona.

— The Houston Texans returned to their facility on Friday, a day after it was closed following a positive COVID-19 test by a player. Interim coach Romeo Crennel said the team had no more positive tests and it would resume practice Friday for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville. Linebacker Jacob Martin’s positive test on Wednesday night forced the closure of the facility Thursday. Linebackers Whitney Mercilus and Dylan Cole will also miss Sunday’s game after the NFL determined they had been in close contact with Martin.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

BYU at Boise State, Miami at NC State

UNDATED (AP) — The Friday night college football schedule has two games featuring ranked teams.

No. 9 BYU faces its biggest challenge of the season when it visits No. 21 Boise State. The Cougars are rolling at 7-0 and trying to reach 8-0 for the fourth time in school history. BYU is winless in five previous games against the Broncos in Boise. Both teams are ranked entering the matchup for the first time in series history.

No. 11 Miami plays at N.C. State in the first meeting between the schools since 2016. For Miami, a win would keep it one game in the loss column back in the ACC standings of Clemson or Notre Dame and no worse than in sole possession of third place. N.C. State could get as high as third in the ACC with a win, though a loss would leave the Wolfpack mired somewhere between fifth and eighth in the league standings.

NASCAR-WALLACE HONORED

Bubba Wallace, who urged Confederate flag ban, honored

UNDATED (AP) — Bubba Wallace has been named the Comcast Community Champion of the Year. The industry award honors NASCAR members for philanthropic efforts.

Comcast donated $60,000 to Wallace’s foundation that aids individuals in overcoming race, gender, disabilities or socio-economic situations.

Wallace this year took a vocal role during a time of national unrest. He successfully called on NASCAR to ban the display of the Confederate flag at races and spoke out against racial injustice. Wallace is the only Black driver at NASCAR’s elite Cup level.