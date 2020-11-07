Sports

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 13 Indiana finally finds way to beat No. 23 Michigan

UNDATED (AP) — Indiana quarterback Michael Penix (PEH’-nihks) Jr. threw three touchdown passes and Stevie Scott III ran for two more, helping No. 13 Indiana rout No. 23 Michigan 38-21.

By remaining unbeaten, the Hoosiers ended a 24-game losing streak in the series, which had been tied for the longest active skid in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Indiana’s last win in the series came in 1987.

The Wolverines still have not beaten a top-15 team on the road since 2006. Indiana dominated right from the start and never trailed after scoring on its first series of the game.

In other Top 25 results:

— Shane Buechele (boo-SHEHL’) threw four touchdown passes, two to Tyler Page, and No. 18 SMU broke away from undermanned Temple 47-23. The game was pushed back from its original Thursday date while Temple dealt with virus-related issues. The Owls were missing 15 players who were in COVID-19 protocol. SMU led 20-16 before Buechele connected with Kylen Granson on a 24-yard TD pass on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Mustangs scored four touchdowns in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the period. SMU improved to 7-1. Temple is 1-4.

— Drake London caught a 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:20 to play, and No. 20 Southern California rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final three minutes for a 28-27 victory over Arizona State. Bru McCoy caught a deflected 26-yard TD pass with 2:52 left for the Trojans, and Max Williams then recovered the onside kick. On fourth and 9, Kedon Slovis fired a pass down the middle to London, and the two-sport athlete beat double coverage to haul it in for an electrifying score. Jayden Daniels passed for 134 yards for ASU. Slovis passed for 381 yards for USC.

— Texas stopped West Virginia on fourth-down passes into the end zone twice in the fourth quarter to allow the No. 22 Longhorns to escape with a 17-13 victory. Texas overcame an offense that produced nearly 100 yards and 27 points fewer than its average. Sam Ehlinger completed just 15 of 31 passes for 184 yards, but he connected with Brennan Eagles for a 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter and with Jake Smith for a 33-yard TD in the third. Jarret Doege completed 35 of 50 for 317 yards for West Virginia but failed to throw a touchdown.

— Alex Barbir hit a career-long 51-yard field goal with 1 second remaining to lift No. 25 Liberty to a 38-35 victory over Virginia Tech. Barbir had a 59-yard attempt blocked with 8 seconds left, and Virginia Tech’s Jermaine Waller returned it to the end zone for what appeared to be the game-winning score for the Hokies (4-3), but officials ruled that Virginia Tech had called a timeout before the attempt. Malik Willis led the Flames, throwing for 217 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 108 yards and a score. Hendon Hooker paced Virginia Tech, throwing for 217 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 156 yards and a touchdown.

NFL-NEWS

Bills place starting linebacker Matt Milano on IR

UNDATED (AP) — Buffalo Bills starting linebacker Matt Milano will miss at least the next three weeks after being placed on injured reserve due to a partially torn pectoral muscle. The move was made a day before the AFC East-leading Bills host the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks, and a day after Milano had already been ruled out from playing. Milano missed two games after being hurt, and saw limited playing time in the two games since he returned.

In other roster moves, Buffalo activated backup linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips from IR after he missed five games with a quadriceps injury. Cornerback Dane Jackson and receiver Jake Kumerow were also elevated from the practice squad.

In other NFL news:

— New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate won’t play Sunday at Washington in the aftermath of seemingly calling out quarterback Daniel Jones and the coaching staff. Tate did not travel Saturday with the Giants for the game. The team said Tate’s absence was not injury related. The 31-year-old veteran caused a stir late in Monday night’s loss to Tampa Bay after catching a touchdown pass by screaming at a TV camera, “Throw me the ball!” Coach Joe Judge had a long talk with Tate this week and says the situation was handled internally.

— New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is doubtful to play Monday because of an injured shoulder. Joe Flacco is expected to start in his place against the New England Patriots. Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1 and missed two games. He reinjured it last Sunday at Kansas City when he took a hard hit, but he remained in the game.

— The Pittsburgh Steelers have added newly acquired linebacker Avery Williamson to their 53-man roster. Pittsburgh brought Williamson over from the New York Jets to provide roster depth at a position decimated by injuries to starter Devin Bush and backup Ulysses Gilbert. Williamson, however, is likely to be inactive for Pittsburgh’s visit to Dallas after sitting out practice due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols. The Steelers also cut veteran offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski. The team signed the Pittsburgh native to a two-year deal in March but a pectoral injury in the season opener against the New York Giants sent Wisniewski to injured reserve.

MLB-NEWS

Lefty Robbie Ray, Blue Jays reach $8M, 1-year deal

UNDATED (AP) — Pitcher Robbie Ray and the Toronto Blue Jays have reached agreement on a one-year, $8 million deal, making him the first of 181 free agents to get a new contract.

Ray accepted a 15% percent cut from his $9.43 million, one-year deal with Arizona last year, which turned into $3,492,593 in prorated pay in the virus-shortened season.

The Diamondbacks traded him to the Blue Jays on Aug. 31. The 29-year-old lefty was a combined 2-5 with a 6.62 ERA this year. He is 49-51 with a 4.26 ERA in a seven-year big league career that began with Detroit and was an All-Star with Arizona in 2017.

In other baseball news:

— The New York Yankees will move minor league affiliates out of Staten Island and Trenton, New Jersey, in 2021 as part of a reorganization that is affecting teams across the majors. The Yankees’ Double-A Trenton team will shift to Somerset, New Jersey. The Class A club that had been in Staten Island since 1999 will move to Hudson Valley, previously an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which was the Yankees’ alternate training site during the pandemic-shortened season, will remain as New York’s top affiliate.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Georgia receiver appears to break leg against Florida

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint appeared to break his right leg on a 32-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter against No. 8 Florida. Replays clearly showed the severity of the injury as team trainers rushed to the end zone and quickly got an air cast on his leg. He was carted into the tunnel amid a standing ovation.

Florida safety Brad Stewart hit Rosemy-Jacksaint just before he crossed the goal line for his first career touchdown, which gave the fifth-ranked Bulldogs a 13-0 lead.

Rosemy-Jacksaint was filling in for injured standout George Pickens, who did not dress.

In other college football news:

— NBC says it will cut away from the football game between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame to show Joe Biden’s first speech as president-elect. Biden is expected to address the nation around 8 p.m. Eastern. The Tigers and Fighting Irish are set to kick off around 7:30 p.m. NBC says the game will move to USA Network when NBC News’ coverage of Biden’s speech begins. The game will move back to NBC after coverage of the speech concludes.

— Wisconsin says the number of active COVID-19 cases within its football program has dropped to 14. The 10th-ranked Badgers are looking to resume their season after the outbreak caused them to cancel two games. Wisconsin is scheduled to visit No. 23 Michigan on Nov. 14. School officials said Tuesday they had 27 active cases — 15 players and 12 staffers. Wisconsin called off its scheduled Saturday home game with Purdue that day, one week after canceling an Oct. 31 road game with Nebraska. Wisconsin said Saturday its active cases now consist of nine players and five staffers. Five of those positive test results have come in the last seven days. Over the last four days, one player and one staffer tested positive.

— Utah State and football coach Gary Andersen are parting ways after a 0-3 start to the season for the Aggies. Andersen was in Year 2 of his second stint as Utah State coach. He went 26-24 at Utah State from 2009-12, leaving after an 11-2 season to take over at Wisconsin. Andersen was hired back by Utah State after the 2018 season to replace Matt Wells. Utah State went 7-6 last season in Andersen’s return, a disappointing season with eventual first-round draft pick Jordan Love at quarterback. This season the Aggies have been on the short end of three lopsided games. Co-defensive coordinator Frank Maile will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-LOUISVILLE-WILLIAMS INJURY

Louisville’s Malik Williams out 12 weeks; needs foot surgery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville forward/center Malik Williams will miss at least 12 weeks after reinjuring his right foot, an injury that sidelined him at the start of last season.

Williams has a new fracture of the same bone that required the insertion of a screw and caused the 6-foot-11, 245-pound senior and co-captain to miss eight weeks, including the first four games. He will have surgery next week.

Williams was runner-up as Atlantic Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds as a junior.

Louisville begins the season Nov. 25 against Southern Illinois in the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic.

TENNIS-PARIS MASTERS

Zverev tops Nadal, sets up Paris Masters final vs. Medvedev

PARIS (AP) — Alexander Zverev advanced to the Paris Masters final for the first time by beating top-seeded Rafael Nadal 6-4, 7-5, denying Nadal the chance to win a tournament that continues to elude him.

The 23-year-old Zverev secured only his second win in seven matches against the Spanish veteran. Nadal has won 86 titles, including a record-equaling 20 Grand Slams and 35 Masters events, but has never won the tournament in Paris. He lost his only final there in 2007 to David Nalbandian.

The fourth-seeded Zverev will face No. 3 Daniil Medvedev (DAN’-ihl MEHD’-veh-dehv) in Sunday’s final, and leads him 5-1 in career meetings.

Medvedev reached the final for the first time by beating Milos Raonic (MEE’-lohsh ROW’-nihch) 6-4, 7-6 in a contest between big servers. The third-seeded Russian secured the win with a smash at the net. The 10th-seeded Raonic has never won a Masters event and missed out on a second Paris final after losing to Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) in 2014. The Canadian had 12 aces to seven for Medvedev.

GOLF-HOUSTON OPEN

Jason Day stroke back in Houston Open, with Johnson lurking

HOUSTON (AP) — Jason Day, eyeing his first PGA Tour victory in more than two years, was a stroke out of the lead in the Houston Open on Saturday, shooting a 3-under 67 two weeks after withdrawing during the final round at the CJ Cup because of neck discomfort.

Sam Burns shot a 68 to hold onto the lead at 9-under 201 at difficult Memorial Park. Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz was tied with Day after a 67. Sepp Straka (66) was 7 under.

Dustin Johnson, needing to finish solo 15th or better to remain No. 1 in the world, was 6 under after 66 in his return from the coronavirus.