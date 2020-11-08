Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Dez Bryant ready to go for Ravens

UNDATED (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl receiver Dez Bryant is active for the Baltimore Ravens’ game at Indianapolis on Sunday and could make his first NFL appearance since December 2017.

Bryant had 69 catches for 838 yards in 2017, his eighth and final season in Dallas. He signed with New Orleans in November 2018, but tore his Achilles tendon before getting into a game.

If he’s retained his speed and isn’t too rusty, the 31-year-old Bryant could add a much-needed deep threat to a Baltimore passing attack that currently ranks 31st in yards per game.

Among the inactives Sunday, Denver starting cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan are out at Atlanta, leaving the Broncos with a depleted secondary against the Falcons. Bouye is out with a concussion and Callahan has an ankle injury.

In Nashville, the Tennessee Titans will be without three-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney against Chicago, days after releasing linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. Clowney has been dealing with an injured knee and didn’t practice all week. The Titans will be leaning heavily on starter Harold Landry III along with Derick Roberson and Wyatt Ray, who was just promoted from the practice squad for this game.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Mayfield goes on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team, which is on a bye this week and scheduled to host Houston next weekend, released a statement saying it was notified a day earlier of the positive test.

Mayfield is believed to have had close contact with the unidentified infected person. As long as he doesn’t test positive, Mayfield could be allowed to return to practice as early as Wednesday.

First-year coach Kevin Stefanski gave his players off Thursday through Sunday. The 5-3 Browns reached their bye still in the playoff picture and one win shy of matching their total from 2019.

In other virus-related NFL news:

— Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, making him eligible to play Sunday at Minnesota. Stafford was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list that was created for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with an infected person. Stafford’s wife, Kelly, said on social media he tested negative all week. Three months ago, the Lions removed Stafford from the COVID-19 list after saying he received a false positive test result. The Lions also activated defensive end Austin Bryant from the the Reserve/PUP list, put cornerback Darryl Roberts on injured reserve and promoted offensive lineman Marcus Martin from the practice squad.

— The Chicago Bears have placed backup safety Deon Bush on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Bush becomes the latest addition in a week where two players tested positive, another was placed on it as a close contact, and the team closed its facility and canceled practice. Chicago plays at Tennessee on Sunday.

— The Los Angeles Chargers have placed cornerback Brandon Facyson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s the second straight week Los Angeles has placed someone on the list after not having a positive test during training camp or the regular season. Offensive guard Ryan Groy tested positive on Oct. 28. Facyson was listed with “illness” on Friday’s injury report. The team added wide receiver Keenan Allen to Saturday’s injury report with “illness” with his status as questionable.

NASCAR-PHOENIX

Denny Hamlin faces tough field for elusive 1st NASCAR title

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Denny Hamlin is 0-for-3 in championship chances, his shot at an elusive first NASCAR crown ending just short each time.

It’s his turn again, without rival Kevin Harvick in his way and his Toyota teammates all eliminated. Hamlin on Sunday will try to close his own career-defining season with the Cup title in NASCAR’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Hamlin will be racing with Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, Ford teammates from Team Penske, as well as NASCAR’s most popular driver. Chase Elliott last week drove Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports back into the championship race for the first time since 2016.

Elliott’s win at Martinsville put him on NASCAR’s biggest stage for the first time in his career, but the upset also bounced Harvick out of the finale. Harvick won a Cup Series-high nine races and was the regular-season champion, and Harvick and Hamlin went head-to-head nearly all summer in a rivalry worthy of NASCAR’s golden days. Harvick is a nine-time winner at Phoenix.

All four of the finalists are confident they will take the winner-take-all showcase of a grueling season. NASCAR was among the first series to resume racing during the pandemic, returning in May with a rebuilt schedule as NASCAR worked to get venues open across the country.

It took doubleheaders, midweek races and one-day shows to get to Phoenix, where the highest finisher of the final four wins the championship. The champion has also won the race every year since this format debuted in 2014, but at Homestead-Miami Speedway, not Phoenix.

OLYMPICS-TOKYO-GYMNASTICS TEST

Tokyo holds 1-day gym meet to show Olympics may be possible

TOKYO (AP) — The good news for the Tokyo Olympics is that Japan on Sunday held a one-day exhibition gymnastics meet in front of several thousand fans with 22 athletes participating from Russia, China and the United States.

They were joined by eight from Japan.

The non-Japanese entered after a 14-day quarantine at home and were largely kept penned up in their Tokyo hotel in strict isolation. They also underwent PCR tests daily in Japan.

The event is the latest intended to show that the postponed Tokyo Olympics can open in just under nine months.

But there are more difficult numbers that the Olympics must overcome. Next year’s Games will involve 11,000 athletes from 206 nations and territories, all affected differently by COVID-19. Add to this 4,400 more Paralympians and thousands more officials, judges, VIPs, media, broadcasters and sponsors who will also need to enter Japan. Will tens of thousands of non-Japanese fans be allowed to attend, or will the Games be for only Japanese spectators?

Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee have given few details and concrete plans are not expected until next year when a vaccine and rapid testing might be available to resolve some problems.