T25 FOOTBALL-POLL

Alabama back on top; Notre Dame moves up to No. 2

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this year. That extends the Crimson Tide’s record of consecutive seasons with at least one week on top of the rankings to 13.

Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 2 after upsetting Clemson in a dramatic double-overtime game. It’s Notre Dame’s best ranking since it was No. 1 at the end of the 2012 regular season.

Clemson gave up the top spot for the first time this season and fell to No. 4, behind Ohio State.

Texas A&M moved up two spots to No. 5, the Aggies’ best ranking since they finished fifth to end the 2012 season.

Florida jumped two spots to No. 6 after beating Georgia to snap a three-game losing streak against its SEC East rival. The Bulldogs fell eight spots to a season-low 13th.

No. 8 BYU, No. 9 Miami and No. 10 Indiana round out the top 10. The Hoosiers moved up three spots after beating Michigan to receive their best ranking since they were No. 10 in 1969.

NHL-SEAHAWKS-CARROLL EXTENSION

AP source: Seahawks sign Carroll to contract extension

UNDATED (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has signed a multiyear contract extension that will keep him tied with the team well past his 70th birthday, according a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension. ESPN first reported the agreement.

Carroll is in his 15th NFL season as head coach and 11th in Seattle, where he’s led the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances including the Super Bowl championship in the 2013 season. His previous contract ran through the end of the 2021 season after being extended in 2018. Carroll’s new deal is expected to go through the 2025 season.

The 69-year-old has a career regular-season record of 139-91-1 and is 150-91-1 including playoffs. He ranks 22nd on the NFL list in wins in both categories, and is three shy of matching Steve Owen, who has 153 wins, including playoffs.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Mayfield goes on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team, which is on a bye this week and scheduled to host Houston next weekend, released a statement saying it was notified a day earlier of the positive test.

Mayfield is believed to have had close contact with the unidentified infected person. As long as he doesn’t test positive, Mayfield could be allowed to return to practice as early as Wednesday.

First-year coach Kevin Stefanski gave his players off Thursday through Sunday. The 5-3 Browns reached their bye still in the playoff picture and one win shy of matching their total from 2019.

In other virus-related NFL news:

— Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, making him eligible to play Sunday at Minnesota. Stafford’s wife, Kelly, said on social media he tested negative all week. Three months ago, the Lions removed Stafford from the COVID-19 list after saying he received a false positive test result.

— The Chicago Bears have placed backup safety Deon Bush on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Bush becomes the latest addition in a week where two players tested positive, another was placed on it as a close contact, and the team closed its facility and canceled practice. Chicago plays at Tennessee on Sunday.

— The Los Angeles Chargers have placed cornerback Brandon Facyson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s the second straight week Los Angeles has placed someone on the list after not having a positive test during training camp or the regular season. Offensive guard Ryan Groy tested positive on Oct. 28. Facyson was listed with “illness” on Friday’s injury report.

NASCAR-STATE OF THE SPORT

NASCAR claims victory in finishing season during pandemic

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NASCAR will take the checkered flag Sunday on its season, one of the longest in professional sports, celebrating its ability to work through the pandemic and close its year.

The season was suspended March 13 after just four of 36 races had been completed. The shutdown lasted 10 weeks, a hectic time in which the industry wasn’t sure it could survive.

NASCAR was one of the first sports to resume in May, one of the first to get fans back at its events, and used a crammed and overhauled schedule of doubleheaders and midweek races to get to Sunday’s season finale.

When the Cup champion is crowned at Phoenix Raceway, all three of NASCAR’s national series will have completed their full season.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps says the work the industry did to complete the year was unprecedented and has strengthened the sport. In the annual state of the sport report Saturday — held over Zoom for the first time — Phelps said he is proud of the fact that NASCAR is the only major sport that finished a full season.

TENNIS-PARIS MASTERS

Medvedev beats Zverev to win his 1st Paris Masters final

PARIS (AP) — Daniil Medvedev (DAN’-ihl MEHD’-veh-dehv) has won the Paris Masters for the first time. He beat Alexander Zverev 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 in Sunday’s final for his eighth career title and third at a Masters event.

The third-seeded Russian secured just his second win against the fourth-seeded Zverev in seven matches. His previous victory against the imposing Russian was also in a Masters final last year in Shanghai.

It was Medvedev’s first final and title of the year, while Zverev was playing in his third straight final after winning back-to-back tournaments in Cologne, Germany.