Alabama back on top; Notre Dame moves up to No. 2

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this year. That extends the Crimson Tide’s record of consecutive seasons with at least one week on top of the rankings to 13.

Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 2 after upsetting Clemson in a dramatic double-overtime game. It’s Notre Dame’s best ranking since it was No. 1 at the end of the 2012 regular season.

Clemson gave up the top spot for the first time this season and fell to No. 4, behind Ohio State.

Texas A&M moved up two spots to No. 5, the Aggies’ best ranking since they finished fifth to end the 2012 season.

Florida jumped two spots to No. 6 after beating Georgia to snap a three-game losing streak against its SEC East rival. The Bulldogs fell eight spots to a season-low 13th.

No. 8 BYU, No. 9 Miami and No. 10 Indiana round out the top 10. The Hoosiers moved up three spots after beating Michigan to receive their best ranking since they were No. 10 in 1969.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Ravens set NFL record for 20-point games with win in Indy

UNDATED (AP) – Lamar Jackson cranked up the tempo in the second half and the Baltimore Ravens took advantage by scoring two touchdowns in a 24-10 victory and broke the NFL record for consecutive games with 20 or more points. The Ravens have done it in 31 straight to break a tie with Denver. Baltimore also has won a league-high 10 consecutive road games including the franchise’s first in Indianapolis. The Colts had won their previous two. Gus Edwards gave Baltimore the lead with a third-quarter touchdown run and Jackson gave Baltimore the record with a 9-yard scoring run early in the fourth. The Ravens also ended a streak of 20 consecutive losses when trailing at halftime.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Matt Ryan took advantage of Denver’s thin secondary to throw three touchdown passes and the Atlanta Falcons turned back Denver’s bid for a second consecutive comeback to beat the Broncos 34-27. Ryan completed 25 of 35 passes for 284 yards with one interception. The Falcons are 3-6 overall and 3-1 under interim coach Raheem Morris. Atlanta led Denver 20-3 at halftime. Drew Lock, trying to lead another fourth-quarter comeback following last week’s dramatic win over the Los Angeles Chargers, threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score in the final period. The Broncos fell to 3-5.

— Deshaun Watson had touchdown passes of 57 and 77 yards with the second one appearing to come after the play clock expired and the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-25 for their sixth straight win in the series. Jacksonville barely avoided making NFL history. The Jaguars would have become the first to allow at least 30 points in seven consecutive games in a season. Instead they will share the record with Denver and Minnesota. Jacksonville had a chance to tie it late. But rookie Jake Luton’s 2-point conversion pass to DJ Chark landed at his feet.

— Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes, and the banged-up Tennessee Titans never trailed in snapping a two-game skid by beating the Chicago Bears 24-17. The Titans avoided their longest skid since Tannehill took over as starting quarterback and stayed atop the AFC South going into Thursday night’s division showdown against Indianapolis. They got a big help from an undermanned and struggling defense missing three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jadeveon Clowney with an injured knee days after the Titans released linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. and starting cornerback Johnathan Joseph. Nick Foles threw a pair of late TD passes for Chicago.

— Dalvin Cook kept his brilliant season rolling by rushing for a career-high 206 yards and two scores on 22 carries, leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 34-20 victory over the Detroit Lions. Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, two to tight end Irv Smith Jr., in his second straight turnover-free performance as the Vikings picked up their first home win this season. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford left in the fourth quarter for concussion evaluation after taking a knee to the head during a sack. He was picked off on consecutive possessions in the third quarter.

— Daniel Jones completed his longest pass of the season, didn’t turn the ball over for the first time and the New York Giants held on to beat Washington 23-20 for their second victory this season. Jones was 23 of 34 for 212 yards, including a 50-yard connection with Austin Mack and a touchdown pass to Evan Engram to build a 17-point halftime lead. The Giants (2-7) attempted to run to run things out in the second half and survived a couple of touchdown drives led by Alex Smith, who replaced injured Washington quarterback Kyle Allen. Smith threw two interceptions in the final minutes.

NFL-NEWS

AP source: Seahawks sign Carroll to contract extension

UNDATED (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has signed a multiyear contract extension that will keep him tied with the team well past his 70th birthday, according a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension. ESPN first reported the agreement.

Carroll is in his 15th NFL season as head coach and 11th in Seattle, where he’s led the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances including the Super Bowl championship in the 2013 season. His previous contract ran through the end of the 2021 season after being extended in 2018. Carroll’s new deal is expected to go through the 2025 season.

The 69-year-old has a career regular-season record of 139-91-1 and is 150-91-1 including playoffs. He ranks 22nd on the NFL list in wins in both categories, and is three shy of matching Steve Owen, who has 153 wins, including playoffs.

In other NFL news:

— Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. The team is on a bye this week and scheduled to host Houston next weekend. As long as he doesn’t test positive, Mayfield could be allowed to return to practice as early as Wednesday.

NASCAR-PHOENIX

Elliott fails inspection before NASCAR’s championship race

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chase Elliott had an early setback in his pursuit of NASCAR’s championship when his car failed pre-race inspection Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Elliott was supposed to start on the pole but instead had to drop to the back of the field at the start of the race. The No. 9 Chevrolet had an issue with the body in tech, but Elliott dismissed the threat.

Elliott is seeking his first Cup championship in the winner-take-all season finale. He won last week at Martinsville to advance to his first final four.

Elliott is racing Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano for the Cup. Keselowski and Logano, teammates at Team Penske, are both former champions. Hamlin is 0 for 3 in title races.

The finale moved to Phoenix this year for the first time.

It’s seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson’s final race as a full-time NASCAR driver.

TENNIS-PARIS MASTERS

Medvedev beats Zverev to win his 1st Paris Masters final

PARIS (AP) — Daniil Medvedev (DAN’-ihl MEHD’-veh-dehv) has won the Paris Masters for the first time. He beat Alexander Zverev 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 in Sunday’s final for his eighth career title and third at a Masters event.

The third-seeded Russian secured just his second win against the fourth-seeded Zverev in seven matches. His previous victory against the imposing Russian was also in a Masters final last year in Shanghai.

It was Medvedev’s first final and title of the year, while Zverev was playing in his third straight final after winning back-to-back tournaments in Cologne, Germany.