Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-POLL

Gonzaga starts on top

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga will begin the college basketball season at No. 1 for the first time.

The Zags earned 28 first-place votes in the preseason Top 25 from The Associated Press. That was four more first-place votes than second-place Baylor and gave the Bulldogs the top spot by a single point.

Villanova received 11 first-place votes and was third while Virginia received one first-place vote and was fourth. Iowa was fifth behind national player of the year contender Luka Garza.

Then came a wave of bluebloods with Kansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Duke and Kentucky completing the top 10.

GOLF-MASTERS-GARCIA

Garcia is out after positive COVID test

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia is the second player to withdraw from Augusta National after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Garcia won the green jacket three years ago for his only major. Joaquin Niemann of Chile announced on social media last week that he tested positive. That brings the field to 94 players on the first day of Masters week.

Garcia won the Sanderson Farms Championship last month for his first U.S. victory since his Masters win. He missed the cut last week in Houston. That was the first domestic PGA Tour event that allowed limited fans.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wisconsin expects to play

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No. 13 Wisconsin expects to play Saturday at Michigan after canceling its last two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

Wisconsin officials said Monday they have five active COVID-19 cases involving three staff members and two players. Five of the last six days have resulted in no positive cases. Only one staffer and one player have tested positive over the last week.

Wisconsin hasn’t played since a season-opening 45-7 victory over Illinois on Oct. 23. The Badgers canceled games at Nebraska and at home with Purdue over the last two weeks.

In other developments in college football:

— No. 5 Texas A&M has paused in-person activities after a player and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The tests came after the team returned from its win at South Carolina over the weekend. Coach Jimbo Fisher says he is confident the Aggies will play Saturday at Tennessee. But he also says additional testing and contact tracing is under way.

— LSU coach Ed Orgeron says a coronavirus outbreak and resulting quarantines among his players have made it difficult to know whether a number of starters or regulars will be available for Saturday’s scheduled game against No. 1 Alabama. Orgeron says he’s not even sure whether the game might need to be postponed but stresses that for now LSU is planning to play this weekend.

— Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19 and could miss the Razorbacks’ game at No. 6 Florida on Saturday. The university made the announcement Monday in a news release. Pittman was tested Sunday as part of the team’s regular protocol and learned Monday that his test came back positive

— No. 1 Alabama’s coach Nick Saban says running back Trey Sanders is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for unspecified injuries sustained in a car accident. Saban says Sanders’ surgery was successful and that he was at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. The redshirt freshman was injured in a car accident Friday morning.

— Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will be out of Saturday’s lineup against No. 13 Wisconsin and likely for the rest of the season. Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh says Hutchinson needs surgery after breaking his leg against Indiana. The junior led all linemen with eight tackles against Minnesota and seven tackles against Michigan State.

NFL-INJURIES

Broncos lose tight end

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos tight end group took another hit Monday with when tests showed rookie Albert Okwuegbunam sustained a torn ACL in his right knee at Atlanta on Sunday. The fourth-round pick from Missouri had a built-in chemistry with Broncos quarterback Drew Lock after the two played together two years in college. Okwuegbunam caught 17 touchdown passes from Lock in college and last week hauled in his first TD in the NFL. He was injured on his only catch Sunday in Denver’s loss at Atlanta.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Panthers coach Matt Rhule says running back Christian McCaffrey is “day to day” with a shoulder injury he suffered in the closing minutes of Carolina’s 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Rhule would not say if McCaffrey has had an MRI or an X-ray, adding that he should know more about the extent of the injury on Wednesday. McCaffrey missed six games with a high ankle sprain before returning on Sunday against the Chiefs and racking up 151 total yards and two touchdowns. He was injured with 1:10 left in the game when he was tackled near the sideline by Chiefs linebacker Dan Sorenson and landed on his shoulder.

MLB-BBWAA NEW YORK CHAPTER AWARDS

Rays’ Arozarena wins Babe Ruth award as postseason MVP

NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena has won the Babe Ruth award as postseason MVP in voting by the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Arozarena hit .377 with 10 homers and 14 RBIs in 20 postseason games and received 64.3% of the votes to edge pitcher Clayton Kershaw and shortstop Corey Seager of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Seager was selected MVP of the NL Championship Series and the World Series win over the Rays.

Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu was voted the Sid Mercer/Dick Young New York Player of the Year.

MLB-ASTROS-LUHNOW LAWSUIT

Luhnow files $22M breach of contract lawsuit against Astros

UNDATED (AP) — Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow has filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the team, seeking more than $22 million in salary owed under his deal when he was fired in January.

The suit filed in Houston claims Luhnow was unaware a camera was used to steal signs during the team’s run to the 2017 World Series title, which Commissioner Rob Manfred found violated baseball rules against electronics.

Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were suspended for the season on Jan. 13 by Manfred and fired by the Astros later that day.