Sports

NFL-VIRUS OUTBREAK-STEELERS

Roethlisberger among Steelers added to COVID-19 list

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed four more players on the COVID-19 list, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The move comes a day after tight end Vance McDonald went on the list after testing positive following a 24-19 win at Dallas that pushed the Steelers to 8-0. Running back Jaylen Samuels, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins and linebacker Vince Williams joined Roethlisberger on the list Tuesday.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is either for players who have tested positive or have been in close contact with someone who has.

All players who have been in close contact must quarantine for five days and are unable to visit the team’s practice facility but can participate virtually. They must pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week to have an opportunity to play Sunday when the Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL-COWBOYS-DIGGS

Cowboys’ cornerback Diggs to miss several weeks

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will miss several weeks with a broken foot, a blow for a defense that was playing better in part because of the rookie’s contributions.

Diggs was injured in the second half of Sunday’s 24-19 loss to Pittsburgh. The second-round pick out of Alabama had the first two interceptions of his career two weeks ago in a 23-9 loss to Philadelphia. The Cowboys had just one interception on the season before Diggs’ pair.

The last-place Cowboys are off this week before visiting Minnesota on Nov. 22.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-IOWA-RACIAL BIAS

Ex-Iowa players’ attorney pulls $20M demand, says he’ll sue

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The attorney representing eight Black former Iowa football players who allege racial discrimination during their time with the Hawkeyes withdrew his clients’ demand for a $20 million settlement.

Damario Solomon-Simmons says he will still move forward with a lawsuit.

The players’ initial demands also called for the firings of head football coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive line coach Brian Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta.

The university in June hired an outside law firm to review the culture of the football program after dozens of former players, most of them Black, spoke out on social media to allege racial disparities and mistreatment.