Sports

NBA-OBIT-HEINSOHN

Former Celtics star Tommy Heinsohn dead at 86

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn has died at age 86.

Heinsohn was a player, coach and broadcaster who was with the team for all 17 of its NBA championships. He beat out teammate Bill Russell for the NBA’s rookie of the year award in 1956 and combined with his fellow future Hall of Famer to win eight championships in nine years.

After retiring, Heinsohn broadcast the team’s games for three years before moving to the bench in 1969, succeeding Russell. Under Heinsohn, the Celtics won two more titles 1974 and ’76 and he was inducted into the Hall for a second time for his coaching.

NFL-VIRUS OUTBREAK-STEELERS

Roethlisberger among Steelers added to COVID-19 list

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed four more players on the COVID-19 list, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The move comes a day after tight end Vance McDonald went on the list after testing positive following a 24-19 win at Dallas that pushed the Steelers to 8-0. Running back Jaylen Samuels, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins and linebacker Vince Williams joined Roethlisberger on the list Tuesday.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is either for players who have tested positive or have been in close contact with someone who has.

All players who have been in close contact must quarantine for five days and are unable to visit the team’s practice facility but can participate virtually. They must pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week to have an opportunity to play Sunday when the Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL-JAGUARS-MCLAUGHLIN

Jaguars sign Chase McLaughlin as kicking carousel continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed kicker Chase McLaughlin off Minnesota’s practice squad and expect him to play at Green Bay this weekend.

McLaughlin will be the team’s sixth kicker this season. He follows Josh Lambo, Brandon Wright, Aldrick Rosas, Stephen Hauschka and Jon Brown. Lambo re-injured his hip during an onside kick Sunday and returned to injured reserve a day later. He initially hurt it in Week 2.

McLaughlin will have to go through COVID-19 protocols before joining the Jaguars on Saturday.

NFL-COWBOYS-DIGGS

Cowboys’ cornerback Diggs to miss several weeks

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will miss several weeks with a broken foot, a blow for a defense that was playing better in part because of the rookie’s contributions.

Diggs was injured in the second half of Sunday’s 24-19 loss to Pittsburgh. The second-round pick out of Alabama had the first two interceptions of his career two weeks ago in a 23-9 loss to Philadelphia. The Cowboys had just one interception on the season before Diggs’ pair.

The last-place Cowboys are off this week before visiting Minnesota on Nov. 22.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Auburn pauses football activities

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — No. 24 Auburn has paused team activities after nine players and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Tigers game at Mississippi State scheduled for Saturday had already been postponed because of an outbreak with the Bulldogs. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said Tuesday his administration had already been discussing whether the Tigers would have had enough scholarship players for the game.

Auburn also has “a handful of close contact” cases having to quarantine in addition to the positive tests, Malzahn said. He didn’t give a specific number or which positions had been hardest hit.

Auburn, which is coming off an open date, is scheduled to host Tennessee on Nov. 21. There’s at least a chance the Tigers wouldn’t have been able to play Saturday anyway. The SEC requires at least 53 scholarship players to be available.

In other developments in college football:

— Arkansas coach Sam Pittman will miss the Razorbacks’ game at No. 6 Florida on Saturday after having two positive COVID-19 tests. Pittman was tested Sunday as part of the team’s normal protocol and learned Monday morning that his test was positive. A follow-up test taken on Monday confirmed the initial positive result. Southeastern Conference protocol for an asymptomatic positive requires him to isolate for at least 10 days. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as interim coach. Pittman will remain a part of team meetings virtually. The Razorbacks are off to a 3-3 start in Pittman’s first year – a significant jump from last year’s 2-10 campaign. Arkansas has won two of three and is coming off a 24-13 win over Tennessee.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-IOWA-RACIAL BIAS

Ex-Iowa players’ attorney pulls $20M demand, says he’ll sue

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The attorney representing eight Black former Iowa football players who allege racial discrimination during their time with the Hawkeyes withdrew his clients’ demand for a $20 million settlement.

Damario Solomon-Simmons says he will still move forward with a lawsuit.

The players’ initial demands also called for the firings of head football coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive line coach Brian Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta.

The university in June hired an outside law firm to review the culture of the football program after dozens of former players, most of them Black, spoke out on social media to allege racial disparities and mistreatment.

MLB-METS-ROJAS

Rojas expected to return as Mets manager

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Rojas probably will return for a second season as manager of the New York Mets.

Sandy Alderson, who returned as team president when Steve Cohen bought the Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families, said he had spoken with Rojas several teams in recent days. Alderson said it’s “very likely” Rojas will remain but added he “left the door slightly ajar” pending his decision on a new president of baseball operations.

Alderson fired general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and his top aides Friday.