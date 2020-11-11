Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Virus postponements hit SEC, Big Ten; 8 games across FBS

UNDATED (AP) — The Southeastern Conference schedule for this weekend has lost a fourth game to COVID-19. No. 12 Georgia at Missouri was postponed Wednesday because the Tigers are short on players.

No. 24 Auburn at Mississippi State, No. 1 Alabama at LSU and No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee were all called off earlier this week. Both the Tigers-Bulldogs and Aggies-Volunteers games have been rescheduled for Dec. 12. Among the three SEC games still on for this Saturday, Arkansas will visit No. 6 Florida without Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman on the sideline after he tested positive for the virus.

The Big Ten game between third-ranked Ohio State and host Maryland on Saturday has been canceled because of an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Terrapins program. The game won’t be rescheduled.

Maryland has halted team-related activities after eight players tested positive for COVID-19 over the last seven days. The decision was based on a recommendation from university health officials and consultation with the Big Ten Conference. Ohio State is unbeaten in three games and Maryland has won two straight following a season-opening loss at Northwestern.

In all, eight games across major college football have been called off this week. Overall, 55 games involving FBS teams have been canceled or postponed since late August.

In other virus-related college sports news:

— Wisconsin says it won’t have any fans for basketball or hockey home games for what the school describes as “an indefinite period of time.” The policy covers men’s and women’s basketball as well as men’s and women’s hockey. Wisconsin previously announced it wouldn’t sell season tickets for basketball or hockey. Wisconsin already is playing home football games without fans. Wisconsin opens its men’s hockey season at Notre Dame this weekend before hosting Michigan on Nov. 19-20. Wisconsin starts its women’s hockey season Nov. 27-28 at Ohio State and has its home opener Dec. 11-12 against Minnesota-Duluth. The men’s and women’s basketball schedules haven’t been released yet.

NFL-NEWS

Vikings drop plans to seek larger crowds as virus spirals

UNDATED (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have given up on trying to host larger crowds and will no longer seek permission to sell tickets to fans for their remaining home games.

The Vikings said in a statement Wednesday that players, coaches and staff miss the energy and passion that fans bring on game day. But the team says Minnesota’s rising infection and hospitalization rates mean they’re giving up on trying to increase crowds beyond the 250-person limit right now of family and friends of players and staff.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported a record 56 new deaths from COVID-19, a more than 55% jump from the state’s previous record of 36 deaths, reported on Friday.

In other NFL news:

— The Cleveland Browns have activated quarterback Baker Mayfield from the COVID-19 list, clearing him to practice and play this week against Houston. Mayfield had to isolate for several days after he had close contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus. The staffer has not been identified. Cleveland placed Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday when the team was on its bye week. He was not allowed to be at the facility Monday and participated in team meetings virtually. He is expected to practice Wednesday.

— A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss his second straight game Sunday. Harris missed last week’s game at Atlanta after going on the COVID-19/reserve list Friday following his exposure to somebody with the virus. Coach Vic Fangio said earlier this week that he expected Harris to return to practice today along with guard Graham Glasgow, who tested positive for the virus two weeks ago.

— Miami Dolphins receiver Preston Williams will be placed on injured reserve with a foot injury, meaning he’ll be sidelined for three games and perhaps longer. Coach Brian Flores announced the roster move Wednesday, and he declined to say whether Williams is expected to return this season. Flores said the injury is more serious than first thought, and additional tests were planned. Flores also said the Dolphins remain in the NFL’s intensive protocol for COVID-19 and would be without “a few” assistant coaches during today’s practice. Five assistants missed Sunday’s win at Arizona, and at least one tested positive for the coronavirus.

— A source familiar with the situation says Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey won’t play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will be getting a second medical opinion on his injured right shoulder. The team hasn’t released the details surrounding the injury. McCaffrey was hurt in the fourth quarter of a 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The 2019 All-Pro had 151 yards and two touchdowns against the Chiefs before injuring his shoulder on Carolina’s final drive.

MLB-NEWS

Stroman indicates he will accept Mets’ qualifying offer

UNDATED (AP) — Pitcher Marcus Stroman has indicated he will accept the New York Mets’ $18.9 million qualifying offer to stay with the team for 2021.

The 29-year-old right-hander did not play this year. He missed the start of the shortened season in late July due to a torn left calf muscle, then announced Aug. 10 he had opted out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He tweeted his intention to accept the qualifying offer hours before the 5 p.m. EST deadline and one day after new Mets owner Steven Cohen held a news conference after buying the team last week.

In other MLB news:

— Right-hander Josh Tomlin has signed a $1 million contract to return for a third season with the Atlanta Braves. The deal announced by the NL East champions includes a 2022 team option for $1.25 million. The 36-year-old Tomlin was 2-2 with a 4.76 ERA in 17 games with Atlanta this season. He had a 2.95 ERA in 12 relief appearance and had a 6.33 ERA in five starts. Tomlin signed with Atlanta in 2019 following nine seasons with Cleveland. He has a 4.69 career ERA. His 1.31 walks per nine innings ranks best among all active pitchers with at least 900 innings.

— A person with knowledge of the decision says the Los Angeles Angels have narrowed down a field of five candidates to be their next general manager. The person says the finalists to replace Billy Eppler include Seattle Mariners assistant general manager Justin Hollander, Chicago Cubs senior vice president of player personnel Jason McLeod, and Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general managers Amiel Sawdaye and Jared Porter. The fifth candidate wasn’t disclosed by the source. The Angels have been without a general manager since Sept. 27, when Eppler was fired immediately after the conclusion of Los Angeles’ fifth consecutive losing season during his tenure.

NBA-NEWS

Thunder promote assistant Daigneault to head coach

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder have promoted assistant Mark Daigneault (DAN’-yoh) to head coach. He will replace Billy Donovan, who now is coaching the Chicago Bulls.

Daigneault has big shoes to fill. Donovan took the Thunder to the playoffs all five years he spent in Oklahoma City. He was a finalist for NBA Coach of the Year this past season after his squad outperformed expectations and pushed the Houston Rockets to seven games in the first round of the playoffs.

Daigneault enters an unclear situation. All-Star point guard Chris Paul could be traded before the upcoming season, and the team has stockpiled draft picks. Uncertainty about the team’s future was part of the reason Donovan left.

Daigneault coached the Thunder’s G League team for five years. He had a .572 winning percentage, won three division titles and made four playoff appearances.

In other NBA news:

— Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce has added former Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan to his staff as an assistant. McMillan has a 661-588 record in 16 seasons as an NBA coach, including with Seattle and Portland before he was the Pacers’ coach from 2016 through 2020. McMillan was fired by Indiana on Aug. 26. His record in four seasons with the Pacers was 183-136. It was the fourth-highest victory total in franchise history, but that success was marred by a 3-16 record in the postseason. Pierce says McMillan brings “value, expertise and experience” to the Hawks.

NHL-REALIGNMENT

NHL could go with temporary realignment for next season

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL could go with a temporary realignment of its teams for next season during the COVID-19 pandemic. The league also is contemplating a reduced schedule and temporary hubs. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says temporary realignment could help with ongoing travel restrictions for Canada and mandated quarantines for visiting certain states in the United States.

The NHL finished last season in bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, but Bettman has ruled out using bubbles for an entire schedule.

The NHL is targeting a Jan. 1 start for next season. But details are still being worked out in talks between the league and NHL Players’ Association.