Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Virus postponements hit SEC, Big Ten; 8 games across FBS

UNDATED (AP) — The Southeastern Conference schedule for this weekend has lost a fourth game to COVID-19. No. 12 Georgia at Missouri was postponed Wednesday because the Tigers are short on players.

No. 24 Auburn at Mississippi State, No. 1 Alabama at LSU and No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee were all called off earlier this week. Both the Tigers-Bulldogs and Aggies-Volunteers games have been rescheduled for Dec. 12. Among the three SEC games still on for this Saturday, Arkansas will visit No. 6 Florida with Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman on the sideline after he tested positive for the virus.

The Big Ten game between third-ranked Ohio State and host Maryland on Saturday has been canceled because of an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Terrapins program. The game won’t be rescheduled.

Maryland has halted team-related activities after eight players tested positive for COVID-19 over the last seven days.

In all, eight games across major college football have been called off this week. Overall, 55 games involving FBS teams have been canceled or postponed since late August.

In other virus-related college sports news:

— Wisconsin says it won’t have any fans for basketball or hockey home games for what the school describes as “an indefinite period of time.” Wisconsin previously announced it wouldn’t sell season tickets for basketball or hockey. Wisconsin already is playing home football games without fans. Wisconsin opens its men’s hockey season at Notre Dame this weekend before hosting Michigan on Nov. 19-20. The men’s and women’s basketball schedules haven’t been released yet.

NFL-NEWS

Vikings drop plans to seek larger crowds as virus spirals

UNDATED (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have given up on trying to host larger crowds and will no longer seek permission to sell tickets to fans for their remaining home games.

The team says Minnesota’s rising infection and hospitalization rates mean they’re giving up on trying to increase crowds beyond the 250-person limit right now of family and friends of players and staff.

In other NFL news:

— The Cleveland Browns have activated quarterback Baker Mayfield from the COVID-19 list, clearing him to practice and play this week against Houston. Cleveland placed Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday when the team was on its bye week.

— A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss his second straight game Sunday. He was expected to return to practice Wednesday along with guard Graham Glasgow, who tested positive for the virus two weeks ago.

— Miami Dolphins receiver Preston Williams has gone on injured reserve with a foot injury, meaning he’ll be sidelined for three games and perhaps longer. It’s unknown if Williams is expected to return this season, but the injury is more serious than first thought. Williams, who was hurt in Sunday’s win at Arizona, has a team-high four TD receptions. The Dolphins remain in the NFL’s intensive protocol for COVID-19, and were without “a few” assistant coaches during Wednesday’s practice.

— Panthers coach Matt Rhule says he doesn’t anticipate Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey to play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will be getting a second medical opinion on his injured right shoulder. The 2019 All-Pro had 151 yards and two touchdowns against the Chiefs before injuring his shoulder on Carolina’s final drive.

— Cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday to rejoin an everchanging Baltimore Ravens defense that has allowed the fewest points in the league. If Campbell can’t play Sunday night at New England, his run of 98 consecutive games will end.

— The Dallas Cowboys have placed defensive end Tyrone Crawford on the COVID-19 reserve list during a bye week for Dallas. The Cowboys canceled practice Wednesday because Pittsburgh announced a positive COVID-19 test for tight end Vance McDonald on Monday. McDonald played 24 snaps against the Cowboys last Sunday. Crawford’s joins Quarterback Andy Dalton who has been on it almost two weeks making Garrett Gilbert the fourth starting quarterback in a span of five weeks for the Cowboys.

— The New York Jets claimed cornerback Corey Ballentine off waivers from the Giants. Ballentine was a sixth-round pick out of Washburn University last year and had 16 tackles in nine games this season. He started the first two games before being relegated to a backup role and also lost his job as the Giants’ kickoff returner. He was waived on Tuesday. Ballentine was wounded in an off-campus shooting the night he was drafted in 2019 but played in 13 games as a rookie last season, including two starts.

MLB-NEWS

Stroman, Gausman take $18.9M; Springer, LeMahieu reject

UNDATED (AP) —New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman and San Francisco starter Kevin Gausman have accepted $18.9 million qualifying offers and gotten one-year deals to stay with their teams rather than test what they could get in free agency.

Four players declined qualifying offers at the 5 p.m. EST deadline: right-hander Trevor Bauer from Cincinnati, outfielder George Springer from Houston, second baseman DJ LeMahieu from the New York Yankees and catcher J.T. Realmuto from Philadelphia.

If any of those players signs with a new team, his former club would receive a draft pick as compensation.

In other MLB news:

— Right-hander Josh Tomlin has signed a $1 million contract to return for a third season with the Atlanta Braves. The deal announced by the NL East champions includes a 2022 team option for $1.25 million. The 36-year-old Tomlin was 2-2 with a 4.76 ERA in 17 games with Atlanta this season. He had a 2.95 ERA in 12 relief appearance and had a 6.33 ERA in five starts. Tomlin signed with Atlanta in 2019 following nine seasons with Cleveland. He has a 4.69 career ERA. His 1.31 walks per nine innings ranks best among all active pitchers with at least 900 innings.

— A person with knowledge of the decision says the Los Angeles Angels have narrowed down a field of five candidates to be their next general manager. The person says the finalists to replace Billy Eppler include Seattle Mariners assistant general manager Justin Hollander, Chicago Cubs senior vice president of player personnel Jason McLeod, and Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general managers Amiel Sawdaye and Jared Porter. The fifth candidate wasn’t disclosed by the source. The Angels have been without a general manager since Sept. 27, when Eppler was fired immediately after the conclusion of Los Angeles’ fifth consecutive losing season during his tenure.

NBA-NEWS

Thunder promote assistant Daigneault to head coach

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder have promoted assistant Mark Daigneault (DAN’-yoh) to head coach. He will replace Billy Donovan, who now is coaching the Chicago Bulls.

Daigneault has big shoes to fill. Donovan took the Thunder to the playoffs all five years he spent in Oklahoma City. He was a finalist for NBA Coach of the Year this past season after his squad outperformed expectations and pushed the Houston Rockets to seven games in the first round of the playoffs.

Daigneault enters an unclear situation. All-Star point guard Chris Paul could be traded before the upcoming season, and the team has stockpiled draft picks. Uncertainty about the team’s future was part of the reason Donovan left.

Daigneault coached the Thunder’s G League team for five years. He had a .572 winning percentage, won three division titles and made four playoff appearances.

In other NBA news:

— Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce has added former Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan to his staff as an assistant. McMillan has a 661-588 record in 16 seasons as an NBA coach, including with Seattle and Portland before he was the Pacers’ coach from 2016 through 2020. McMillan was fired by Indiana on Aug. 26. His record in four seasons with the Pacers was 183-136. It was the fourth-highest victory total in franchise history, but that success was marred by a 3-16 record in the postseason. Pierce says McMillan brings “value, expertise and experience” to the Hawks.

ACC-MEDIA PRESEASON PICKS

No. 4 Virginia picked as ACC favorite ahead of No. 9 Duke

GREENSBURO, N.C. (AP) — Fourth-ranked Virginia is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference race. The league released its preseason picks today after voting from 155 media members. It marked the first time since the 1982-83 season that the Cavaliers start the year as the ACC favorite.

Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers were picked first on 97 ballots to finish ahead of ninth-ranked Duke. No. 21 Florida State was third and No. 16 North Carolina was fourth.

In addition, North Carolina senior Garrison Brooks was picked as preseason player of the year. Florida State’s Scottie Barnes was picked as preseason freshman of the year.

NHL-REALIGNMENT

NHL could go with temporary realignment for next season

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL could go with a temporary realignment of its teams for next season during the COVID-19 pandemic. The league also is contemplating a reduced schedule and temporary hubs. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says temporary realignment could help with ongoing travel restrictions for Canada and mandated quarantines for visiting certain states in the United States.

The NHL finished last season in bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, but Bettman has ruled out using bubbles for an entire schedule.

The NHL is targeting a Jan. 1 start for next season. But details are still being worked out in talks between the league and NHL Players’ Association.

OBIT-COLETTE EVERT

Mother of Chris Evert dies

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Colette Evert, the mother of 18-time Grand Slam tennis champion Chris Evert, has died. Chris Evert tweeted that her mother died last week at age 92. Colette Evert was the matriarch of a tennis family that produced five children who were successful in the age-group and professional ranks. She was a regular presence traveling with her children to junior and pro tournaments over the decades. Her calm demeanor made her popular with tournament directors and other players. Chris Evert says her mother often cheered for opponents when they played well against the Evert kids.