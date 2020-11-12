Sports

PGA-MASTERS

Masters tees off in dark and rain

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — What a difference 19 months makes for Paul Casey. The 43-year-old Englishman is leading the Masters after shooting a 7-under 65 in the opening round.

In 2019, Casey shot 86 and 82 to badly miss the cut. But he turned things around in his return to Augusta National, which was delayed for seven months by the coronavirus pandemic. Casey got on a roll with an eagle at the par-5 second hole. He tacked on five more birdies to match his lowest score ever at the Masters, grabbing a two-shot lead over Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele (ZAN’-dur SHAWF’-lee).

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods has always been a notoriously slow starter at Augusta National, even while winning five green jackets. Not this year. The defending champion shot a bogey-free, 4-under 68 in the opening round of the Masters. That leaves him three shots off the lead and very much in contention for a record-tying sixth title.

NFL-COLTS/TITANS

Titans can take big step toward AFC South title vs. Colts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans can take a big step toward winning the AFC South for the first time since 2008 on Thursday night. That means beating the Indianapolis Colts, the divisional rival that has tormented them most since NFL realignment in 2002 no matter the quarterback or the coach.

The Colts have won 13 of the 18 games played in the Titans’ home stadium since 1999, dominating this series with Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck. Now it’s Philip Rivers’ turn.

Ryan Tannehill is 1-0 in this series with the Titans, and he says obviously it’s a big game. The Titans currently sit atop the division at 6-2 and a win would give them a two-game lead with seven games to play.

If Frank Reich improves to 4-1 against the Titans and coach Mike Vrabel, then his 5-3 Colts would have the head-to-head edge with a rematch on Nov. 29 in Indianapolis.

NFL-RATINGS

NFL ratings slip

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL was not expected to be immune from the ratings declines that have hit all sports this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and presidential election.

But the declines are not as bad as some feared at the beginning of the season.

Games are averaging 15.1 million television and digital viewers according to the league and Nielsen. That is a 6% decline from last year.

Despite the decreases, all but four of the top 30 shows since the season began have been NFL games.

MLB-NEWS

Chicago White Sox slugger José Abreu wins AL MVP award

UNDATED (AP) — Chicago White Sox slugger José Abreu has been chosen as the AL MVP, a reward for powering his team back into the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The first baseman from Cuba got 21 of the 30 first-place ballots in voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez finished second and Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu was third.

Abreu led the majors with 60 RBIs and 148 total bases.

The NL MVP will be announced later.

In other MLB news:

— Atlanta Braves’ assistant general manager Perry Minasian has been named the Los Angeles Angels’ general manager. He’ll replace Billy Eppler. Minasian spent the past three years in the Braves’ front office including the past two seasons as their vice president of baseball operations. The 40-year-old Minasian has been in baseball since he was an 8-year-old batboy for the Texas Rangers, where his father, Zack, was the team’s clubhouse manager.

— The Chicago White Sox are sticking with new manager Tony La Russa for now, saying they understand the “seriousness” of his latest drunken driving case. The White Sox said in a statement Thursday that they will “have more to say” once the case is resolved. The Hall of Fame manager was arrested on misdemeanor DUI charges in February, when he blew out a tire in a collision with a curb, according to an affidavit filed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. He has pleaded not guilty. La Russa was hired by Chicago last month in a surprise move after Rick Renteria (ren-tuh-REE’-uh) was let go. In 2007, La Russa pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Florida after police found him asleep inside his running sport utility vehicle at a stop light and smelling of alcohol.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Plans finalized to have 40 teams in Mohegan “Bubbleville”

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Final plans were announced Thursday for 11 days of college basketball this month inside a modified bubble at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

The event, dubbed “Bubbleville” will include 40 teams playing 45 games in tournaments that were either relocated or created to be played at the resort between Nov. 25 and Dec 5.

Schools involved include men’s No. 2 Baylor, No. 3 Villanova, No. 4 Virginia, No. 18 Arizona State and No. 20 Oregon.

The women’s programs competing are scheduled to include No. 3 UConn, No. 5 Louisville and No. 6 Mississippi State.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

50 games have now been canceled since August

UNDATED (AP)— More than 50 games across major college football have been postponed or canceled since late August. That includes nine scheduled for this weekend and 10 last weekend. In all, about 15% of the schedule through 10 weeks has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The end of the regular season is Dec. 19 and there are fewer and fewer days to make up games. It raises the possibility that conference championships, major awards and even College Football Playoff participants will be determined in large part by COVID-19.

SPORTS BETTING-NCAA

NCAA voices concern over prop bets on college athletes

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — An NCAA official is voicing concern over sports betting on the performance of individual student-athletes and suggesting that gambling regulators consider restrictions on such wagers to protect the integrity of the games.

Naima Stevenson-Starks, an NCAA vice president, expressed concern about so-called proposition bets involving college athletes. They involve whether a given player will or won’t surpass a certain threshold during a game, like whether a quarterback will throw 3 touchdowns or whether a running back will rush for 100 yards. Such bets are far more common on NFL games than college games, but NFL players don’t attend class with people who could be betting on their performance.

A survey Thursday of leading U.S. sportsbooks found little in the way of college player props, although they were more readily available on unlicensed offshore sites that are beyond the reach of U.S. regulators.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-OBIT-SCHLARMAN

Kentucky O-line coach John Schlarman dies of cancer at 45

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky offensive line coach John Schlarman has died after a two-year fight with cancer. The school announced Schlarman’s death from bile duct cancer in a news release Thursday. He was diagnosed in the summer of 2018 but continued to coach throughout treatment. Schlarman was most recently on the sideline for Kentucky’s 34-7 upset at Tennessee on Oct. 17 and received a game ball from head coach Mark Stoops. Schlarman was an original member of Stoops’ staff in 2013 and helped build Kentucky into a program that has recorded four consecutive winning seasons. He was a four-year starter with the Wildcats from 1994-97 and earned first team All-SEC honors as a senior. John Schlarman was 45.