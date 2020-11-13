Sports

PGA-MASTERS

First round ends with three-way tie

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The rain-delayed first round at the Masters has ended with Paul Casey, Dustin Johnson and Dylan Frittelli all tied at 7 under after shooting 65s.

Casey was the overnight leader, but Johnson and Frittelli had to return to the course Friday morning after darkness halted Thursday’s round.

The second round got underway before the first round finished. About two dozen golfers were still on the course after being unable to complete 18 holes before darkness fell on Thursday night. Among them was Frittellie, who played just nine holes on the first day.

Two-time champion Bernhard Langer (LAHN’-gur) is making a bid to be the oldest player ever to make the cut at the Masters. The 63-year-old German shot 68 in the first round, finishing up on Friday morning. He was back on the course for Round 2 almost immediately. He opened with a bogey to fall to 3 under and a tie for 17th place.

Langer won the tournament in 1985 and 1993. He is playing in it for the 37th time. He has only made the cut three times since 2005, including 2014, when he finished tied for eighth.

Tommy Aaron was 63 and a couple of months when he made the cut in 2000. Langer would be about a month older.

MASTERS-NFL

CBS weighs options in case of Masters/NFL conflict Sunday

UNDATED (AP) — In a year in which few things are normal, CBS has been weighing contingencies if the Masters isn’t over by 4 p.m. EST on Sunday.

The tournament was moved to November from its usual April spot due to the coronavirus pandemic, thus creating potential conflicts with the network’s NFL coverage. Those issues took on more urgency when the Masters had a three-hour weather delay Thursday morning, forcing the tournament to play catch-up the rest of the week in limited daylight.

Options could include most of the nation staying with the tournament on CBS until its conclusion while the markets with NFL games would go there, with coverage supplemented on CBS Sports Network and CBSsports.com.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Coastal Carolina at Troy postponed

UNDATED (AP) — No. 15 Coastal Carolina’s game at Troy on Saturday has been postponed because of a combination of positive COVID-19 tests and injuries for a specific position group within the Troy football team.

Both schools announced the postponement Friday. The two schools and the Sun Belt Conference are working to reschedule the game.

The Chanticleers were looking to go 8-0 overall. Their next game is Nov. 21 at home against Appalachian State. Troy is scheduled to play Middle Tennessee at home on Nov. 21.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Cleveland player tests positive

UNDATED (AP) — A Cleveland Browns player has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Browns, who did not identify the player, said they were informed of the test on Friday morning.

The team said the individual immediately self-isolated, the Browns facility was closed and meetings would be held remotely.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield returned to practice on Wednesday after being on the COVID-19 list and expects to play Sunday against Houston. Mayfield had to isolate for several days after he had close contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus.

NBA-HEAT-BUTLER

AP source: Heat hiring Caron Butler as assistant coach

MIAMI (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Caron Butler is coming back to the Miami Heat, agreeing to begin his coaching career as an assistant on Erik Spoelstra’s staff.

Butler and the Heat are in the process of finalizing his contract, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because the hiring has not been publicly announced.

Butler was the No. 10 pick by the Heat in the 2002 draft and spent two seasons with the team, getting moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2004 as part of the deal that brought Shaquille O’Neal to Miami. He takes the opening on the staff that was vacated by Dan Craig, a longtime Heat assistant who was hired earlier this offseason by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Butler played for nine teams in 14 NBA seasons, was a two-time All-Star and was part of the 2011 Dallas Mavericks team that topped Miami for the NBA title.

MLB-MARLINS-NG HIRED

Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM

MIAMI (AP) — Kim Ng has become the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations in the major leagues. She was hired Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins.

The team says Ng is believed to be the first female general manager for a men’s team in a major professional sport in North America. She has 21 years of big league experience in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ng becomes the fifth person to hold the Marlins’ top position in baseball operations, and succeeds Michael Hill, who was not retained after the 2020 season.

GOODEN-DRUG CHARGES

Gooden gets year probation for New Jersey drug charge

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden has been sentenced to a year of probation in connection with a drug arrest in New Jersey last year.

Gooden appeared before a judge in a virtual proceeding on Thursday. He had pleaded guilty in August 2019 to one count of cocaine possession stemming from a traffic stop in Holmdel, about 20 miles from New York, in June 2019. Two plastic baggies allegedly containing cocaine were found in Gooden’s car.

Gooden’s guilty plea afforded him the chance to avoid prison if he completed a drug rehabilitation program.

NFL-OBIT-HILL

Former Ohio State and NFL assistant George Hill dies at 87

MIAMI (AP) — George Hill, an assistant coach for Woody Hayes, Don Shula and Jimmy Johnson, has died at age 87.

The Miami Dolphins confirmed Hill’s death this week. He was their defensive coordinator under Johnson from 1996-99 and had earlier been their linebackers coach under Shula.

Hill, an Ohio native, was the Ohio State defensive coordinator under Hayes for eight years in the 1970s. He also worked for the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts before joining the Dolphins.