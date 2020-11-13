Sports

PGA-MASTERS

Leaderboard is crowded at the top

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas are part of a four-way tie atop the leaderboard at the Masters. The second round didn’t finish again because of darkness, and the hope is to be caught up by the end of Saturday.

Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau were among those who didn’t finish.

Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith were tied with Johnson and Thomas at 9-under par.

The biggest takeaway is that Augusta National is so different with soft conditions in November that experience might not count as much as when it’s in April.

Meanwhile, 63-year-old Bernhard Langer (LAHN’-gur) is positioned to become the oldest player in Masters history to make the cut. He finished up the opening round with a 4-under 68 in the morning — his best round at Augusta National since 2001.

The second round won’t be completed until Saturday morning, but Langer is assured of getting through. He will break the record set by Tommy Aaron, who was 33 days younger when he made the cut in 2000.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Pac-12 schedule scrambled again as virus problems linger

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12′s football schedule has been scrambled for a second straight week, with positive COVID-19 tests leading to the cancellation of both the Arizona State-California and UCLA-Utah games.

The Sun Devils’ home opener was nixed Friday because of several positive COVID-19 tests among the team’s players and coaching staff, including head coach Herm Edwards. The team didn’t have the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game.

Utah faced a similar dilemma of not meeting the minimum number of scholarship players available.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern Conference announced it will use Dec. 19, the day of its conference championship game, as a make-up date for regular-season games. The SEC postponed four games this week, including two that could not be immediately rescheduled because two of the teams involved already have make-up games set for Dec. 12.

The SEC decided to allow schedule adjustments to be made on Monday nights for the rest of the season. Teams that can play will be permitted to find available opponents if their scheduled opponent for the coming Saturday can’t play. Those hastily scheduled matchups can only be made between teams already scheduled to play each other and no rematches will be permitted.

In other virus-related developments:

— No. 15 Coastal Carolina’s game Saturday against Troy has been canceled because of a “combination of positive COVID-19 tests and injuries to a specific position group within the Troy football program.” The school said the two teams and the Sun Belt Conference are working to reschedule the game.

— UAB has called off a second consecutive football game because of positive COVID-19 tests. The Blazers scrapped a trip to Texas next week to play UTEP. The game had already been moved to Midland, about 300 miles east of El Paso, because of a massive surge of coronavirus cases in the far West Texas city. The game was supposed to be played next Friday. The decision not to go to Texas came a day after UAB called off a home game against North Texas. In both cases, officials say they might try to reschedule the games. UTEP is still scheduled to play at UTSA on Saturday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Virus hits Cleveland, Miami

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns placed offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on the COVID-19 list on Friday after shutting down their facility and delaying practice to do contact tracing, an unexpected disruption two days before they host Houston.

Hubbard will miss Sunday’s game against the Texans. He had started Cleveland’s past three games at right guard for Wyatt Teller, who is expected back after missing three games with a strained calf.

Once they learned of Hubbard’s positive test, the Browns immediately began contact tracing. They had already been following intensive protocols this week after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus last weekend.

In other virus-related NFL news:

— Four Miami Dolphins assistant coaches will miss Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of COVID-19 protocols. Sidelined will be defensive line coach Marion Hobby, quarterbacks coach Robby Brown, quality control coach Kolby Smith and outside linebackers coach Austin Clark, the team said Friday. All missed last week’s game at Arizona, as did defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, who has since returned. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and reserve receiver Matt Cole went on the COVID-19 list Thursday and might also miss the Chargers game.

— Cincinnati Bengals receivers coach Bob Bicknell won’t attend the game at Pittsburgh because of COVID-19 reasons. Assistant receivers coach Troy Walters will fill Bicknell’s role Sunday. The Bengals currently have four players on the list: Winston Rose, Margus Hunt, tackle Fred Johnson and cornerback Trae Waynes.

— The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers expect to have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger available when they host the Cincinnati Bengals. Roethlisberger is one of four Steelers who have spent the week in self-quarantine as part of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Roethlisberger, linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins all participated virtually this week due to contact tracing after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for the coronavirus. While McDonald is definitely out, Roethlisberger and the others practicing virtually will be OK to play provided they continue to test negative for COVID-19.

NFL-INJURIES

Panthers place Weatherly, Bonnafon on season-ending IR

UNDATED (AP) — Panthers defensive end Stephen Weatherly and running back Reggie Bonnafon have been placed on injured reserve and will miss the remainder of the season.

Weatherly, who has spent this season as a reserve, injured his finger in Carolina’s 33-31 loss to the Chiefs and underwent surgery on Friday to repair the problem. Bonnafon had seen some action at running back this season for Carolina before suffering a high ankle sprain. He was on injured reserve and appeared to be ready to return to action, but reinjured the ankle this week in practice.

In other NFL injury news:

— Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa remains in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the Miami Dolphins. Bosa suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter of the Chargers’ 31-30 loss at Denver on Nov. 1. He has done some individual drills during practice this week but hasn’t been cleared for full team work. Coach Anthony Lynn says Jerry Tillery could see more snaps at defensive end. Tillery sees most of his snaps at defensive tackle but has recorded a sack in two straight games.

— The Seattle Seahawks will be without their starting center and both of their starting cornerbacks for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle ruled out center Ethan Pocic due to a concussion, cornerback Shaquill Griffin with a hamstring injury and cornerback Quinton Dunbar because of a knee issue. Kyle Fuller is expected to fill in for Pocic. The Seahawks are also unsure if either running backs Carlos Hyde or Chris Carson will be healthy enough to play.

— The San Francisco 49ers will have to wait at least one more game to get receiver Deebo Samuel back on the field but will have Kendrick Bourne available when they visit New Orleans. Coach Kyle Shanahan says Samuel has been ruled out for a third straight game with an injured hamstring. Bourne was activated from his second stint on the COVID-19 list and took part in a walkthrough after missing last week’s game. The Niners also will have rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk on the field after he missed last week as a “high risk” close contact with Bourne.

NFL-MOVES

Bears’ Nagy hands play calls to offensive coordinator Lazor

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is handing off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor in an effort to lift an offense that ranks among the NFL’s worst. Nagy announced the decision after practice on Friday, saying it was a difficult and necessary move to make. The Bears have lost three in a row heading into their game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on Monday night. Chicago then has a bye. It’s not clear if the change is just for one week or a permanent switch.

NBA-HEAT-BUTLER

AP source: Heat hiring Caron Butler as assistant coach

MIAMI (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Caron Butler is coming back to the Miami Heat, agreeing to begin his coaching career as an assistant on Erik Spoelstra’s staff.

Butler and the Heat are in the process of finalizing his contract, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because the hiring has not been publicly announced.

Butler was the No. 10 pick by the Heat in the 2002 draft and spent two seasons with the team, getting moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2004 as part of the deal that brought Shaquille O’Neal to Miami. He takes the opening on the staff that was vacated by Dan Craig, a longtime Heat assistant who was hired earlier this offseason by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Butler played for nine teams in 14 NBA seasons, was a two-time All-Star and was part of the 2011 Dallas Mavericks team that topped Miami for the NBA title.

MLB-MARLINS-NG HIRED

Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM

MIAMI (AP) — Kim Ng has become the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations in the major leagues. She was hired Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins.

The team says Ng is believed to be the first female general manager for a men’s team in a major professional sport in North America. She has 21 years of big league experience in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ng becomes the fifth person to hold the Marlins’ top position in baseball operations, and succeeds Michael Hill, who was not retained after the 2020 season.

GOODEN-DRUG CHARGES

Gooden gets year probation for New Jersey drug charge

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden has been sentenced to a year of probation in connection with a drug arrest in New Jersey last year.

Gooden appeared before a judge in a virtual proceeding on Thursday. He had pleaded guilty in August 2019 to one count of cocaine possession stemming from a traffic stop in Holmdel, about 20 miles from New York, in June 2019. Two plastic baggies allegedly containing cocaine were found in Gooden’s car.

Gooden’s guilty plea afforded him the chance to avoid prison if he completed a drug rehabilitation program.

NFL-OBIT-HORNUNG

Packers great Paul Hornung dead at 84

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung has died.

Hornung’s ability as a runner, receiver, quarterback and kicker helped turn the Green Bay Packers into an NFL dynasty. Hornung won the Heisman Trophy at Notre Dame, then headed to Green Bay, where he was the NFL MVP in 1961 and played on four championship teams. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

In 2016 Hornung sued equipment manufacturer Riddell, saying football helmets he wore during his professional career failed to protect him from brain injury. The lawsuit said Hornung suffered multiple concussions with the Packers and had been diagnosed with dementia.

Hornung’s family says he died Friday at age 84.

NFL-OBIT-HILL

Former Ohio State and NFL assistant George Hill dies at 87

MIAMI (AP) — George Hill, an assistant coach for Woody Hayes, Don Shula and Jimmy Johnson, has died at age 87.

The Miami Dolphins confirmed Hill’s death this week. He was their defensive coordinator under Johnson from 1996-99 and had earlier been their linebackers coach under Shula.

Hill, an Ohio native, was the Ohio State defensive coordinator under Hayes for eight years in the 1970s. He also worked for the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts before joining the Dolphins.