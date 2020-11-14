Sports

PGA-MASTERS

Leaderboard is crowded at the top

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Four players shared the clubhouse lead when the second round of the Masters was suspended by darkness.

Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas top the leaderboard with Abraham Ancer (AN’-sur) and Cameron Smith at 9 under. Ancer moved up with a 5-under 67, one shot better than Smith.

Patrick Cantlay and S.J. Im are in the clubhouse at minus-8. Hideki Matsuyama (mat-soo-YAH’-mah) and Jon Rahm were on the back nine at 8 under when play was halted.

Tiger Woods is at 4 under and was among 48 players who will have to finish their second round on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 63-year-old Bernhard Langer (LAHN’-gur) is positioned to become the oldest player in Masters history to make the cut. Langer will break the record set by Tommy Aaron, who was 33 days younger when he made the cut in 2000.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-CINCINNATI/EAST CAROLINA

Bearcats hammer Pirates

CINCINNATI (AP) — Seventh-ranked Cincinnati remains among seven unbeaten teams in the top-25 with at least six victories.

The Bearcats blew out East Carolina, 55-17 to improve to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the American Athletic Conference.

Desmond Ridder threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns, and he also ran for another score. Ridder has accounted for 17 touchdowns in the past four games, including nine rushing scores.

Tre Tucker’s 45-yard touchdown reception highlighted Cincinnati’s 28-point second quarter.

Jerome Ford ran for a pair of TDs for the Bearcats, whose team-record 19-game home winning streak is the fourth longest among FBS schools.

ECU’s Holton Ahlers (AY’-lurz) threw for just 87 yards with three interceptions.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Pac-12 schedule scrambled again as virus problems linger

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12′s football schedule has been scrambled for a second straight week, with positive COVID-19 tests leading to the cancellation of both the Arizona State-California and UCLA-Utah games.

The games were scrapped due to positive cases among the Sun Devils and Utes. Instead, Cal will play UCLA on Sunday at the Rose Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern Conference has announced it will use Dec. 19 as a make-up date for regular-season games. The SEC postponed four games this week, including two that could not be immediately rescheduled because two of the teams involved already have make-up games set for Dec. 12. Dec. 19 is the date of the SEC championship game.

In other virus-related developments:

— No. 15 Coastal Carolina’s game Saturday against Troy has been canceled because of a “combination of positive COVID-19 tests and injuries to a specific position group within the Troy football program.” The school said the two teams and the Sun Belt Conference are working to reschedule the game.

— UAB has called off a second consecutive football game because of positive COVID-19 tests. The Blazers scrapped a trip to Texas next week to play UTEP. The game had already been moved to Midland, about 300 miles east of El Paso, because of a massive surge of coronavirus cases in the far West Texas city.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Big Ben OK’d to face Bengals

UNDATED (AP) — The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers expect to have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (RAWTH’-lihs-bur-gur) available when they host the Bengals.

Roethlisberger is one of four Steelers who have spent the week in self-quarantine as part of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Roethlisberger, linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins all participated virtually this week due to contact tracing after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for the coronavirus. While McDonald is definitely out, Roethlisberger and the others practicing virtually will be OK to play provided they continue to test negative for COVID-19.

In other virus-related NFL news:

— The Browns have placed offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on the COVID-19 list after shutting down their facility and delaying practice to do contact tracing. Hubbard will miss Sunday’s game against the Texans. He had started Cleveland’s past three games at right guard for Wyatt Teller, who is expected back after missing three games with a strained calf.

— Four Dolphins assistant coaches will miss Sunday’s game against the Chargers because of COVID-19 protocols. The team said defensive line coach Marion Hobby, quarterbacks coach Robby Brown, quality control coach Kolby Smith and outside linebackers coach Austin Clark will not work the game. All missed last week’s game at Arizona, as did defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and reserve receiver Matt Cole went on the COVID-19 list Thursday and might also miss the Chargers game.

— Bengals receivers coach Bob Bicknell won’t attend the game at Pittsburgh because of COVID-19 reasons. Assistant receivers coach Troy Walters will fill Bicknell’s role Sunday.

NFL-INJURIES

No Samuel for Niners Sunday

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers will have to wait at least one more game to get receiver Deebo Samuel back on the field but will have Kendrick Bourne available when they visit New Orleans.

Coach Kyle Shanahan says Samuel has been ruled out for a third straight game with an injured hamstring. Bourne was activated from his second stint on the COVID-19 list and took part in a walkthrough after missing last week’s game.

In other NFL injury news:

— Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (BOH’-sah) remains in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the Dolphins. Bosa suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter of the Chargers’ 31-30 loss at Denver on Nov. 1. He has done some individual drills during practice this week but hasn’t been cleared for full team work.

— The Seahawks will be without their starting center and both of their starting cornerbacks Sunday against the Rams. Seattle ruled out center Ethan Pocic due to a concussion, cornerback Shaquill Griffin with a hamstring injury and cornerback Quinton Dunbar because of a knee issue. The Seahawks are also unsure if either running backs Carlos Hyde or Chris Carson will be healthy enough to play.

NFL-MOVES

Bears’ Nagy hands play calls to OC Lazor

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is handing off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor in an effort to lift an offense that ranks among the NFL’s worst. The Bears have lost three in a row heading into their game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on Monday night. Chicago then has a bye. It’s not clear if the change is just for one week or a permanent switch.

MLB-MARLINS-NG HIRED

Breakthrough for women: Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM

MIAMI (AP) — Kim Ng (ang) has become the majors’ highest-ranking woman in baseball operations, hired by the Miami Marlins as their general manager. The club said Ng is believed to be the first female GM in the fourth major North American professional sports leagues. She won three World Series rings while spending 21 years in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ng becomes the fifth person to hold the Marlins’ top position in baseball operations, and succeeds Michael Hill, who was not retained after the 2020 season.

GOODEN-DRUG CHARGES

Gooden gets year probation for drug charge

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden has been sentenced to a year of probation in connection with a drug arrest in New Jersey last year.

Gooden had pleaded guilty in August 2019 to one count of cocaine possession stemming from a traffic stop in Holmdel, about 20 miles from New York, in June 2019.

Gooden’s guilty plea afforded him the chance to avoid prison if he completed a drug rehabilitation program.

NFL-OBIT-HORNUNG

Packers great Paul Hornung dead at 84

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung has died at 84.

Hornung won the Heisman as Notre Dame’s quarterback in 1956 and was eventually moved to halfback under Packers coach Vince Lombardi. The 1961 NFL MVP won four championships with Green Bay. Hornung teamed with bruising fullback Jim Taylor for one of the NFL’s greatest backfields.

Hornung led the NFL in scoring from 1959-61 and finished with 760 points on 62 touchdowns, 66 field goals and 190 extra points. He was suspended for 1963 by Commissioner Pete Rozelle for betting on NFL games and associating with undesirable persons. Hornung went on to play three more seasons before retiring after the 1966 campaign.