PGA-MASTERS

Dustin Johnson takes the lead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson eagled the second hole at Augusta National to move into the lead alone in the Masters. Johnson was 11-under par through two holes in the third round. Eight players were two strokes back.

Patrick Reed, Sebastian Munoz, Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama all got off to good starts to improve to 9 under. They joined Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith, who started the day there.

The third round is fully underway after four dozen players had to come back Saturday morning to finish up 36 holes.

Fifty-nine players made the cut at even par or better. They include U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa, who just made it to the third round in a tie for 50th.

The top 50 plus ties were to make the cut this year, when the rule was eliminated that allowed anyone within 10 strokes of the lead to play the weekend. That would have brought in everyone at 1 over — another seven players, including Matt Kuchar, who has made the cut in his last 10 Masters.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LPGA

Jutanugarn sisters test positive, withdraw from Florida event

UNDATED (AP) — Former world No. 1 and two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn (ahr-EE’-uh juh-TAN’-uh-garn) and her sister Moriya have tested positive for COVID-19 and have withdrawn from next week’s LPGA Tour event in Florida, the Pelican Women’s Championship.

Ariya Jutanugarn, who won the 2016 British Open and 2018 U.S. Women’s Open, says her condition is improving but she has lost her sense of taste and has difficulty breathing. She says she and her sister are self-isolating and tracing their recent contacts. The sisters said they contracted the disease earlier this week in the United States but gave no further information.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Roethlisberger removed from COVID-19 list

UNDATED (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger’s unexpected week off won’t stop him from starting against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated their longtime quarterback and three other teammates off the COVID-19 list. The move clears the way for Roethlisberger to be in uniform when the 8-0 Steelers host the 2-5-1 Bengals.

Roethlisberger, linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and reserve offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins were forced to self-quarantine after teammate Vance McDonald tested positive for the coronavirus. All four players have repeatedly tested negative, clearing the way for them to play.

In other virus-related NFL news:

— The Dallas Cowboys have added practice squad player Walter Palmore to their COVID-19 reserve list. Palmore’s designation means the defensive tackle doesn’t count against the club’s practice squad total. Besides Palmore, quarterback Andy Dalton and defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford are on the COVID-19 list. The Cowboys are on their bye week. Coach Mike McCarthy has suggested Dalton would return before the club’s next game Nov. 22 at Minnesota. Dalton also has to clear concussion protocol. The 10th-year player got a concussion against Washington and was on the verge of returning when he went on the COVID-19 list.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-HEISMAN TROPHY

Heisman Trophy to be awarded Jan. 5; Finalists on Dec. 24

UNDATED (AP) — The Heisman Trophy will be presented Jan. 5 without the usual ceremony held in New York City. The finalists will be revealed on Dec. 24.

The reworked Heisman schedule was revealed Saturday on ESPN. The deadline to vote for the Heisman is now Dec. 21, two days after the conference championship games are scheduled to be played.

Before college football schedules were revised because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Heisman was set to be handed out Dec. 12. Now it will be awarded during the 10 days between the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1 and the championship game on Jan. 11.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Virus scrambles Pac-12 schedule

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12′s football schedule has been scrambled for a second straight week, with positive COVID-19 tests leading to the cancellation of Saturday’s California at Arizona State and Utah at UCLA games.

Instead, Cal will play UCLA on Sunday night at the Rose Bowl. That gives the teams less than 48 hours to prepare for each other. In a season where every plan is tentative, the Pac-12′s quick adjustment is unprecedented.

Friday’s announcements from the West Coast capped the most tumultuous week of COVID-19 disruptions of the college football season. Fifteen of the 59 games originally scheduled for Week 11 were called off.

The Sun Devils’ home opener was nixed because of several positive COVID-19 tests among the team’s players and coaching staff, including head coach Herm Edwards. The school said the positive tests put the football team below 53 available scholarship players, which is the minimum allowed according to the league’s cancellation policy.

Later Friday, Utah also determined it didn’t have the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game because of positive COVID-19 cases and the resulting isolation of players under contact tracing protocols.

A few hours later, the Pac-12 announced Cal would play at UCLA and next week’s UCLA at Oregon game would be bumped from Friday to Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern Conference announced it will use Dec. 19, the day of its conference championship game, as a make-up date for regular-season games. The SEC decided that for the rest of the season it will allow schedule adjustments to be made on Monday nights. Teams that can play will be permitted to find available opponents if their scheduled opponent for the coming Saturday can’t play. Those hastily scheduled matchups can only be made between teams already scheduled to play each other and no rematches will be permitted.

The Pac-12 said the canceled games will be declared a no contest.

F1-TURKISH GRAND PRIX

Stroll takes pole at wet Turkish GP, Hamilton 6th

ISTANBUL (AP) — Lance Stroll has taken the first pole position of his Formula One career at a rain-soaked and chaotic qualifying session for the Turkish Grand Prix. The Canadian driver placed .3 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who had looked certain to take the pole after topping the first two sections of qualifying.

Versteppen had the leading time in Q3 when his team aborted the lap to switch him from wet tires to intermediate tires. The move backfired and Verstappen was angry at the call.

On a strong day for Racing Point, Stroll’s teammate Sergio Perez was third. For Mercedes, championship leader Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth and teammate Valtteri Bottas ninth.