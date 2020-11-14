Sports

PGA-MASTERS

Dustin Johnson shoots 31 on front nine for Masters lead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson is threatening to pull away at the Masters.

Looking to capture his second major title, Johnson made the turn at 5-under 31 to push three shots clear of the field. He missed birdie attempts at the eighth and ninth holes, missing a chance to match the Augusta National scoring record for the front nine.

Johnson, who began the day in a four-way tie for the top spot, pushed ahead of Abraham Ancer and Justin Thomas, both at 11 under. Sungjae Im was another shot back, the only other player within five shots of the lead.

Johnson got on a roll with an eagle at the second hole, where his 222-yard approach stopped 3 feet from the flag for a virtual gimme. He followed with birdies at the next two holes, rolling in a 40-foot putt at the par-3 fourth.

Johnson kept up his onslaught with another brilliant approach at No. 7, the ball spinning back for toward the cup for a 2-foot tap-in.

Defending champion Tiger Woods shot a 72 and when he finished he was nine shots out of the lead.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 9 Miami rallies behind King, D to be beat VaTech 25-24

UNDATED (AP) — D’Eriq King threw for 255 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to lead No. 9 Miami to a 25-24 victory over Virginia Tech.

The Hurricanes rallied from an 11-point, third-quarter deficit to win their fourth consecutive game and stay very much alive for a spot in the ACC championship game. Miami scored the game’s final 12 points and held the Hokies scoreless on their final five possessions.

Hendon Hooker paced Virginia Tech, throwing for 201 yards and rushing for 53 yards and a touchdown.

In other Top 25 action:

— Michael Penix (PEH’-nihks) Jr. threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 10 Indiana remained unbeaten with an easy 24-0 victory over Michigan State. Penix threw two interceptions in the first half, but that didn’t hurt much. The Spartans were just as sloppy — to the point where quarterback Rocky Lombardi was pulled in the second quarter. Ty Fryfogle had 11 catches for 200 yards and a pair of TDs for Indiana. He did most of that in the first two quarters, when all the game’s scoring occurred. The Hoosiers set up a showdown next weekend against Ohio State, the only other unbeaten team in the Big Ten East.

— Redshirt freshman Grant Wells threw a season-high five touchdown passes and No. 16 Marshall beat Middle Tennessee 42-14. Marshall got another standout performance from its defense to move to 7-0. The Thundering Herd turned three turnovers into touchdowns. Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O’Hara was limited to 39 yards on 11 carries. Marshall commemorated the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history, when 75 people, including most of the football team, were killed in a Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash. Marshall wore special black uniforms and the No. 75 on its helmets to honor those who were lost.

— Malik Willis threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores, leading No. 22 Liberty over Western Carolina 58-14. Liberty improved to 8-0. The Flames won their 10th straight game and remained second behind Notre Dame for the nation’s longest active winning streak. Western Carolina played for the first time this season. The Catamounts trailed 14-7 early in the second quarter before Liberty scored four straight touchdowns in the next 14 minutes. Willis completed 14 of 19 passes with touchdown strikes of 44, 40 and 83 yards. He scored on runs of 11 and 43 yards.

NFL-NEWS

Browns activate RB Chubb after knee injury

UNDATED (AP) — The Browns can hand off the ball to Nick Chubb again. Cleveland has activated the star running back from injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play Sunday against Houston after missing four games with a sprained right knee.

Chubb practiced this week for the first time since hurting his knee while blocking early in an Oct. 4 win over Dallas. The Browns were leading the NFL in rushing when Chubb got hurt, and Cleveland’s offense hasn’t been the same without the 2019 Pro Bowler. Chubb will return to face a Houston defense that is allowing a league-worst 159.5 yards rushing per game.

Chubb, who ran for 1,494 yards last season, gives the Browns another needed playmaker as the team is adjusting its schemes without wide receiver and deep threat Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered a season-ending knee injury last month.

In other NFL news:

— Ben Roethlisberger (RAWTH’-lihs-bur-gur) is back from an unexpected week off. The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated their longtime quarterback and three other teammates off the COVID-19 list. The move clears the way for Roethlisberger to be in uniform Sunday when the 8-0 Steelers host the 2-5-1 Bengals. Roethlisberger, linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and reserve offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins were forced to self-quarantine after teammate Vance McDonald tested positive for the coronavirus. All four players have repeatedly tested negative, clearing the way for them to play.

— Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be one of four players and one assistant coach not traveling with the team for its game at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The AFC East-leading Bills also ruled out tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe by placing them on the reserve-COVID-19 list. The three were deemed to have been in close contact with Norman. Defensive assistant coach Leonard Johnson also will not travel with the team. Norman was in position to return after missing three straight games with a left hamstring injury. Wallace started the past two games opposite White after missing three with an ankle injury.

— The Detroit Lions have ruled out wide receiver Kenny Golladay for Sunday’s game against Washington because of a hip injury. Golladay also missed last weekend’s loss at Minnesota. He’s played just five games this season after two straight 1,000-yard campaigns.

— The Dallas Cowboys have added practice squad player Walter Palmore to their COVID-19 reserve list. Palmore’s designation means the defensive tackle doesn’t count against the club’s practice squad total. Besides Palmore, quarterback Andy Dalton and defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford are on the COVID-19 list. Dalton also has to clear concussion protocol. The 10th-year player got a concussion against Washington and was on the verge of returning when he went on the COVID-19 list. The Cowboys are on their bye week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LPGA

Jutanugarn sisters test positive, withdraw from Florida event

UNDATED (AP) — Former world No. 1 and two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn (ahr-EE’-uh juh-TAN’-uh-garn) and her sister Moriya have tested positive for COVID-19 and have withdrawn from next week’s LPGA Tour event in Florida, the Pelican Women’s Championship.

Ariya Jutanugarn, who won the 2016 British Open and 2018 U.S. Women’s Open, says her condition is improving but she has lost her sense of taste and has difficulty breathing. She says she and her sister are self-isolating and tracing their recent contacts. The sisters said they contracted the disease earlier this week in the United States but gave no further information.

NBA-BULLS-CHEEKS

Cheeks returns to hometown as assistant to Bulls’ Donovan

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls say Hall of Famer Maurice Cheeks is returning to his hometown to serve as an assistant under new coach Billy Donovan.

Cheeks grew up on the South Side of Chicago and was on Donovan’s staff in Oklahoma City the past five seasons. The Bulls hired Donovan in September to replace the fired Jim Boylen.

Cheeks spent most of his 15-year playing career with the Philadelphia 76ers. He compiled a record of 305-315 as the head coach of the Detroit Pistons, Sixers and Portland Trail Blazers.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-HEISMAN TROPHY

Heisman Trophy to be awarded Jan. 5; Finalists on Dec. 24

UNDATED (AP) — The Heisman Trophy will be presented Jan. 5 without the usual ceremony held in New York City. The finalists will be revealed on Dec. 24.

The reworked Heisman schedule was revealed Saturday on ESPN. The deadline to vote for the Heisman is now Dec. 21, two days after the conference championship games are scheduled to be played.

Before college football schedules were revised because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Heisman was set to be handed out Dec. 12. Now it will be awarded during the 10 days between the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1 and the championship game on Jan. 11.

F1-TURKISH GRAND PRIX

Stroll takes pole at wet Turkish GP, Hamilton 6th

ISTANBUL (AP) — There was a rare sight in Formula One qualifying Saturday: Record-breaking Lewis Hamilton struggled, while Lance Stroll tamed a treacherous track to claim his first pole position.

Not only did Hamilton miss out on a 98th career pole, but the championship leader qualified only sixth at the Turkish Grand Prix as his Mercedes skidded around on a resurfaced and rain-soaked circuit not used in F1 since 2011.

Mercedes is so dominant that Hamilton or Valtteri Bottas took pole in the previous 13 races. This time, Bottas was ninth.

The day belonged to Stroll, a much-criticized driver because his billionaire father owns the Racing Point team and because of poor recent form. Since clinching the second podium of his career at the Italian GP in early September, Stroll failed to finish three straight races and placed 13th in the other. But on Saturday the Canadian driver showed his ability on the wet track by placing .3 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and 1.56 ahead of Racing Point teammate Sergio Perez.