Sports

PGA-MASTERS

Johnson makes turn with a 2-shot lead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson has made the turn in the final round of the Masters with a two-shot lead over Cameron Smith.

Johnson stumbled a bit in the middle of the front nine, making back-to-back bogeys at the fourth and fifth holes. That broke a stretch of 33 consecutive holes without a bogey going back to the second round. With his lead down to one shot, Johnson bounced back with a birdie at the par-3 sixth. He added another at the eighth and went to the back side at 17 under overall.

Johnson started the final round with a four-stroke lead over Smith, Sungjae Im and Abraham Ancer. Im remains four shots back, while Ancer has dropped eight strokes off the pace.

Johnson is trying to capture his second major championship. He won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, but he’s also failed to win four times with a 54-hole lead in a major.

MLB-LASORDA HOSPITALIZED

Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Lasorda hospitalized in ICU

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been hospitalized in Southern California.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Sunday that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting comfortably at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton.

Lasorda attended the Dodgers’ Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.

Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ’88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers following month. In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized in New York after having a heart attack.

NFL-SCHEDULE

NFL backloads schedule on fall Masters Sunday

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL backloaded the Week 10 schedule in light of a conflict it doesn’t usually have to deal with: The Masters in November instead of April.

Only three teams with a winning record play in the early window: Tampa Bay, Cleveland and Green Bay. The later afternoon games include 7-2 Buffalo at 5-3 Arizona, 6-2 Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and 8-0 Pittsburgh looking to stay unbeaten against AFC North rival Cincinnati, which is 2-5-1.

In the nightcap 6-2 Baltimore visits 3-5 New England.

F1-TURKISH GRAND PRIX

Hamilton clinches record 7th F1 title with win at Turkish GP

ISTANBUL (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has clinched a record-tying seventh Formula One title after winning a wet and gloomy Turkish Grand Prix. He shares the record with German great Michael Schumacher, the driver he replaced at Mercedes in 2013.

Hamilton started from sixth place but took advantage of errors and poor tire strategies from other teams to win a fourth straight race and 10th of another hugely dominant season. The British driver now has a record-extending 94 victories.

Hamilton placed about 30 seconds ahead of Racing Point’s Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who overtook teammate Charles Leclerc for his first podium of a difficult season.

Hamilton only needed to finish ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas to seal his sixth title for Mercedes, and Bottas placed a lowly 14th after making a poor start. Hamilton’s other title was with McLaren in 2008.

He was in tears when he spoke on the team radio moments after crossing the line in Istanbul, saying “that’s for all the kids out there who dream the impossible. You can do it.”

OBIT-JIM PACE

Sports car racer Jim Pace dies from COVID-19 at age 59

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Sports car driver Jim Pace, who won both the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring in 1996, has died from COVID-19 at age 59. His family says Pace died Friday in Memphis, Tennessee.

Pace began his racing career in the Barber Saab Pro Series in 1988. He soon moved to sports car racing and won the GTU class at the 1990 24 Hours of Daytona. Six years later at Daytona, Pace won with fellow drivers Scott Sharp and Wayne Taylor in a Riley & Scott Mk III, and he also won the 12 Hours of Sebring that year in the same car, with Taylor and Eric Van de Poele. He took his third victory of that season at Texas World Speedway, co-driving with Taylor.

Pace also participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1996, driving again with Taylor and Sharp. They finished 33rd because of transmission problems.

Taylor called Pace’s death “shocking.”