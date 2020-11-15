Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Cardinals, Rams win, catch Seahawks

UNDATED (AP) — There’s now a three-way tie for the NFC West lead following victories by the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

Kyler Murray completed a stunning 43-yard desperation pass to DeAndre Hopkins with two seconds remaining to lift the Cardinals to a 32-30 victory over the Bills. Murray flung the ball toward the end zone, where Hopkins was waiting with three Buffalo defenders draped all over him.

Murray threw for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while Hopkins had seven catches for 127 yards for the 6-3 Cardinals.

Josh Allen threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 34 seconds left that looked like it would win it for the 7-3 Bills.

Near Los Angeles, Jared Goff passed for 302 yards and Darious Williams picked off two throws as the Rams downed the Seahawks, 23-16.

Malcolm Brown rushed for two touchdowns and Darrell Henderson had another score for Los Angeles, which held Seattle to three points after halftime.

Russell Wilson passed for 248 yards and rushed for 60 more for the Seahawks, who have lost three of four after a 5-0 start.

In other Week 10 action:

— The Steelers remain the only unbeaten team at 9-0 after Ben Roethlisberger (RAWTH’-lihs-bur-gur) threw for a season-high 333 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-10 rout of the Bengals. Roethlisberger was sharp despite being forced to stay away from the team facility all week due to COVID-19 protocols. T.J. Watt collected two of Pittsburgh’s four sacks as the Steelers won their 11th straight meeting with their division rival.

— Cam Newton threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score in the Patriots’ 23-17 decision over the Ravens. Damien Harris ran for a career-high 121 yards to help the Patriots win consecutive games for the first time this season. Lamar Jackson was 24 of 34 for 249 yards and two touchdowns for Baltimore, which had won 10 straight road games before falling three games behind Pittsburgh in the AFC North.

— Alvin Kamara (kah-MAH’-rah) scored three times and New Orleans’ defense largely stifled San Francisco to help the Saints secure a 27-13 victory over the 49ers. Drew Brees was pulled at halftime with a rib injury after passing for just 76 yards and one touchdown. The Niners had little success against the Saints’ second-ranked run defense, gaining just 49 yards on the ground. New Orleans improved to 7-2.

— Tom Brady threw for 341 yards and was involved in four touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 46-23 dismantling of the Panthers. Brady threw touchdown passes to Cameron Brate, Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski, then ran for another score in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Ronald Jones had a franchise-record 98-yard touchdown run to help Tampa Bay bounce back from Monday’s 38-3 loss to the Saints.

— Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third in the Packers’ 24-20 victory against the Jaguars. Rodgers put the 7-2 Packers ahead for good by throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Davante Adams with 9:11 left. The Green Bay QB also had a 78-yard scoring strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught four passes for a career-high 149 yards.

— Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each went over 100 yards rushing as the Browns knocked off the Texans, 10-7. Chubb finished with 126 yards and a TD on 19 carries in his return from the injured, while Hunt added 104 yards on the ground for the 6-3 Browns. The game’s start was delayed 36 minutes after a severe thunderstorm before swirling winds hampered the passing game.

— Jeff Heath had two of the Raiders’ five takeaways in their third straight win, 37-12 over the Broncos. Heath intercepted Drew Lock twice in the first half, Carl Nassib and Nick Kwiatkoski got picks in the fourth quarter and Nevin Lawson forced and recovered a fumble by DaeSean Hamilton. Josh Jacobs ran for 112 yards and two TDs for the 6-3 Raiders.

— Salvon Ahmed ran for 85 yards on 21 carries and scored a 1-yard touchdown on the Dolphins’ first play in a 29-21 decision over the Chargers. The undrafted Ahmed was making his first career start as he helped the 6-3 Dolphins get their fifth consecutive victory. Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-uh tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) passed for 169 yards with two scores and improved to 3-0 since taking over for Ryan Fitzpatrick.

— The Giants beat the Eagles, 27-17 as Daniel Jones threw for 244 yards and ran for a touchdown. Wayne Gallman Jr. had two TD runs after Jones scored on a 34-yard burst to put the Giants ahead to stay. The Giants improved to 3-7 under first-year coach Joe Judge with their second straight win, snapping an eight-game losing streak against Philly.

— The Lions blew a 24-3 lead before beating Washington, 30-27 on Matt Prater’s 59-yard field goal as time expired. Matthew Stafford threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first half and directed the winning drive with just 16 seconds left. Washington lost despite Alex Smith, who set career highs with 38 completions, 55 attempts and 390 passing yards in his first start in two years.

PGA-MASTERS

Johnson wins first green jacket with record performance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson has capped off a one-of-a-kind Masters with a performance never seen at Augusta National.

Johnson shook off a slow start and blew away the field to win his first green jacket. He tapped in for par on the 18th for a 4-under 68 to finish at 20-under 268, breaking by two shots the record set by Tiger Woods in 1997 and matched by Jordan Spieth in 2015.

His five-shot victory was the largest at the Masters since Woods won by 12 in 1997.

Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im tied for second at 15 under. Justin Thomas was fourth at 12 under.

No one had a better finish than Woods, the defending champion, but only after posting the highest score of his career — three balls in Rae’s Creek for a 10 on the par-3 12th hole. He finished with five birdies over the last six holes to salvage a 76.

MLB-LASORDA HOSPITALIZED

Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Lasorda hospitalized in ICU

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been hospitalized in Southern California.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Sunday that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting comfortably at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton.

Lasorda attended the Dodgers’ Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.

Lasorda had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers the following month. Lasorda was hospitalized in New York eight years ago after having a heart attack.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-SOUTH CAROLINA

Gamecocks fire Muschamp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has fired football coach Will Muschamp, the second time he’s been let go from a Southeastern Conference program in midseason.

Athletic director Ray Tanner said first-year offensive coordinator and former Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo will take over as interim coach.

The 49-year-old Muschamp had four years remaining on his contract. His buyout from the school is $13.2 million.

The Gamecocks are 2-5 and lost their third straight game, 59-42, at Ole Miss on Saturday night.

T25 FOOTBALL-POLL

AP Top 25: Tulsa in at 25; Indiana set for top-10 matchup

UNDATED (AP) — There’s no change among the top 8 in the latest Associated Press college football poll. That mean’s Alabama still tops the poll, followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M. Sixth-ranked Florida remains just ahead of Cincinnati and BYU.

Indiana moved up a notch to ninth with Saturday’s shutout win at Michigan State. Wisconsin climbed three spots to 10th following its 49-11 rout of Michigan at Ann Arbor.

Tulsa is in the poll for the first time in 10 years, landing at No. 25.

NBA-UPCOMING SEASON

AP source: Lakers on verge of acquiring Schröder

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA offseason is over, and a wild few days of decisions and player movement are about to begin.

Teams may begin making trades Monday, according to a memo sent to teams and obtained early Sunday by The Associated Press.

The first deal known to be tentatively agreed upon would send guard Dennis Schröder (SHROO’-dur) from Oklahoma City to the champion Los Angeles Lakers for Danny Green and the No. 28 pick in Wednesday’s draft. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.

The league told teams that the “temporary transaction moratorium” across the league ends Monday at noon Eastern.

Also due Monday is All-NBA forward Anthony Davis’ decision on his $28.7 million option year with the Lakers. He will formally decline in favor of signing a long-term and huge money contract with that club.

Nicolas Batum’s (bah-TOOMZ’) $27.1 million option decision with Charlotte is also due Monday. Most other player and team options around the league are due Thursday. Free agent talks can formally begin Friday at 6 p.m. Eastern, and signings may begin Sunday, Nov. 22.

NBA-CAVALIERS-PORTER

Cavs guard arrested on weapons charges

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers say they have spoken to guard Kevin Porter Jr. following his arrest early Sunday on weapons possession. The team says it will address the matter privately.

The 2019 first-round draft pick., faces charges of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, according to Mahoning (mah-HOH’-ning) County sheriff records. Porter was released on $4,000 bond.

F1-TURKISH GRAND PRIX

Hamilton clinches record-tying 7th F1 title

ISTANBUL (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has clinched a record-tying seventh Formula One title by winning a wet and gloomy Turkish Grand Prix. He shares the record with German great Michael Schumacher, the driver he replaced at Mercedes in 2013.

Hamilton started from sixth place but took advantage of errors and poor tire strategies from other teams to win a fourth straight race and 10th of another hugely dominant season. The British driver now has a record-extending 94 victories.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open and all the regular interstate leadup tournaments for the season’s first tennis major will be staged in Melbourne in January. The decision is designed to minimize risks for players traveling and quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis Australia will transfer the tournaments from Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Hobart to Melbourne. A quarantine and practice hub and a bio-secure playing hub will be set up for the sport’s elite players.