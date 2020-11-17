Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Giants, Falcons put players on the COVID list

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons each put a player on the COVID-19 list on the same day Washington had its first instance of someone in the organization testing positive for the coronavirus since the season began.

The NFL said there were 17 new confirmed positives among players and 35 among other personnel during testing last week.

After New York announced an unidentified player tested positive, Giants kicker Graham Gano landed on the reserve/COVID-19 test. The Falcons put wide receiver Laquon Treadwell on it, as well.

Treadwell joins defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. as the team’s second player currently on the list. Fowler was placed on the list last week.

Washington’s positive was the team’s first since July.

NHL-PANTHERS-PETERSON

Panthers hire Peterson, NHL’s first Black assistant GM

UNDATED (AP) — The Florida Panthers have hired Brett Peterson as an assistant general manager. The team says Peters is believed to be the first Black assistant GM in the NHL.

Petersons hiring comes days after the nearby Miami Marlins hired Kim Ng as the first female GM in Major League Baseball.

The NHL has been working to increase minority participation in front offices and on coaching staffs.

Peterson has a background as a player agent just like GM Bill Zito and fellow assistant Paul Krepelka. The 39-year-old was previously vice president of hockey for Wasserman Media Group and has been an NHLPA certified agent since 2009.

MLB-CUBS-EPSTEIN

Epstein steps down as Cubs’ president of baseball operations

CHICAGO (AP) — Theo Epstein is stepping down after nine seasons as the Chicago Cubs’ president of baseball operations. The team announced Epstein is leaving the organization, and general manager Jed Hoyer is being promoted to take his place.

Epstein transformed the long-suffering Cubs and helped bring home a drought-busting championship in 2016. He said after the season he anticipated remaining on the job for at least one more year, with his contract set to expire in 2021.

Epstein said in a statement Tuesday he will “cherish” his time with the Cubs and said it was simply time to make a change.

NBA-BUCKS-PELICANS TRADE

AP Source: Bucks getting Holiday to play with Antetokounmpo

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says point guard Jrue Holiday is being traded from New Orleans to Milwaukee.

The Bucks are aiming to give two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the improved roster that he seeks with the decision on his supermax contract extension looming.

The person told The Associated Press that the Pelicans are getting Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and a package of future first-round draft picks from the Bucks.

NBA-CAVALIERS-DRUMMOND

Drummond picks up $28 million option, will stay with Cavs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Center Andre Drummond has told the Cavaliers he will exercise his $28.7 million contract option and stay with them this season.

Drummond was acquired by Cleveland in a surprising trade from Detroit in February. He had been expected for months to pick up the option.

A two-time All-Star with Detroit, the 27-year-old Drummond has consistently said he enjoys playing with the young Cavs. But now that he’s under contract for 2021, he could be packaged by the team in a trade because he has an expiring deal.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-WICHITA STATE-MARSHALL

Wichita State coach Marshall resigns after misconduct probe

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall has resigned following an investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse.

Marshall, who has long been known for his combustible sideline persona, came under scrutiny when former player Shaq Morris claimed he’d been struck twice by his coach during an October 2015 practice. Morris also claimed that he’d seen Marshall choke assistant coach Kyle Lindsted, who soon departed to become an assistant at Minnesota.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOLF-HAAS

Haas tests positive, withdraws from tournament

UNDATED (AP) — Bill Haas has tested positive for the coronavirus and has withdrawn from the RSM Classic this week at Sea Island. Haas had received a sponsor exemption.

Haas is the 16th player to test positive since the PGA Tour returned from the COVID-19 pandemic in June. The RSM Classic is the 24th consecutive week of tour events, including the three majors.

Haas says he was disappointed to get the news and now wants to make sure he and his family are healthy. He must self-isolate for 10 days. The final PGA Tour event of the year is Dec. 3-6 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.

TENNIS-ATP FINALS

Thiem beats Nadal

LONDON (AP) — Dominic Thiem has mastered the tiebreakers again to get the better of Rafael Nadal in beating the 20-time Grand Slam champion in straight sets for a second win at the ATP Finals.

Thiem clinched a 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) win on his fifth match point in their first meeting since the Australian Open quarterfinals in January. On that occasion the Austrian player prevailed after winning three tiebreakers in a tight four-set match.

Thiem opened group play in the season-ending event with a three-set victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday and will be guaranteed qualification for the semifinals if Tsitsipas beats Andrey Rublev later. Nadal will play Tsitsipas on Thursday with a semifinal place at stake.

USOPC-ATHLETE SPONSORSHIP

Attention, US Olympic hopefuls: Need money? This can help

DENVER (AP) — U.S. Olympic hopefuls will be able to cut their own deals with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s marketing partners.

The first-of-its-kind plan has potential to shift the top-heavy sponsorship model that rules the Olympic world.

The Athlete Marketing Program will give potential Olympians three ways of connecting with the federation’s sponsors. One includes a $1,250 payment in 2021 simply for signing up to a group marketing piece of the program that will produce content featuring athletes in groups of three or more.

The program begins in March. It is the USOPC’s biggest attempt to provide a remedy for the Olympic rule that restricts marketing opportunities for athletes.

OLYMPICS-TOKYO-BACH

Bach issues gentle plea for Olympians to get vaccinated

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach has issued a gentle plea to all competitors to get vaccinated before the Tokyo Olympics. If a vaccine is available.

Bach toured the Athletes Village on his first visit to Tokyo since the Olympics were postponed. He again said the vaccine would not be a requirement but he urged athletes and fans to help protect themselves and others. Bach says “the IOC will appeal to the athletes and other participants … to have a vaccination.” But he adds “it will be their free decision.”

Bach also says a “reasonable number” of fans should be able to attend the Tokyo Olympics with or without a vaccine.