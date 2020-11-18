Sports

MLB-NEWS

Mets 2B Canó suspended 162 games by MLB after drug test

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó has been suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball after his positive test for a performance-enhancing drug. The 38-year-old Canó will miss the entire 2021 season and lose $24 million in salary.

The eight-time All-Star hit a robust .316 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in this year’s pandemic-shortened season.

The commissioner’s office said Wednesday that Canó tested positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid.

He was penalized 80 games in May 2018 while with Seattle after a positive test for furosemide, a diuretic that some athletes have used to mask other substances.

NFL NEWS

New York Giants fire offensive line coach Marc Colombo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo. Veteran line coach Dave DeGuglielmo will finish the season running the offensive line. The stunning move came as the Giants headed into a bye week with the new offensive line starting to play well.

The 38-year-old Judge was hired as Giants coach in January. He interviewed both Colombo and DeGuglielmo for the O-line job and chose the former Dallas assistant. Ben Wilkerson will continue to serve as assistant offensive line coach.

A person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press that Judge wanted to hire DeGuglielmo as a consultant to work with the offensive line and other parts of the team.

And according to the source, Judge told Colombo about the plans this week and the former Dallas Cowboys lineman voiced his displeasure. It ended with Colombo’s firing on Wednesday.

In other NFL news:

— The NFL is placing all teams in intensive protocol starting Saturday to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 as the number of cases rises around the country. Use of masks will be mandatory at all times at team facilities, including during practice and in weight rooms. Meetings must be held either virtually or in the largest indoor space with approval by the league. Meals have to be made available for grab-and-go to avoid players and staff congregating in cafeterias. Time spent in the locker room also has to be limited.

— Star defensive end Myles Garrett stayed home feeling sick and the Browns placed three more players, including starting right tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey, on the COVID-19 list as the team prepares for this week’s home game against Philadelphia. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett has not tested positive for the coronavirus. The team also placed dependable long snapper Charley Hughlett on the growing list. Stefanski couldn’t elaborate on whether Conklin, Parkey or Hughlett tested positive or are isolating due to close contact with an infected person. Fullback Andy Janovich and offensive lineman Chris Hubbard are already on the list after testing positive.

— The Panthers announced that running back Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, a big blow for a Carolina team that is trying to snap a five-game losing streak. It will be the second straight game McCaffrey has missed because of a shoulder injury and the eighth game he has missed overall this season. The 2019 All-Pro injured his shoulder in Carolina’s Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after being tackled late in the fourth quarter and landing on his right shoulder.

— The Kansas City Chiefs are signing safety DeAndre Baker, taking a chance on the 2019 first-round draft pick after he was let go by the New York Giants amid legal problems but subsequently had all charges against him dropped this week. The Chiefs are signing Baker to the practice squad, though that may be a short-lived stop before he is elevated to the 53-man roster. Baker must first pass a physical and go through COVID-19 testing before he is allowed in the locker room.

NBA DRAFT

The wait is over: Delayed NBA draft finally comes Wednesday

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA draft finally arrives Wednesday.

Players such as Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman should be about a month into their rookie seasons by now. Instead, the draft was delayed multiple times from its usual June spot because of the coronavirus pandemic. That also prevented college players from making a final impression during March Madness and limited the way teams could evaluate players.

Perhaps that’s why there is no consensus No. 1 pick this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have top pick, followed by Golden State and Charlotte. Commissioner Adam Silver will make the picks, usually done in New York, from ESPN headquarters.

In draft day moves:

— The New York Knicks moved up a few spots with their second pick of the NBA draft’s first round by completing a trade with the Utah Jazz. The Knicks acquired the No. 23 pick from Utah, sending the Nos. 27 and 38 picks to the Jazz. New York also received the draft rights to Croatian center Ante Tomic, who was taken by the Jazz in the second round in 2008 but has spent his entire career in Europe. The Knicks’ first pick is the No. 8 selection.

NBA NEWS

Mavs’ Porzingis to miss start of season after knee surgery

DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis will miss the start of the season as the Dallas Mavericks star continues recovery from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Director of basketball operations Donnie Nelson tells Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan that the club is being cautious with Luka Doncic’s European sidekick, who missed more than a season because of another knee injury. The NBA is in the midst of a short offseason coming off the pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season. Porzingis injured the knee in his playoff opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.

COLLEGE BASKETALL

Dave Yanai wins John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dave Yanai, retired coach of Cal State Dominguez Hills, will receive the John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching award in 2021. The award recognizes coaches who exemplify the late UCLA coach’s high standard of coaching success and personal integrity. Yanai will receive the award on April 9 in Los Angeles. Yanai was the first Japanese-American head coach at any level of college basketball. He spent 19 years at Cal State Dominguez Hills, where he is the school’s all-time winningest coach with 287 victories. He guided the Toros to the 1979 NAIA Elite Eight.

Elsewhere in College Basketball:

— Baylor senior forward Tristan Clark is ending a once-promising career sidetracked by a knee surgery two seasons ago. Clark says he has decided to no longer play for the No. 2 Bears. Clark was the nation’s leading field goal shooter at 73.7% when he suffered a season-ending left knee injury a week into Big 12 play during the 2018-19 season. He came back last season but was still hampered in trying to return from surgery. Clark says it became clear he was not going to be able to get his knee back to where it was before getting injured.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Virus sidelines four more college football teams

UNDATED (AP) — No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette’s nonconference game against Central Arkansas scheduled for Saturday has been called off because of COVID-19 concerns with the Ragin’ Cajuns and Utah State at Wyoming on Thursday was also canceled. ULL says in a release it’s hopeful to return to practice Saturday to begin preparing for its next Sun Belt game, against Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 28. Utah State’s COVID-19 cases forced the Aggies to call off their Mountain West game against the Cowboys. The number of games across all of FBS postponed or canceled is up to 12 out of 62 scheduled. Last week 15 out of 59 were called off.

Elsewhere:

— Ohio State will prohibit family and friends of players and coaches from attending football games this season because of the dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. The school has allowed a few hundred people at the first two home games, but that will end with the No. 3 Buckeyes’ game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday against No. 9 Indiana. The stadium holds about 105,000. Ohio State says the decision was made after the Columbus Department of Health issued a 28-day stay-at-home advisory that starts at 6 p.m. Friday to try to stem further spread of the pandemic.

— Iowa State says only families and guests of athletes and staff will be allowed to attend the Cyclones’ football game against Kansas State on Saturday and men’s and women’s basketball games through November. The marching band and spirit squad also will attend the football game. Athletic director Jamie Pollard says the decision was based on discussions with university and community leaders as the state has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases.

— The American Athletic Conference says Houston at SMU and Navy at South Florida scheduled for Saturday have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues. It’s the fourth game Houston has had called off this season because of the novel coronavirus but the first to be wiped out because the Cougars were unable to play. Navy has now had three straight games postponed, though this time the opponent was the problem. USF said it could not play because of the impact of COVID-19 on its team. The postponements raise the number of games disrupted this week by the virus across major college football to 10.

— Pac-12 teams are doing everything they can to make sure they get enough games in to legitimately be considered for a bowl. UCLA and California even got together and scheduled their own Sunday morning game at the Rose Bowl. But time is quickly running out as the league enters its third weekend with coronavirus cases spiking across the nation. Cal, Washington, Arizona and Arizona State have played just once. Five Pac-12 games have been canceled, including Colorado’s meeting with the Sun Devils that was set for next Saturday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Tokyo Olympics: Many rules, no partying, no hanging around

UNDATED (AP) — Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics won’t have the luxury of hanging around once they’ve wrapped up their event. No late-night parties or nights on the town. They will instead be encouraged to leave Japan a day or two after they’ve finished competing. It will make the postponed Tokyo Olympics like no other. There will be stringent rules and guidelines and maybe vaccines and rapid testing to pull off the games in the middle of a pandemic that has been blamed for more than 1 million deaths worldwide.

In other virus-related sports news:

— The PGA Tour now has three players who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the RSM Classic at Sea Island. Kramer Hickok and Henrik Norlander each received positive tests and have withdrawn. Hickok got into the tournament as an alternate after Bill Haas tested positive earlier in the week. That’s the most positive tests on the PGA Tour since late June, when four players tested positive in a span of a week. Norlander said he had a COVID-19 test on Wednesday morning after noticing symptoms the night before. That brings to 18 the number of PGA Tour players who have tested positive since golf resumed on June 8.

— The first Nations League game canceled because of COVID-19 cases has been forfeited as a 3-0 loss for Norway. UEFA decided Norway’s soccer federation was to blame for not sending a team to Romania for their scheduled game on Sunday. Public health officials in Norway ordered the players to quarantine and not fly to Bucharest for Sunday’s game after defender Omar Elabdellaoui tested positive for COVID-19. The Norwegian soccer body said at the weekend it could not defy the government decision. The case went directly to UEFA’s appeals committee for an urgent verdict hours before Norway’s replacement players had a decisive game against group leader Austria.

— Professional soccer and hockey clubs in Switzerland can get federal funds to compensate for lost ticket sales if they cut salaries. The government says the majority of a $192 million fund kept for loans to sports clubs in 2021 could be allocated in “non-repayable contributions.”

— Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah will likely miss the club’s next Premier League game after the Egyptian soccer association said on Wednesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time. Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny also returned another positive test for the virus. Striker Ahmed Hassan Kouka of Olympiacos tested positive after his return to Cairo with the national team from Togo. The three arrived in their home country earlier this month to join the national team for the latest round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

BOXING

Canelo Alvaez to face Callum Smith on Dec. 19 in US

LONDON (AP) — Canelo Alvarez will return to the ring in a world super middleweight title fight against Callum Smith on Dec. 19 in the United States. The boxers and promoters have announced the bout but did not specify where it will take place. Smith’s WBA super middleweight belt will be on the line when he faces one of boxing’s most popular fighters. Neither man has fought since last November. Alvarez stopped Sergey Kovalev in 11 rounds to take the WBO light heavyweight belt. Smith won a unanimous decision over John Ryder in his hometown of Liverpool.