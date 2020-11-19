Sports

Control of NFC West at stake as Cardinals visit Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — It’s a major showdown in the NFC West tonight as the Arizona Cardinals visit the Seattle Seahawks.

Both teams are tied at 6-3 but Arizona won the first matchup in Week 7, a 37-34 overtime decision. The Cardinals have won four of their past five trips to Seattle.

Arizona is coming off a wild 32-30 win over Buffalo capped by Kyler Murray’s last-second touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins.

Seattle has lost two straight with setbacks to Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams. Russell Wilson has committed 10 turnovers in the past four games. Seattle has not lost three straight games since 2011, the season before Wilson arrived.

It’s looks like it could be a big night for offense. The Cardinals are averaging 425.5 total yards per game, which leads the NFL. The Seahawks are third with 405.9 yards per game.

No. 25 Tulsa looks to keep momentum against Tulane

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — No. 25 Tulsa looks to continue their momentum when they host Tulane this evening.

Tulsa isn’t flying under the radar anymore. The Golden Hurricane garnered national attention by rallying from 21 points down to beat then-No. 19 SMU last Saturday.

Tulsa is now ranked No. 25 and controls its own path to a possible American Athletic Conference championship game.

The Golden Hurricane could go right back to anonymity if they don’t show up ready to play against Tulane tonight. The Green Wave have won three straight and are coming off a 38-12 win over Army.

The quarterback matchup could prove interesting. Tulane freshman Michael Pratt has 14 touchdown passes and five rushing scores. Staring across the line at him will be one of the nation’s best linebackers in Zaven Collins. At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Collins creates problems as a pass rusher and in coverage.

Meanwhile Tulsa QB Zach Smith has been a second-half maestro this season, leading Tulsa to three comeback wins from double-digit deficits. In the second halves of those games, he has completed 62.5% of his throws for 550 yards with six touchdowns and just one interception.