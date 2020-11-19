Sports

NFL SCHEDULE

Control of NFC West at stake as Cardinals visit Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — It’s a major showdown in the NFC West tonight as the Arizona Cardinals visit the Seattle Seahawks.

Both teams are tied at 6-3 but Arizona won the first matchup in Week 7, a 37-34 overtime decision. The Cardinals have won four of their past five trips to Seattle.

Arizona is coming off a wild 32-30 win over Buffalo capped by Kyler Murray’s last-second touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins.

Seattle has lost two straight with setbacks to Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams. Russell Wilson has committed 10 turnovers in the past four games. Seattle has not lost three straight games since 2011, the season before Wilson arrived.

It’s looks like it could be a big night for offense. The Cardinals are averaging 425.5 total yards per game, which leads the NFL. The Seahawks are third with 405.9 yards per game.

NFL NEWS

Garrett still away, Browns hopeful for sack leader’s return

CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett remained away from his Cleveland teammates for the second straight day, but the Browns expect him to return Friday and play this weekend against Philadelphia.

Garrett, who has 9 1/2 sacks, has stayed isolated at home the past two days after not feeling well. As long as his next COVID-19 test comes back negative, the defensive end will be allowed back at the team’s facility and practice.

The Browns are also without starting right tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey. Both were placed on the COVID list after they were identified as high risk for having close contact with an outside practitioner who tested positive.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed rookie cornerback CJ Henderson on injured reserve with a groin injury. The move creates a huge hole in their secondary days before hosting unbeaten Pittsburgh. The Jaguars, who have lost eight in a row, could get nickel cornerback D.J. Hayden back against the Steelers. He was designated for return earlier in the day. If Hayden is able to play, Tre Herndon and Sidney Jones would start outside. If not, Chris Claybrooks likely would make his second career start against one of the best receiving groups in the league.

— The New York Jets’ suddenly thin and inexperienced secondary took another big hit. Veteran cornerback Brian Poole is having surgery on his injured shoulder and coach Adam Gase confirmed that Poole will be out the rest of the year. Poole was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after hurting the shoulder and a knee in New York’s last game against New England on Nov. 9. The Jets also got the news that starting cornerback Bless Austin would miss practice with a neck injury and he was getting an MRI. Three of New York’s five healthy cornerbacks are rookies.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 25 Tulsa looks to keep momentum against Tulane

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — No. 25 Tulsa looks to continue their momentum when they host Tulane this evening.

Tulsa isn’t flying under the radar anymore. The Golden Hurricane garnered national attention by rallying from 21 points down to beat then-No. 19 SMU last Saturday.

Tulsa is now ranked No. 25 and controls its own path to a possible American Athletic Conference championship game.

The Golden Hurricane could go right back to anonymity if they don’t show up ready to play against Tulane tonight. The Green Wave have won three straight and are coming off a 38-12 win over Army.

The quarterback matchup could prove interesting. Tulane freshman Michael Pratt has 14 touchdown passes and five rushing scores. Staring across the line at him will be one of the nation’s best linebackers in Zaven Collins. At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Collins creates problems as a pass rusher and in coverage.

Meanwhile Tulsa QB Zach Smith has been a second-half maestro this season, leading Tulsa to three comeback wins from double-digit deficits. In the second halves of those games, he has completed 62.5% of his throws for 550 yards with six touchdowns and just one interception.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Maryland-Michigan State canceled after Terps’ virus outbreak

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten game Saturday between Maryland and Michigan State has been canceled.

A COVID-19 outbreak on the Terrapins resulted in a positive test for coach Michael Locksley.

It’s the second straight cancellation for the Terrapins, who were scheduled to face Ohio State last week before several players on the team contracted the coronavirus. Maryland has not played since beating Penn State on Nov. 7.

Locksley tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is isolating at home.

Also, No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette canceled its game against Central Arkansas on Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests.

In other virus-related college football news:

— The No. 11 Ducks will host UCLA on Saturday after another shuffling of schedules in the Pac-12. The game was originally set for Friday night but was pushed back a day because the Bruins hosted California on Sunday, another change caused by coronavirus issues. The game will feature two dual-threat quarterbacks. Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough is only the second Ducks QB to throw for more than 200 yards and run for 80 or more in back-to-back games. UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 196 yards and three touchdowns while running for 52 yards and another score in the Bruins’ victory over Cal.

NBA -NEWS

Knicks waive group of veterans ahead of NBA free agency

UNDATED (AP) — NBA free agency is usually a weeklong frenzy. Deals get struck, then teams and players must wait a few days before they can sign those contracts. And from there, a few more months often pass before the player goes to work with his new club.

Not this year.

What promises to be a chaotic free-agent window opens in the NBA at 6 p.m. Eastern on Friday, just a couple days after the NBA draft, a mere 42 hours before signings can begin and about a week and a half before training camps around the league open.

In move ahead of the free agent signing period:

— The New York Knicks have waived veterans Elfrid Payton, Taj Gibson and Wayne Ellington and declined their team option on Bobby Portis. The Knicks signed all the veterans as part of a seven-player class in the summer of 2019. They enter free agency Friday with only Julius Randle and Reggie Bullock remaining from the group, having traded Marcus Morris to the Clippers during the season. The Knicks also waived forward Kenny Wooten and declined their option on guard Theo Pinson.

— Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is opting in at $19 million for the final year of his contract with the Dallas Mavericks, while center Willie Cauley-Stein is moving on after declining his $2.3 million option. A person with knowledge of the decisions confirmed both moves to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcements were planned. Hardaway shot a career-best 40% from 3-point range playing alongside 21-year-old sensation Luka Doncic as the Mavericks reached the playoffs for the first time in four years. He averaged 19.3 points per game. Cauley-Stein’s impact was minimal after a trade with Golden State.

— A person familiar with the situation says the Atlanta Hawks have agreed to trade center Dewayne Dedmon to the Detroit Pistons for guards Tony Snell and Khyri Thomas. The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the trade needs approval from the NBA before becoming official. The deal allows the Hawks to clear a logjam at center. The Hawks selected center Onyeka Okongwu from Southern Cal with the No. 6 pick of the NBA draft on Wednesday night. Last season, the Hawks acquired center Clint Capela from Houston in a trade-deadline deal. Capela was injured and didn’t play before Atlanta’s season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB NEWS

Brewers promote Matt Arnold to senior VP and general manager

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Matt Arnold to senior vice president and general manager.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced the move Thursday and said it “formalizes how we have operated over the last few years.” Stearns previously held the title president of baseball operations and general manager.

The 41-year-old Arnold joined the Brewers as a vice president and assistant general manager in October 2015. He was promoted to senior vice president and assistant general manager in June 2019.

In other baseball news:

— The Detroit Tigers have requested unconditional release waivers on utilityman Brandon Dixon so he can pursue a job in Japan. Dixon led the Tigers with 15 home runs in 2019, but the 28-year-old had only 13 at-bats in the majors during this year’s shortened season. Those came near the end after he was called up from the alternate training site. Dixon played for Cincinnati in 2018 before the Tigers claimed him off waivers. He has hit .228 with 20 home runs and 64 RBIs in 196 big league games.

— The Washington Nationals are moving their Triple-A franchise back East. After two years in Fresno, California, the Nationals are relocating to Rochester, New York. The change ends the Rochester Red Wings’ 18-year affiliation with the Minnesota Twins and brings the Nationals back to the International League in upstate New York after two years with the Fresno Grizzlies. Washington’s Triple-A affiliate was in Syracuse for a decade before the move to the West Coast.

— The major league minimum salary will rise to $570,500 next season, a hike of $7,000. The minor league minimum for a player signing his first major league contract increases from $46,000 to $46,600 next season, and the minor league minimum for a player signing a second or later major league contract goes up from $91,800 to $93,000. In the final two seasons of the five-year deal, the increase is calculated as the rise from October to October in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.

TENNIS-ATP FINALS

Rublev beats already-qualified Thiem at ATP Finals

LONDON (AP) — Rafael Nadal advanced to the semifinals at the ATP Finals for the first time in five years and knocked out the defending champion in the process, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 at the O2 Arena. It is the sixth time in 10 appearances that Nadal has reached the last four of the season-ending tournament, which is the biggest title he has yet to win in his illustrious careers. Andrey Rublev beat U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem (teem) 6-2, 7-5 in the early match. Thiem was already assured of winning the group after beating Tsitsipas and Nadal in the first two rounds.

PGA-RSM

Camilo Villegas, Matt Wallace tied for lead at Sea Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Camilo Villegas and Matt Wallace are tied for the lead at 6-under 64 after one round of the RSM Classic at Seaside. Villegas got off to a good start even before he started. He saw a rainbow on the range and thought of 2-year-old Mia, who died in July from tumors on her brain and spine. Villegas says he’s trying to move on since he can’t change the past, but his daughter’s memory stays with him. Villegas made a birdie on his last hole at the Seaside course. Wallace made a 30-foot par on his last hole at Seaside.

LPGA TOUR

Sophia Popov shoots 64 to lead Pelican Women’s Championship

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Women’s British Open winner Sophia Popov left top-ranked playing partner Jin Young Ko and everyone else behind Thursday in the Pelican Women’s Championship. Popov shot a 6-under 64 in windy conditions to take a two-stroke lead over Ashleigh Buhai, with Ko eight shots behind after a 72 in her first LPGA Tour start of the year. Ko, the No. 1 player in the world for the last 68 weeks, has been home in South Korea since the COVID-19 pandemic. She plans to play three straight tournaments through the U.S. Women’s Open.

GOLF-WOODS & SON

Tiger Woods to play with 11-year-old Charlie in Father-Son

UNDATED (AP) — Turns out Tiger Woods has one tournament left this year. And it might feel as big as any to him.

The PNC Championship says Woods will play with 11-year-old son Charlie in the tournament that has been pairing fathers and sons for 25 years. Woods says he’s excited to play in the Dec. 19-20 tournament in Orlando, Florida.

His son has been playing junior events. One video of Charlie swinging the club on the range went viral.

Alastair Johnston at IMG created the event. He recalls congratulating Woods after his 1997 Masters win that it qualified him for the Father-Son.

SKIING-SHIFFRIN’S RETURN

After long break, Shiffrin grateful just to be racing again

UNDATED (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is set for a return to ski racing after 300 days.

The two-time Olympic and three-time overall World Cup champion is expected to start in a slalom in Levi on Saturday. It will be her first race since picking up her 66th career win at a super-G in Bulgaria on Jan. 26. Her father suddenly died a week later following an accident at the family’s home in Colorado.

The pandemic and an injury then scuttled two attempts for a comeback in March and October. Shiffrin said about Saturday’s comeback race: “If I put in a good effort but it doesn’t go as I hoped, it is hard to be disappointed with that after everything.”