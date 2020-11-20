Sports

NFL NEWS

Browns star Garrett on COVID list; will miss Eagles game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game against the Philadephia Eagles.

The NFL leader in sacks, Garrett was placed on the COVID list on Friday by the Browns, who had isolated him at home the previous two days because he was showing symptoms.

On Thursday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he expected Garrett to return on Friday, However, when Garrett tested positive the team followed protocols and placed him on the list.

Garrett has 9 1/2 sacks and is one of the biggest reasons the Browns are in the playoff hunt. Cleveland hasn’t made the postseason since 2002 — the league’s longest drought.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Miami coach Manny Diaz in isolation with coronavirus

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami coach Manny Diaz says he is in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus. He added Friday that he would be working with the 12th-ranked Hurricanes virtually until he can return to the field.

Miami is not scheduled to play again until Dec. 5 at Wake Forest. The Hurricanes had games scheduled for Saturday and Nov. 28, postponing both earlier this week because of coronavirus issues.

The Hurricanes are third in the Atlantic Coast Conference, 7-1 overall and 6-1 in league play. They’ve won each of their last four games, including a comeback 25-24 win at Virginia Tech last weekend. Diaz says Miami was “on the brink” of not playing that game because its roster was dealing with so many coronavirus cases.

Diaz becomes the latest major-college football coach to have a positive COVID-19 test released, a list that includes Florida’s Dan Mullen, Florida State’s Mike Norvell, Purdue’s Jeff Brohm, Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin and Kansas’ Les Miles. Alabama coach Nick Saban also tested positive, but did not miss a game after that result was later deemed false.