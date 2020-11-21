Sports

NBA-FREE AGENCY

AP source: VanVleet staying with Raptors, Hayward to Hornets

UNDATED (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the discussions tells The Associated Press that guard Fred VanVleet has agreed to a four-year, $85 million contract to remain with the Toronto Raptors. The fourth year of the contract is at VanVleet’s option. The undrafted player from Wichita State has played a huge role in Toronto’s recent successes, notably the 2019 NBA championship. He has set career bests in scoring by wide margins in each of the last three seasons.

— Gordon Hayward is heading to a new home. Hayward has been a player that the Charlotte Hornets have wanted for years. On Saturday, they finally landed him, according to Priority Sports, the agency that represents the veteran forward. ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said Hayward would sign a four-year deal worth $120 million.

— De’Aaron Fox was the first huge winner of the free agent season, agreeing to a deal with the Sacramento Kings that will pay him at least $163 million over five years. No deals can be signed until 12:01 p.m. Sunday.

— Danilo Gallinari — one of the top wings on the free-agent market — agreed to a three-year contract worth $61.5 million, a person with knowledge told AP. ESPN and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the agreement. Gallinari averaged 18.7 points for Oklahoma City last season and is a 38% career shooter from 3-point range.

— Marcus Morris is staying with the Clippers on a four-year deal, a person with knowledge told AP. ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said it was a $64 million contract. Morris averaged 16.7 points last season, starting the season in New York before getting traded to the Clippers. Also Friday, Patrick Patterson will return on a one-year contract, AP was told.

— The defending NBA champion L.A. Lakers are adding Montrezl Harrell as a free agent from the Clippers, a person with knowledge of the deal told AP. That move, when finalized, will give the Lakers the top two finishers in last season’s Sixth Man of the Year voting. Harrell won the award; Dennis Schroder, who was acquired by the Lakers in a trade with Oklahoma City earlier this week, was second.

— Joe Harris has agreed to re-sign with the Nets, keeping one of the NBA’s best shooters in Brooklyn. The Nets checked off what general manager Sean Marks called their biggest priority in free agency by agreeing to a deal with the swingman. Priority Sports, which represents Harris, announced the deal on Twitter. ESPN reported that Harris would get $75 million over four years. Harris finished his fourth season in Brooklyn by averaging a career-best 14.5 points in 69 games in 2019-20.

— Alec Burks is the first free agent addition under Knicks President Leon Rose. The swingman agreed to a $6 million, one-year deal, first reported by ESPN and confirmed by his agent. Burks split last season between Golden State and Philadelphia, averaging a career-best 15 points. The Knicks went into free agency with about $35 million to spend after waiving a number of veterans Thursday.

— The Timberwolves reached a $60 million agreement with restricted free agent shooting guard Malik Beasley that’s for three years plus a team option for a fourth year, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to AP.

— Jordan Clarkson is staying and Derrick Favors is coming back, according to people with direct knowledge of the transactions. Clarkson agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal; he averaged 15.6 points in 42 games after getting traded to Utah last December.

— Derrick Jones Jr., the league’s reigning Slam Dunk champion, agreed to a two-year deal with the Trail Blazers. The Athletic first reported the agreement, which a person with knowledge later confirmed to AP.

— Jerami Grant is headed to Detroit on a three-year, $60 million deal, player representative Mike Kneisley says. Grant is coming off a season where he averaged 12.0 points for Denver, which wanted him back. The Pistons received commitments Friday night from centers Mason Plumlee and Jahlil Okafor, people familiar with those deals told AP.

—The Mavericks and Trey Burke have agreed on a $10 million, three-year contract to bring the guard back after he played well in the NBA bubble. Burke originally joined Dallas in the trade with New York headlined by Kristaps Porzingis in early 2019. The Mavericks didn’t re-sign Burke before last season, and he ended up in Philadelphia.

— The Heat got quick agreements from point guard Goran Dragic and center Meyers Leonard on two-year deals, the second year in both cases being team options. Dragic will make about $18 million next season, Leonard about $9 million.

— The last time Facundo Campazzo and Nikola Jokic shared a court in a real game together was during last year’s Basketball World Cup in China. Campazzo agreed to a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets on Friday’s opening day of free agency, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

— A person with knowledge of the negotiations said the Magic and guard Dwayne Bacon agreed on a one-year deal for about $2.5 million this coming season. The Magic hold a team option for 2021-22, the person who spoke to AP said.

— Veteran center Dwight Howard is going to join the 76ers on a one-year deal worth the veteran’s minimum of $2.6 million, agent Charles Briscoe told AP. Howard heads to Philadelphia after helping the Los Angeles Lakers win this past season’s NBA title.

— Davis Bertans is staying with the Wizards on a five-year deal worth $80 million, a person with knowledge of the details told AP. Bertans picked a good time for his best season, averaging 15.4 points in 54 games. He skipped the restart at Walt Disney World rather than risk injury before free agency.

Meanwhile, the NBA is investigating whether one — a widely reported sign-and-trade move that would have sent Bogdan Bogdanovic from Sacramento to Milwaukee — happened earlier than league rules allow. A person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday that the league is probing whether such an agreement existed, because if it did free-agent negotiations with Bogdanovic would have clearly started earlier than permissible.

Training camps open in about a week and a half.

NBA TRADES

UNDATED (AP) — Trevor Ariza is on the move in a trade for the third time this week.

A person with knowledge of the deal says the 35-year-old is going to Oklahoma City from Detroit along with Dallas’ Justin Jackson in a three-team trade.

The Mavericks are sending Delon Wright to the Pistons for James Johnson.

Ariza was sent from Portland to Houston two days before this week’s draft. Then he was shipped to Detroit on draft night.

Dallas added Johnson to provide some toughness around young stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 4 Clemson’s game at Florida State postponed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Today’s game between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State was postponed hours before kickoff.

Medical personnel from both schools could not agree it was safe to play Saturday.

A person with knowledge of the situation told the AP that Clemson was informed of a positive test Friday after traveling to Tallahassee.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the postponement, although it did not detail whether the decision was made because of coronavirus issues. No makeup date was announced.

Star Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed the past two games after testing positive for COVID-19. This was to have been his return for the first time since a win over Syracuse on Oct. 24.

The ACC also announced several schedule changes. The Louisville at Boston College game recently moved to Dec. 12 will be played Nov. 28.

Wake Forest’s game at Louisville will be played Dec. 19 instead of Nov. 28. The Demon Deacons’ game with Duke, which was called off for this week, will not be rescheduled.

There have been 18 postponements this week out of 62 scheduled games. It is the 81st on the season since schedules were set in late August — and believed to be the first game postponed on the day of the game.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Top 25 schedule continues to shrink

UNDATED (AP) — With yet another postponement announced Saturday morning, this one involving No. 4 Clemson, the top 25 schedule for today is down to 14 games, with six others either postponed or outright canceled.

In the early starts, if No. 9 Indiana presented a test No. 3 Ohio, the Buckeyes look to be passing it with ease. Then the second half started. In the third quarter, Ohio State held 35-21 lead over the unbeaten Hoosiers.

Also in the third quarter, No. 6 Florida was trying to pull away from Vanderbilt, building a 31-17 advantage.

And Appalachian State is trying to take down No. 15 Coastal Carolina. But the Mountaineers trailed 21- 20 edge late in the third.

Later this afternoon, top-ranked Alabama takes the field against Kentucky. The Crimson Tide is set to return to the field Saturday after a three-week layoff when the Wildcats visit, still grieving the death of offensive line coach John Schlarman. Alabama hasn’t had a game since Halloween because LSU’s COVID-19 issues sidelined that game after another open date. The result: a 21-day break after rising to No. 1.

Perhaps the most intriguing afternoon matchup has No. 10 Wisconsin visiting No. 19 Northwestern. Both teams are undefeated teams so far, and the game could go a long way toward determining which team wins the Big Ten West and plays in the conference championship game. The Badgers are trying to win the division for the fifth time in seven years. They’ve had blowout wins in both their games but two others were canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. With one more cancellation, Wisconsin wouldn’t be eligible to play for the Big Ten title. Northwestern is 4-0 and has already exceeded its win total from last season.

Other afternoon games have No. 7 Cincinnati at UCF, No. 8 BYU hosting North Alabama, UCLA at No. 11 Oregon and Kansas State. visiting No. 17 Iowa State.

Of the evening games, the headliner would be Oklahoma State at Oklahoma. The 14th-ranked Cowboys are in position to get to the Big 12 title game, but their nemesis can make it more difficult. The 18th-ranked Sooners have won four straight games after a rough start. A loss likely would end their chances of winning a sixth consecutive conference title.

Also this evening, No. 3 Georgia welcomes Mississippi State to Athens, No. 21 Liberty is at NC State, and Tennessee visits No. 23 Auburn.

And the Pac-12 has a late game, when two-time defending Pac-12 South champion Utah finally kicks off the season against No. 20 USC. The Utes had their opening two games canceled due to COVID-19 cases. Utah’s game marks the latest opener for the Utes since 1895, when they played against the Salt Lake City YMCA squad on Nov. 28. The Trojans have lost in their last three visits to Rice-Eccles Stadium.

WORLD CUP SKIING-WOMEN’S SLALOM

Shiffrin finishes runner-up to Vlhova in comeback race

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Petra Vlhova held on to her opening-run lead to beat Mikaela Shiffrin in a women’s World Cup slalom that was the American’s first race in nearly 10 months.

Vlhova also posted the fastest time in the second run and extended her advantage over Shiffrin to 0.18 seconds. Austria’s Katharina Liensberger was 0.57 behind in third, while the rest of the field, led by Swiss racer Wendy Holdener, was at least 1.35 off the lead.

Shiffrin hadn’t competed since January, as her previous season ended prematurely after the death of her father, Jeff Shiffrin, followed by the cancellation of the season-ending races amid the coronavirus outbreak. Then, she sat out the first race of the new season in Austria in October with a back injury.

Wearing bib No. 1, Shiffrin had opened the race in Finnish Lapland with an error-free run. After, she said it felt “pretty amazing” to be back after such a long layoff and she was “just really happy to be here.”

In a streak that started in January 2017, the last 27 World Cup slaloms have all been won by either Shiffrin, with 19 wins, or Vlhova.

Vlhova won the season-long slalom title last year, edging Shiffrin by 20 points, after the American had won it six times in the previous seven seasons.

Another women’s slalom is scheduled for Sunday.

TENNIS-ATP FINALS

‘Tight and nervous,’ Thiem tops No. 1 Djokovic at ATP Finals

LONDON (AP) — Dominic Thiem has ended Novak Djokovic’s bid for a record-tying sixth ATP Finals title.

Thiem beat the top-ranked Djokovic 7-5, 6-7 (10), 7-6 (5) in the semifinals in London by grabbing seven of the last eight points. Thiem could have closed things more than an hour earlier, but he frittered away four match points in the second-set tiebreaker.

The No. 3-ranked Thiem’s 300th career match win put him in the final of the season-ending tournament for the second straight year. He was runner-up to Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2019.

Rafael Nadal was scheduled to face Daniil Medvedev in the second semifinal.