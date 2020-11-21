Sports

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 3 Ohio State beats back comeback bid by No. 9 Indiana

UNDATED (AP) — Master Teague rushed for a career-high 169 yards and two touchdowns and No. 3 Ohio State held off a comeback by No. 9 Indiana to win 42-35.

Directed by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Hoosiers rallied from a four-touchdown deficit in the second half and made it a one-score game with 10:26 left, but their last two drives stalled.

Penix was 27 for 51 for a career-high 491 yards and five touchdowns for Indiana.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields wasn’t as efficient as usual. He was 18 for 30 for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

Elsewhere in college football:

— Kyle Trask passed for 383 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Florida rallied from an early deficit to beat Vanderbilt 38-17. The Commodores opened the game by driving for a touchdown, but Trask helped get Florida on track for its seventh consecutive win in the series. Trask, a Heisman Trophy hopeful, completed 26 of 35 passes to nine different receivers. He is the first quarterback in SEC history to accrue 30 touchdown passes in seven games.

— Tyler Allgeier ran for a career-high 141 yards and two touchdowns and No. 8 BYU routed overmatched North Alabama 66-14 on Saturday to improve to 9-0. Allgeier had his fourth 100-yard game of the season. Zach Wilson threw for 212 yards and four touchdowns before halftime and added 33 yards rushing. He had a season-high 256.3 QB rating. BYU scored touchdowns on all six first-half drives. The Cougars rolled up 394 total yards and averaged 11.3 yards per play before halftime. Rett Files threw for 198 yards and a touchdown for the Lions.

— Reese White ran for a 3-yard, go-ahead touchdown and No. 15 Coastal Carolina defeated Appalachian State for the first time in school history to maintain its perfect 8-0 season with a 34-23 victory. The Chanticleers went to 6-0 in the Sun Belt Conference and moved a win away from clinching the league’s East Division and reaching the conference title game. The Mountaineers tried to overtake Coastal after White’s score, but D’Jordan Strong intercepted Zac Thomas and took it back 38 yards for the clinching score.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 4 Clemson’s game at Florida State postponed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Today’s game between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State was postponed hours before kickoff.

Medical personnel from both schools could not agree it was safe to play Saturday.

No makeup date was announced.

The ACC also announced several schedule changes. The Louisville at Boston College game recently moved to Dec. 12 will be played Nov. 28.

Wake Forest’s game at Louisville will be played Dec. 19 instead of Nov. 28. The Demon Deacons’ game with Duke, which was called off for this week, will not be rescheduled.

There have been 18 postponements this week out of 62 scheduled games. It is the 81st on the season since schedules were set in late August — and believed to be the first game postponed on the day of the game.

NBA-FREE AGENCY

AP source: VanVleet staying with Raptors, Hayward to Hornets

UNDATED (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the discussions tells The Associated Press that guard Fred VanVleet has agreed to a four-year, $85 million contract to remain with the Toronto Raptors. The fourth year of the contract is at VanVleet’s option. The undrafted player from Wichita State has played a huge role in Toronto’s recent successes, notably the 2019 NBA championship. He has set career bests in scoring by wide margins in each of the last three seasons.

— Gordon Hayward is heading to a new home. Hayward has been a player that the Charlotte Hornets have wanted for years. On Saturday, they finally landed him, according to Priority Sports, the agency that represents the veteran forward. ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said Hayward would sign a four-year deal worth $120 million.

— De’Aaron Fox was the first huge winner of the free agent season, agreeing to a deal with the Sacramento Kings that will pay him at least $163 million over five years. No deals can be signed until 12:01 p.m. Sunday.

— Danilo Gallinari — one of the top wings on the free-agent market — agreed to a three-year contract worth $61.5 million, a person with knowledge told AP. ESPN and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the agreement. Gallinari averaged 18.7 points for Oklahoma City last season and is a 38% career shooter from 3-point range.

— Marcus Morris is staying with the Clippers on a four-year deal, a person with knowledge told AP. ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said it was a $64 million contract. Morris averaged 16.7 points last season, starting the season in New York before getting traded to the Clippers. Also Friday, Patrick Patterson will return on a one-year contract, AP was told.

— The defending NBA champion L.A. Lakers are adding Montrezl Harrell as a free agent from the Clippers, a person with knowledge of the deal told AP. That move, when finalized, will give the Lakers the top two finishers in last season’s Sixth Man of the Year voting. Harrell won the award; Dennis Schroder, who was acquired by the Lakers in a trade with Oklahoma City earlier this week, was second.

—Guard Rajon Rondo took to Instagram to post what appeared to be a farewell message to the Lakers, after he helped them win this past season’s NBA title. He thanked the team’s front office and coach Frank Vogel, among others. “Now, what’s next…,” is how Rondo completed the post. He’s believed to have drawn interest from several clubs, including Atlanta.

— Davis Bertans is staying with the Wizards on a five-year deal worth $80 million, a person with knowledge of the details told AP. Bertans picked a good time for his best season, averaging 15.4 points in 54 games. He skipped the restart at Walt Disney World rather than risk injury before free agency.

— Joe Harris has agreed to re-sign with the Nets, keeping one of the NBA’s best shooters in Brooklyn. The Nets checked off what general manager Sean Marks called their biggest priority in free agency by agreeing to a deal with the swingman. Priority Sports, which represents Harris, announced the deal on Twitter. ESPN reported that Harris would get $75 million over four years. Harris finished his fourth season in Brooklyn by averaging a career-best 14.5 points in 69 games in 2019-20.

— Alec Burks is the first free agent addition under Knicks President Leon Rose. The swingman agreed to a $6 million, one-year deal, first reported by ESPN and confirmed by his agent. Burks split last season between Golden State and Philadelphia, averaging a career-best 15 points. The Knicks went into free agency with about $35 million to spend after waiving a number of veterans Thursday.

— The Timberwolves reached a $60 million agreement with restricted free agent shooting guard Malik Beasley that’s for three years plus a team option for a fourth year, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to AP.

— Jordan Clarkson is staying and Derrick Favors is coming back, according to people with direct knowledge of the transactions. Clarkson agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal; he averaged 15.6 points in 42 games after getting traded to Utah last December.

— Derrick Jones Jr., the league’s reigning Slam Dunk champion, agreed to a two-year deal with the Trail Blazers. The Athletic first reported the agreement, which a person with knowledge later confirmed to AP.

— Jerami Grant is headed to Detroit on a three-year, $60 million deal, player representative Mike Kneisley says. Grant is coming off a season where he averaged 12.0 points for Denver, which wanted him back. The Pistons received commitments Friday night from centers Mason Plumlee and Jahlil Okafor, people familiar with those deals told AP.

—The Mavericks and Trey Burke have agreed on a $10 million, three-year contract to bring the guard back after he played well in the NBA bubble. Burke originally joined Dallas in the trade with New York headlined by Kristaps Porzingis in early 2019. The Mavericks didn’t re-sign Burke before last season, and he ended up in Philadelphia.

— The Heat got quick agreements from point guard Goran Dragic and center Meyers Leonard on two-year deals, the second year in both cases being team options. Dragic will make about $18 million next season, Leonard about $9 million.

— The last time Facundo Campazzo and Nikola Jokic shared a court in a real game together was during last year’s Basketball World Cup in China. Campazzo agreed to a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets on Friday’s opening day of free agency, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

Training camps open in about a week and a half.

NBA TRADES

UNDATED (AP) — Trevor Ariza is on the move in a trade for the third time this week.

A person with knowledge of the deal says the 35-year-old is going to Oklahoma City from Detroit along with Dallas’ Justin Jackson in a three-team trade.

The Mavericks are sending Delon Wright to the Pistons for James Johnson.

Ariza was sent from Portland to Houston two days before this week’s draft. Then he was shipped to Detroit on draft night.

Dallas added Johnson to provide some toughness around young stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

NFL-NEWS

Browns activate Conklin, Parkey, no Garrett

UNDATED (AP) —The Browns will have starting right tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey on Sunday against Philadelphia after both were activated from the COVID-19 list. The team made the moves to cap a rough few days as the Browns navigated around positive tests and protocols.

While it will be good to have Conklin and Parkey to face the Eagles, the Browns won’t have star defensive end Myles Garrett.

He tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and will miss Sunday’s game and it remains to be seen if he’ll play in next week’s game at Jacksonville.

Elsewhere around the NFL:

— The Las Vegas Raiders have activated seven players off the COVID-19 list after they missed practice this week as “high risk” close contacts to a teammate who had tested positive. Safety Johnathan Abram, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, cornerback Isaiah Johnson, defensive end Arden Key and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers all have been activated and are on target to play against the Kansas City Chiefs if they pass one more test. Defensive end David Irving was also activated from the practice squad COVID-19 list.

— Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney has gone on injured reserve as he deals with a knee issue and won’t play in Sunday’s game at Baltimore. He must miss at least three games.

— The Los Angeles Chargers have placed linebacker Kyzir White on the COVID-19 list and called up three players from the practice squad Saturday. White is in his third season and is the Chargers leading tackler with 68. Los Angeles also activated linebackers B.J. Bello and Cole Christiansen along with safety Jaylen Watkins from the practice squad.

— The Detroit Lions have downgraded defensive linemen Austin Bryant and Da’Shawn Hand, ruling out both for Sunday’s game at Carolina. Bryant has a thigh injury and Hand has a groin injury. Detroit also elevated defensive tackle Frank Herron and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the practice squad to the active/inactive list. Meanwhile, running back Christian McCaffrey is out for the Panthers. Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford of the Lions and Teddy Bridgewater of the Panthers are questionable.

— The Cincinnati Bengals have placed running back Joe Mixon on injured reserve with a foot injury. Backup Giovani Bernard will start for the fourth straight game when Cincinnati faces Washington on Sunday.

— The New York Jets placed cornerback Bless Austin on injured reserve. The second-year cornerback was listed as questionable but was expected to be able to play Sunday at Los Angeles against the Chargers. The Jets head into the game with just five healthy cornerbacks, three of them rookies. New York also announced Saturday it activated outside linebacker Frankie Luvu from IR and signed backup quarterback Mike White from the practice squad.

PGA-RSM CLASSIC

Streb leads at Sea Island as Zach Johnson closes the gap

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Robert Streb was happy to get away with pars at the start of his round. He wound up with a 3-under 67 at Sea Island and built a three-shot lead going into the final round of the RSM Classic. Streb’s only PGA Tour victory was at Sea Island six years ago. He rallied from five shots behind that year. Zach Johnson made a long birdie on his last hole for a 65. He was three shots back, along with Bronson Burgoon, who had a 67. Johnson lives at Sea Island, an no resident has ever won here.

TENNIS-ATP FINALS

‘Tight and nervous,’ Thiem tops No. 1 Djokovic at ATP Finals

LONDON (AP) — Dominic Thiem will face Daniil Medvedev in the ATP Finals championship match. Neither ever has won the season-ending tournament.

Medvedev came back to surprise Nadal 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 in Saturday’s semifinals in London. That came after Thiem advanced by ending Novak Djokovic’s bid for a record-tying sixth ATP Finals title.

Thiem beat the top-ranked Djokovic 7-5, 6-7, 7-6 by grabbing seven of the last eight points after trailing 4-0 in the third-set tiebreaker. Thiem could have closed things more than an hour earlier, but he frittered away four match points in the second-set tiebreaker.

It was Thiem’s 300th career match win.